Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide

Steal a Brainrot includes a Rebirth system that allows you to sacrifice characters and money in exchange for a small boost to your cash gain rate. After you perform a Rebirth, you get access to a new pool of items, making it a central part of the gameplay loop. As such, you must always strive to Rebirth while playing through the experience to continue climbing higher on the leaderboard at a steady pace.

Ad

Let’s explore the Rebirth system in this title and find out how to make good use of it.

Performing Rebirths in Steal a Brainrot

The Rebirth menu (Image via Roblox)

Rebirths are a staple of simulator-style experiences, where you sacrifice stats in exchange for a faster growth rate. The result is a soft reset for your avatar while allowing you to climb to new heights at a quicker pace.

Ad

Trending

In this game, there are two requirements to be fulfilled while performing a Rebirth: a minimum Cash and specific characters. Minimum cash only requires you to collect a specified amount of money. Try not to accrue more than that, as you will lose all of it after undergoing Rebirth.

The second requirement varies based on the number of Rebirths you’ve performed. You can view the required character from the Rebirth menu, accessible via the button on the left. The character can either be purchased from the dedicated stations or stolen from other players.

Ad

Once you fulfill both criteria, access the Rebirth menu and hit the button at the bottom to undergo the process. Your money will be reset to $0, and your character list will be emptied, granting you a Rebirth level, a boost, and an additional item pool.

With that, you can start your journey anew, buying and stealing characters to make money from scratch.

Also read: Brainrot Training codes

About Steal a Brainrot

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Steal a Brainrot involves acquiring various characters and earning money in the process. The game lets you purchase or steal characters, which makes everyone susceptible to theft. As a result, the core gameplay loop becomes quite chaotic, where players try to nab others’ characters to try and earn more money.

Ad

Since sabotaging others is a major part of the gameplay, Robloxians are encouraged to use various items to impede others. Some items can be purchased by default, while others can be unlocked via Rebirths or through premium means.

Aim to be the richest person on the server and collect all Brainrot characters in this simulation-style experience.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What are Rebirths in Steal a Brainrot?

Ad

Rebirths allow players to sacrifice their collected cash and characters in exchange for an expanded item pool and improved money gain rate.

How to perform Rebirths in Steal a Brainrot

Rebirths can be performed from the dedicated menu by collecting the required amount of cash and specific characters.

Is Steal a Brainrot available for free?

Yes, the game is completely free-to-play, and its core gameplay doesn’t rely on compulsory premium purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024