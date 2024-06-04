Ikea on Roblox: The Co-Worker Details

Roblox is always busy with amazing things and the news about IKEA coming to the platform has riled up the community. This is exciting news since the company is hiring people for its virtual store called The Co-Worker and will be paying them money. To become a part of the store chain, one needs to be 18+ in age and a citizen of the UK or the Republic of Ireland.

IKEA will be conducting interviews and has a screening process to select the right candidate for the role. The company will hire a total of 10 candidates for various roles and June 16, 2024 is the last date to apply.

If selected, players will earn a decent amount of money. Handling the virtual IKEA Store will get you £13.15/€14.80 per hour. One needs to fill out the application form at IKEA's The Co-worker website and submit it. Afterward, the team will screen and pick out the ideal candidate for the job. Players will be hired for different roles ranging from helping customers pick up furniture to serving meatballs.

There are three main questions in the application form:

Question 1 - How do you feel about being turned into pixels?

Question 2 - If you were pixelated IKEA furniture, which one would you be and why?

Question 3 - What would you do if we ran out of pixelated hot dogs in our bistro?

Your selection will be based on how well you answer these three questions. Since they are subjective, it is recommended to get as creative and professional as you can. Think of it as actual interview questions and try to imagine yourself in these situations before answering.

The Roblox IKEA virtual store: Overview

Roblox IKEA is offering jobs to players that will pay real money (Image via IKEA)

The Roblox IKEA virtual store is an initiative by the Swedish Furniture company that will hire 10 candidates for various roles. Anyone who's 18+ and lives in the UK or the Republic of Ireland can apply for the job and fill out the application form. The Co-Worker program will allow the hired players to experience how things are done at the company.

They will also be responsible for handling various tasks in the Showroom or the Bistro which generally includes helping customers. As mentioned, they will get paid £13.15/€14.80 per hour for the job as well as exclusive UGCs and much more. This is a great opportunity for young people to make some extra cash while being in the industry.

Apart from the money, the job is flexible and completely remote which means it can be done from home without the need to visit any physical establishment. On top of that, it is a limited contract so players don't have to worry about getting stuck with their roles. So, if you meet the requirements and are willing to be a part of the program, then fill up the form before the due date and wait for a response from the company.

FAQs about the IKEA Roblox experience

What is The Co-Worker?

The Co-Worker is IKEA's virtual store that will open and operate on Roblox.

Will people get paid?

Yes, IKEA will be paying people who get hired.

How many vacancies are available?

IKEA will hire a total of 10 people for various jobs in its virtual store.

