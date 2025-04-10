Plane Training codes (April 2025)

Plane Training codes grant free in-game items to help you rapidly ascend the leaderboard rankings. Another engaging entry in the Roblox racing simulator genre, the core gameplay in Plane Training revolves around gaining Wins by finishing races. You can train your plane to increase its speed and equip Pets to get Energy boosts. Progression may feel slow initially, but using codes can help you skip the early grind.

This article features all working codes for Plane Training and explains how to redeem them.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Plane Training codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Plane Training codes

Gain Energy to go faster in Plane Training (Image via Roblox)

Here are the valid codes for Roblox Plane Training:

List of active codes in Plane Training Code Rewards FIRSTFLIGHT 100 Energy 3000Like Luck Potion

Expired Plane Training codes

Currently, there are no expired Plane Training codes.

How to redeem Roblox Plane Training codes

The Shop tab is indicated by a red basket icon (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem the working codes for Plane Training:

Launch Plane Training on Roblox.

Click the Shop tab on the left side of your game screen.

tab on the left side of your game screen. Select the Codes button or scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu.

button or scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu. Input an active code in the "Enter Code" text box.

text box. Hit the green Redeem button to submit a code activation request.

During successful redemption, the rewards from a code are added instantly to your account.

Plane Training codes and their importance

Each Potion's effects last 15 minutes (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Roblox gift codes is the most cost-effective way to get Potions in Plane Training, providing you with an alternative to purchasing the items with Robux. Potions can be activated from the Shop menu and subsequently used to activate different boosts. For instance, the Luck Potion increases your odds of getting the best Pets from the gacha.

Apart from Potions, codes offer in-game resources like Energy that can be collected to increase the speed of your plane, win races, and gain Wins.

Plane Training code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Enter the codes exactly as provided to avoid errors (Image via Roblox)

An "This code is invalid!" error occurs when players attempt to activate an incorrect code in Plane Training. Incorrect capitalization and typos are the most common reasons for this issue.

For an error-free code redemption process, input the uppercase and lowercase letters accurately and cross-check your entries before pressing the Redeem button. You can also copy-paste codes to claim rewards quickly.

Where to find new Roblox Plane Training codes

Visit the Plane Training Discord server and regularly check the "game-code" channel to stay informed about the latest freebies. Moreover, before starting the game, you can view the Plane Training description on Roblox. The developer lists active codes in that section after releasing new ones to celebrate updates, milestones, and special events.

FAQs on Plane Training codes

What are the latest codes for Plane Training?

FIRSTFLIGHT and 3000Like are the newest codes for the simulation game.

How many times can a Plane Training code be redeemed?

You can use each code only once in Plane Training. A "This code has been used already" message is shown if players try to redeem a valid code twice.

When do codes for Roblox Plane Training expire?

The active codes for this Roblox experience could be deactivated by the developer at any moment. To avoid missing out on rewards, log in to the game and quickly redeem the featured codes.

