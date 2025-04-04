Space War Tycoon codes (April 2025)

Space War Tycoon codes help you develop your base quickly by providing Gold and Gems. Formerly named Earthscape Tycoon, this simulation experience tasks you with assembling a team of robots while building your base. Several droppers can be purchased to extract Gold from the planet's surface, following which the resource can be used to buy plots or a range of equipment.

Ad

Thanks to the promo codes, you can fast-forward your progress in Space War Tycoon. Redeem them at the earliest as they may expire without warning.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Space War Tycoon codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Space War Tycoon codes

Create the strongest army to raid other players' bases (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there is a single active code for Space War Tycoon. More freebies could be revealed when the game is updated and when it completes new milestones.

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Space War Tycoon Code Rewards NPCUPDATE 100 Gems

Ad

Expired Space War Tycoon codes

Listed below are the inactive codes for the Roblox game:

List of inactive codes in Space War Tycoon Code Rewards 7500LIKES 50,000 Gold 2MVISITS 40,000 Gold 5000LIKES 20,000 Gold 50KVISITS 30,000 Gold 200KVISITS 65,000 Gold 1MVISITS 50,000 Gold 2500LIKES 30,000 Gold 1000LIKES 50,000 Gold RELEASE 25,000 Gold

Ad

Also check: Latest Weapon Clicker Simulator codes

How to redeem Roblox Space War Tycoon codes

Enter codes accurately to claim rewards (Image via Roblox)

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Space War Tycoon:

Ad

Open Space War Tycoon on Roblox.

Click the bird icon on the left side of the screen to open the redemption box.

Type or paste an active code in the text field.

Hit the Redeem button to submit a code activation request.

If the redemption is successful, the "Code redeemed" notification will appear on the screen and rewards will be added to your account.

Space War Tycoon codes and their importance

Buy new robots by accessing the Workbench (Image via Roblox)

Both Gold and Gems are important resources in Space War Tycoon. You can use them to purchase droppers and expansions for your base. Additionally, with Gold, you can buy vehicles, robots, and weapons to increase your firepower. There are several ways to get the resources in the game, including capturing terminals, looting supply chests, and defeating NPCs.

Ad

Space War Tycoon code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Avoid typos when redeeming codes in Space War Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Space War Tycoon may not work for several reasons. Commonly, typos and irrelevant spaces in the code box cause an error during redemptions, and you can prevent such mistakes by copying and pasting codes from this guide. Make sure to redeem only the valid codes because attempting to use the expired ones also results in the "invalid code" error.

Ad

Also check: Latest Strength Simulator codes

Where to find new Space War Tycoon codes

Code hunters can find the latest freebies for Space War Tycoon in the developer's social media channels. Join the CodeX Studios Discord server and check the "twitter-codes" channel daily to not miss out on any free rewards.

Also, consider following CodeX Studios on X (@studios_codex) to be informed about news, updates, and gift codes for the Roblox game.

Ad

FAQs on Space War Tycoon codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Space War Tycoon?

NPCUPDATE is the latest code for the Roblox title.

How many times can you redeem a Space War Tycoon promo code?

Each code in Space War Tycoon is available for a single use.

When do codes for Space War Tycoon expire?

The official expiration dates of the gift codes haven't been revealed, so they could become invalid at any time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024