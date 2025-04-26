Tank Training codes (April 2025)

Tank Training codes are now available for redeeming free rewards in the game. This Roblox game lets you train for better tanks, race, and raise pets. Early races can feel nearly impossible, making the game less enjoyable. To skip past the basics and join the ranks of higher-level players, redeeming codes for in-game cash and better equipment will give you a significant boost.

All Tank Training codes (Active)

Start racing and collecting Wins (Image via Roblox)

The game was recently created, so some valuable codes with extra rewards are still active. All active codes are listed below:

List of active Tank Training codes Codes Rewards 1KLIKES 40 Gems and Rare Equipment welcome 50 Gems and Rare Equipment 100LIKES 10 Gems and Rare Equipment RELEASE 100 Wins and Rare Equipment

Inactive Tank Training codes

Currently, no codes have expired. Any codes that become inactive in the future will be listed below.

How to redeem Tank Training codes

Redeem code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these steps to redeem all codes in-game:

Start Roblox and search for the Tank Training game. Go to the game's homepage and launch it. Stay in the lobby area once you enter the game. Click on the settings icon located at the bottom right-hand side of the screen. Click on the Code button. Enter the code in the space provided. Click on the green claim button.

The screen will display at the bottom what reward has been credited to your account.

Why are codes important in Tank Training?

Codes give Gems, Wins, and rare equipment, all of which are essential for players to get better tanks, unlock pets, and win more races. These rewards make it much easier to progress and become stronger in the game.

Tank Training code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them to avoid missing any upper or lower case letters. This also helps ensure there are no typos during redemption.

Where to find the latest codes in Tank Training?

Server link (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest codes on the game's homepage. For additional working codes, you can join the game's private Discord server. The creator also shares codes on his X handle, @plaincamron.

FAQs on Tank Training codes

What are the latest Tank Training codes?

"1KLIKES" is the latest code in the game, rewarding players with gems and equipment.

Are there codes for free tanks in Tank Training?

No, you need to get Win points to upgrade your tank.

When are the next Tank Training codes coming?

New codes are expected to be released when the game receives more likes and players.

