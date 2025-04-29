Brainrot Training codes (April 2025)

Brainrot Training codes offer a time-efficient way to gain crucial items in the simulator game. Based on brainrot memes, this title lets you train to gain Power and compete with others on the race track. Wins are acquired by crossing checkpoints during the races, with which you can perform Rebirths and subsequently get access to better treadmills.

Given that the gameplay centers on attaining Wins, the featured codes provide you with an early advantage. You can get bonus Wins for rebirthing and use them to purchase new brainrot bodies like Tung Tung Sahur and Trallalero.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Brainrot Training codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Brainrot Training codes

Use Wins to unlock different brainrot bodies (Image via Roblox)

Here are the Brainrot Training codes that can be redeemed to get various in-game rewards:

List of active codes in Brainrot Training Code Rewards release 100 Wins and Common Short Swords welcome 50 Gems and Common Short Swords

Expired Brainrot Training codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game. It's advised to redeem the active ones quickly because the developer could deactivate them at any time.

How to redeem Roblox Brainrot Training codes

Click Codes to access the redemption box (Image via Roblox)

Accessing the redemption system in this Roblox experience is straightforward. Here is a quick guide on how to redeem the active codes:

Open Brainrot Training on Roblox.

Click on the gear icon at the bottom-right corner of the game screen.

at the bottom-right corner of the game screen. Tap the Codes button, which is next to the Profile button in the Settings menu.

button, which is next to the Profile button in the Settings menu. Type or paste an active code into the " Enter code " text box.

" text box. Hit the Claim button to submit a code activation request.

Upon successful code redemption, the rewards will be displayed in the two boxes below the text box.

Brainrot Training codes and their importance

Use Wins on different upgrades (Image via Roblox)

Wins and Gems are items that are considered the cogwheels for progression in Roblox Brainrot Training. Both can be invested in different upgrades.

Notably, Wins have more usage compared to Gems, which can only be spent in the Gem Shop. The trophies collected via codes and competing in races can be used for rebirthing and to buy new trails, eggs, and bodies.

Short Swords are other important items in the simulator. When equipped, they increase your training power drastically, thereby giving you a competitive edge.

Brainrot Training code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Incorrect code!" error in Brainrot Training (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Brainrot Training must be entered precisely in the redemption box. Spelling mistakes, extra spaces, and omission of special characters can cause an error, so make sure to double-check your entries.

To claim rewards more quickly, copy an active code from the provided list and paste it into the game's text box.

Where to find new codes for Brainrot Training

You can stay informed on news, developments, and codes for Brainrot Training by becoming a member of the Habit Games Discord community. Although a few are mentioned in the description page of the Roblox experience, all active codes can be found in the "game-news" channel after joining the Discord server.

FAQs on Brainrot Training codes

What are the rewards offered by Roblox Brainrot Training codes?

Gems, Wins, and Short Swords are the rewards that can be obtained by redeeming codes for this Roblox experience.

How many times can a Brainrot Training promo code be redeemed?

An active code can be redeemed only once in Brainrot Training. When players try to use it twice, they receive an error.

When are codes for Brainrot Training released?

Developer Habit Games doesn't have a schedule for releasing codes. They could drop new ones at any time, specifically to celebrate game updates and milestones.

