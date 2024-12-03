Blue Lock Rivals codes (January 2025)

Blue Lock Rivals codes are handy because they grant you rewards that elevate the gameplay experience. For instance, they give you free cash (in-game currency), money boosts, and spins to roll for new abilities. These are some items that can either be bought using Robux or through heavy grinding. But thanks to the active codes, you can get them right away.

Keep scrolling to learn about Blue Lock Rivals codes, how to redeem them, and more. This will help you claim all the freebies and use them for your benefit.

All Blue Lock Rivals codes (Active)

Redeem codes to get free rewards (Image via Roblox)

You can find a list of all the active codes for Blue Lock Rivals in the table below. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

List of Active Blue Lock Rivals codes Codes Rewards THANKYOU Rewards (Latest)

All inactive Blue Lock Rivals codes

Promo codes are time-sensitive and expire soon after their release. When the active ones are rendered invalid, the following table will be updated.

List of Inactive Blue Lock Rivals codes Codes Rewards FORGIVEME 2 Lucky Spins 40KLIKES Free Cash and Spins 20KLIKES Money boost for30 minutes and 2 Lucky Spins

THANKSGIVING 10000 Cash and a Money boost for 20 minutes

How to redeem Blue Lock Rivals codes

Codebox in Blue Lock Rivals (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem any active code in this Roblox title.

Firstly, you need to like the game and follow its Roblox group. Only then will you be able to redeem the codes.

Once you have done that, launch the game and enter the Codes menu. A code box will now appear on the screen.

Copy-paste each active code in this box and hit the Redeem button to receive your freebies.

Importance of Blue Lock Rivals codes

Get free spins using the active codes (Image via Roblox)

Blue Lock Rivals is a Roblox title inspired by the popular manga, Blue Lock, and isn't just about kicking the ball from one goalpost to another. You can use a variety of Styles (abilities) to aid you in matches. If you are not satisfied with your current Style, you can buy some spins and reroll it to get another one.

With the help of codes, you can get free spins to reroll your Style. They also offer Flow spins so you can gain stat buffs for your character. Apart from that, the active codes also offer you money boosts so you can earn more cash. This is an in-game currency needed to buy emotes, goal effects, and player card packs from the shop.

Blue Lock Rivals codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while entering codes (Image via Roblox)

You might encounter a message that says, "code not found," while trying to redeem a code. This generally happens because the code you are attempting to use is either expired or has been entered incorrectly.

To avoid the latter, you should always cross-verify your codes before entering them. Remember, all the codes are case-sensitive, and you must insert them accurately.

Also, make sure you have joined the developer's Roblox group and liked the game. You won't be able to redeem a code without doing so.

Where to find more Blue Lock Rivals codes

For all the latest information and codes, you can join the Blue Lock Rivals Discord server. The developers post everything related to the game on it so can stay updated.

FAQs about Blue Lock Rivals codes

What are the latest active codes in Blue Lock Rivals?

"THANKYOU" is the only latest active code in Blue Lock Rivals.

How to redeem codes Blue Lock Rivals

You can redeem them from the Codes menu. Note that you must like the game and join the Roblox group to be able to redeem the codes.

When do codes expire in Blue Lock Rivals?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is rolled out by the developers.

