Jujutsu Shenanigans: A Beginner's Guide to Vessel

Jujutsu Shenanigans is among the most popular games on Roblox. While this is mostly thanks to it being based on the popular manga/anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, the gameplay and characters have also helped the experience stay relevant. While the interface is relatively simple, new players might get overwhelmed by the number of characters and which one to play as.

The Vessel is one of the characters you can use as as soon as you hop into Jujutsu Shenanigans. You can switch to this class by clicking on the "Characters" option on the top-left side of the screen.

This article will help you get familiar with the Vessel's skills, pros, cons, and offer some general tips that will help you in the game.

Note: You can switch the characters in the game and pick the one you like when out of combat.

Jujutsu Shenanigans: Vessel skills and overview

The Vessel is one of the best characters in Jujutsu Shenanigans (Image via Roblox)

The Vessel in Jujutsu Shenanigans is based on two characters from the manga/anime - Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna. However, you can only access Sukuna and his skills when in the Awakened form.

It is worth noting that the Vessel is a close- to mid-range fighter. Hence, his skills are more suited for players who like to get in close and personal with the enemies. Here are all of his base skills:

Cursed Strikes - The skill allows players to dash forward and hit the opponent with a barrage of kicks and punches.

The skill allows players to dash forward and hit the opponent with a barrage of kicks and punches. Cursed Strikes [Variant] - This variant can be performed while in the air. Simply jump in the air and use the skill to unleash a gust of wind upon the enemy.

This variant can be performed while in the air. Simply jump in the air and use the skill to unleash a gust of wind upon the enemy. Crushing Blow - This attack grabs the opponent and slams them into the ground twice.

This attack grabs the opponent and slams them into the ground twice. Crushing Blows [Variant] - This variant is performed in the air. The skill causes you to go up in the air while grabbing the enemy and smash them into the ground twice.

This variant is performed in the air. The skill causes you to go up in the air while grabbing the enemy and smash them into the ground twice. Divergent Fist - This is a powerful attack with a delayed animation where the hit knocks the enemy back.

This is a powerful attack with a delayed animation where the hit knocks the enemy back. Divergent Fist [Variant] - This variant can be performed by pressing the Divergent Fist button exactly when the Vessel pulls his hand back and starts turning white. Doing so will perform the Black Flash attack, which is extremely destructive.

This variant can be performed by pressing the Divergent Fist button exactly when the Vessel pulls his hand back and starts turning white. Doing so will perform the Black Flash attack, which is extremely destructive. Manji Kick - This is a counter skill that allows you to block incoming attacks and throw the enemy to the side.

This is a counter skill that allows you to block incoming attacks and throw the enemy to the side. Feint - Feint is the Vessel's special move in Jujutsu Shenanigans. It cancels any attacks that you're doing (except Manji Kick) and restores the cooldown of the skill. It can be combined with other attacks to surprise the enemy.

The base abilities of the Vessel are best for close-range combat (Image via Roblox)

Apart from these basic skills, the Vessel in Jujutsu Shenanigans also has the Awakened mode, which transforms him from Yuji to Sukuna. This gives you access to a new set of skills for a short time. To activate this form, you need to wait till the blue bar above your skills is full and then press the G button on the keyboard.

Here are the character's Awakened skills:

M1 - Going into Awakened mode changes the regular M1 to a weakened dismantle.

Going into Awakened mode changes the regular M1 to a weakened dismantle. Dismantle - This skills sends out multiple black slashes that cuts the enemy all around the body.

This skills sends out multiple black slashes that cuts the enemy all around the body. Open - This is a great ranged skill that sends out an arrow of fire towards the enemy.

This is a great ranged skill that sends out an arrow of fire towards the enemy. Rush - This skill grants a lot of mobility and makes the character sprint while spinning their arms. Once they make contact with the enemy, the opponent will be thrown into the air and then slammed back down.

This skill grants a lot of mobility and makes the character sprint while spinning their arms. Once they make contact with the enemy, the opponent will be thrown into the air and then slammed back down. Malevolent Shrine - This is Sukuna's domain expansion. The skill engulfs all nearby players into a black sphere. It then unleashes a barrage of cuts and slashes, which deal a lot of damage.

This is Sukuna's domain expansion. The skill engulfs all nearby players into a black sphere. It then unleashes a barrage of cuts and slashes, which deal a lot of damage. Cleave - Cleave is a special attack when in the Awakened state, which allows the player to grab an enemy and release several slashes and send them flying.

Cleave is a special attack when in the Awakened state, which allows the player to grab an enemy and release several slashes and send them flying. World Cutting Slash - This is a hidden move for the Vessel. You need to press the 1 + 3 + 2 + R combination to activate it. Completing the dialog and the chant will unleash a big slash that will cut through multiple enemies.

Pros and cons of using the Vessel in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Vessel has various pros and cons that you should be aware of (Image via Roblox)

There are multiple pros and cons of using the Vessel character in Jujutsu Shenanigans. This ranges from the ability cooldowns to the variety of skills the character has.

Pros:

The Vessel has some of the best combo potential in the game.

Almost every skill can block break, which is quite handy.

Manji Kick is extremely useful as it can block almost every attack in the game.

The Awakening makes the Vessel a devastating opponent in close-range combat.

Malovelant Shrine does a lot of damage and chips at the health, even when the opponent in blocking.

Cons:

The base skills lack ranged attacks.

Only three skills are active because Manji Kick is a counter.

Extremely hard to use against other Vessel players since all its skills and attacks can be parried by the Manji Kick.

World Cutting Slash takes a lot of time to activate and can be interrupted.

Malevolent Shrine has a low hp pool which can be disadvantageous.

Conclusion

The Vessel is an excellent pick for anyone looking to get up close and personal with opponents in Jujutsu Shenanigans. While the character lacks ranged attacks, its awakened form counters this disadvantage.

The Vessel's domain expansion and awakened abilities are deadly. The character overall has excellent combo potential.

FAQs about Jujutsu Shenanigans

Is Jujutsu Shenanigans entertaining to play?

Yes, Jujutsu Shenanigans is entertaining and has a battle-royale-inspired gameplay.

Is it based on Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yes, Jujutsu Shenanigans is based on a manga/anime series called Jujutsu Kaisen.

Is the Vessel Yuji or Sukuna?

The base version of the Vessel is Yuji Itadori, whereas the awakened one in Sukuna.

