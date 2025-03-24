Azure Latch codes (March 2025)

Azure Latch codes let you have the best kickoff to your soccer experience. In this Blue Lock-inspired title, Cash is earned by giving your best on the field with assists, steals, goals, and ankle breaks. Winners receive a large sum of the in-game currency. However, if you are on the losing side, there isn't even a participation prize.

Thanks to the featured codes, you don't have to rely on a match's outcome or constantly be on your 'A' game to get Cash. Use the available free rewards to get animations, emotes, and more.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Azure Latch codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Azure Latch codes

Azure Latch is a Blue Lock-inspired soccer game (Image via Roblox)

The working codes for Azure Latch are listed below:

List of active codes in Azure Latch Code Rewards AMMISTHEOWNERNOTLEFTRIGHTTH 10,000 Cash sorryforlatency 10,000 Cash SAEREWORK3TIME 10,000 Cash SorryForRollback 50,000 Cash

Expired Azure Latch codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Azure Latch. This section will be updated if any of the active codes are retired.

How to redeem Roblox Azure Latch codes

Paste codes into the text box and then click Redeem (Image via Roblox)

Although you can access the code box any time, the game will disallow redemptions until you join the twi Roblox group. Become a part of the community and then follow these steps to redeem codes in Azure Latch:

Run Azure Latch on Roblox.

Click Menu at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Choose the Rewards tab, which is the right-most option.

tab, which is the right-most option. Copy an active code from the provided list and paste it into the Code text field.

text field. Click Redeem to receive free rewards.

Azure Latch codes and their importance

Use Cash to purchase customizations (Image via Roblox)

Cash has several uses in Azure Latch. You can use the in-game currency to buy Styles, Emotes, Titles, and MVP Animations from the Shop. Although the list of customizations is short compared to other sports experiences on Roblox, Azure Latch is a work-in-progress. The developers are preparing updates that will bring new Styles, Emotes, and other features.

Azure Latch code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes in Azure Latch (Image via Roblox)

Due to the case-sensitivity of the gift codes, copying and pasting them in the redemption box is recommended. It prevents errors caused by incorrect letter casing. Moreover, the chances of making typographical mistakes or double-space errors become almost negligible.

Where to find new Azure Latch codes

The developers reveal new codes for Azure Latch on the game's official social channels. To stay informed about them, join the twi Discord server and the twi Roblox community. A more convenient way to keep track of the latest freebies would be to bookmark this article (Ctrl +D).

FAQs on Azure Latch codes

How do gift codes benefit players in Azure Latch?

When redeemed, codes provide Cash for in-game purchases like MVP Animations, Styles, and Emotes.

How many times can an Azure Latch code be redeemed?

A game code can be redeemed only once by a player in Roblox Azure Latch.

When do codes stop providing rewards in Azure Latch?

The expiration dates of the freebies haven't been disclosed by the developer as of yet. Thus, they may become invalid at any time.

