Space War Tycoon codes (April 2025)

Space War Tycoon codes help you develop your base quickly by providing Gold and Gems. Formerly named Earthscape Tycoon, this simulation experience tasks you with assembling a team of robots while building your base. Several droppers can be purchased to extract Gold from the planet's surface, following which the resource can be used to buy plots or a range of equipment.
Thanks to the promo codes, you can fast-forward your progress in Space War Tycoon. Redeem them at the earliest as they may expire without warning.
Active Space War Tycoon codes
Currently, there is a single active code for Space War Tycoon. More freebies could be revealed when the game is updated and when it completes new milestones.
Expired Space War Tycoon codes
Listed below are the inactive codes for the Roblox game:
How to redeem Roblox Space War Tycoon codes
Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Space War Tycoon:
- Open Space War Tycoon on Roblox.
- Click the bird icon on the left side of the screen to open the redemption box.
- Type or paste an active code in the text field.
- Hit the Redeem button to submit a code activation request.
If the redemption is successful, the "Code redeemed" notification will appear on the screen and rewards will be added to your account.
Space War Tycoon codes and their importance
Both Gold and Gems are important resources in Space War Tycoon. You can use them to purchase droppers and expansions for your base. Additionally, with Gold, you can buy vehicles, robots, and weapons to increase your firepower. There are several ways to get the resources in the game, including capturing terminals, looting supply chests, and defeating NPCs.
Space War Tycoon code troubleshooting [how to fix]
Roblox codes for Space War Tycoon may not work for several reasons. Commonly, typos and irrelevant spaces in the code box cause an error during redemptions, and you can prevent such mistakes by copying and pasting codes from this guide. Make sure to redeem only the valid codes because attempting to use the expired ones also results in the "invalid code" error.
Where to find new Space War Tycoon codes
Code hunters can find the latest freebies for Space War Tycoon in the developer's social media channels. Join the CodeX Studios Discord server and check the "twitter-codes" channel daily to not miss out on any free rewards.
Also, consider following CodeX Studios on X (@studios_codex) to be informed about news, updates, and gift codes for the Roblox game.
FAQs on Space War Tycoon codes
What is the latest code for Roblox Space War Tycoon?
NPCUPDATE is the latest code for the Roblox title.
How many times can you redeem a Space War Tycoon promo code?
Each code in Space War Tycoon is available for a single use.
When do codes for Space War Tycoon expire?
The official expiration dates of the gift codes haven't been revealed, so they could become invalid at any time.
