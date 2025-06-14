How to get the rarest Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot is a game about buying and stealing various units to make off like bandits. The collectible units in this title, known as Brainrots, are assigned a specific rarity that determines how much money they earn per second. Secrets are the rarest of these, earning you hundreds of thousands per second and easily making you a millionaire. They can be bought from the conveyor belt or stolen from other players’ bases, provided they have them.

Ad

Let’s take a look at how you can maximize the odds of getting these elusive units in Steal A Brainrot.

Getting Secrets in Steal A Brainrot

Server Luck game pass (Image via Roblox)

The name may have clued you in that Secrets are not easy to obtain. Their spawn rates are low, and finding one on the conveyor belt or inside another player’s base can be quite rare.

Ad

Trending

Buying them requires you to just be lucky or to switch from one player server to the next until you find them. While it may seem a little tedious, the idea is to find a server with an active Server Luck bonus. This will take some time, and you will have to hop from server to server for quite a while, but it will be worth the effort. On average, a max-Luck server will feature a Secret unit about every 45 minutes or so.

Ad

You can buy the Server Luck game pass for Robux as well. Each purchase increases the active Server Luck from 1x to 2x, from 2x to 4x, and finally, from 4x to 5x. The first purchase costs 249 Robux, with the two subsequent purchases priced at 999 Robux.

Alternatively, you can raid another player’s base and try to nab their Secrets instead. Raiding another player’s base will require you to analyze their protections and find weaknesses, so you may invade their unit stockpile easily. Once you’ve secured their Secrets, return to your base and try to protect them as effectively as possible. You can expect stiff opposition from your targets for taking ownership of their most valuable units.

Ad

Also read: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide

List of Secrets

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the game features just two Secret units: Los Tralalleritos and La Vacca Saturno Saturnita. If purchased from the conveyor belt, the former costs 100 million Cash, while the latter is priced at 50 million Cash.

Ad

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita has a base earn rate of 250,000 Cash per second, which increases based on the active Mutations. Gold, Diamond, and Bloodrot Mutations increase the earn rate to 312,500 Cash per second, 375,000 Cash per second, and 500,000 Cash per second, respectively.

On the other hand, Los Tralalleritos has a base earning rate of 500,000 Cash per second. Gold, Diamond, and Bloodrot Mutations raise this value to 625,000 Cash per second, 750,000 Cash per second, and one million Cash per second, respectively.

Ad

Needless to say, these are some of the most efficient ways to earn Cash in the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

Secrets spawn rarely on the conveyor belt from which they can be bought, or they can be stolen from other players’ bases.

Is Steal a Brainrot a free-to-play experience?

Yes, the game is free to play with no compulsory Robux-spending requirements.

Ad

What is the maximum Server Luck multiplier in Steal a Brainrot?

The maximum Server Luck multiplier is 5x, which can be attained via server-hopping or purchasing the Server Luck game pass thrice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024