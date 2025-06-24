Steal a Brainrot: Rainbow Machine guide

Roblox Steal a Brainrot lets players build the ultimate collection by purchasing and stealing characters of diverse rarities and mutations. While Brainrot God is at the pinnacle of the rarity chart, the current best obtainable mutation is Rainbow. Characters with this mutation have an extremely low chance of appearing on the ramp. Luckily, you can increase their spawn rate by utilizing the recently added Rainbow Machine.

In this guide, you'll learn how to use the Rainbow Machine in Steal a Brainrot.

How to fill up the Rainbow Machine in Steal a Brainrot

The Rainbow Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Rainbow Machine can be found next to the Shop in Steal a Brainrot. Fill it by stealing characters with the Golden mutation and depositing them into the machine. A box next to the machine displays the number of Golden Brainrots that need to be added to activate its benefits.

Once the machine is full, the funnel at the top will emit rainbow colors, increasing the spawn chance of Rainbow characters in that particular server. All players will be able to purchase the mutated Brainrots that appear on the ramp.

It is worth noting that the machine's requirements increase after every usage. For instance, its initial demand is 15 Golden characters, which rises to 25, 50, 75, and more. There's no possible way to steal this many Brainrots in a public server, so most players try to team up with friends and work together in private servers.

The increased spawn chance provided by the Rainbow Machine lasts 15 minutes. Unfortunately, it isn't stackable, so you cannot deposit several Golden Brainrots to trigger the machine again while its initial benefit is active.

Tips to get Rainbow characters in Steal a Brainrot

You can use Robux to fill up the machine (Image via Roblox)

Rainbow characters are always in high demand in Roblox Steal a Brainrot. The mutation not only provides the character with a multi-colored appearance but also majorly improves its income generation compared to base variants.

Here are some of the ways to improve your chances of getting Rainbow Brainrots:

Spend Robux to fill up the Rainbow Machine : Instead of sacrificing your friend's or another player's Golden characters, activate the Rainbow Machine simply by spending Robux. Each "Fill Now" transaction requires 199 Robux.

: Instead of sacrificing your friend's or another player's Golden characters, activate the Rainbow Machine simply by spending Robux. Each "Fill Now" transaction requires 199 Robux. Use Rainbow Spins to boost server luck : One of the rewards in the Rainbow Wheel is a 10x server luck. If you're lucky, you can get the benefit and improve the spawn chances of Rainbow Brainrots in the server.

: One of the rewards in the Rainbow Wheel is a 10x server luck. If you're lucky, you can get the benefit and improve the spawn chances of Rainbow Brainrots in the server. Team up with friends in private servers: The most common method to get Rainbow characters is to party up with friends in private servers and utilize the Rainbow Machine. You can create and manage a private server for 79 Robux per month.

Due to their high rarity, Rainbow characters are prone to being stolen by players in public servers. Keep your base locked at all times to protect your collection. Moreover, make it a habit to be inside your base five seconds before the barrier becomes deactivated, so that you can reactivate it.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I use the Rainbow Machine?

You can trigger the Rainbow Machine's benefits after depositing a certain number of stolen Golden Brainrots.

How much Robux is required to fill up the Rainbow Machine?

You can fill up the Rainbow Machine by using 199 Robux.

Is it possible for all players to deposit characters in the Rainbow Machine?

Yes, all players in a server can deposit characters in the Rainbow Machine.

