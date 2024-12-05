Ice Tycoon codes (January 2025)

Ice Tycoon codes can help you earn more cash, which is essential to purchase various upgrades for your base. While your tycoon’s ice production provides a steady income, active codes offer a temporary boost to significantly increase your cash gains. This is a great deal and you must redeem it while you can.

That said, this article lists all the active codes for this title. Read on to learn other important information like how to redeem Ice Tycoon codes, their importance, and how to fix them if they aren't working.

All Ice Tycoon Codes (Active)

Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)

You will find the active codes for Ice Tycoon in the following table. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

List of Active Ice Tycoon codes Codes Rewards REBIRTH 2x Cash Boost for 10 minutes (Latest) 10KLIKES 2x Cash Boost 1MVISITS 2x Cash Boost for 10 minutes

All inactive Ice Tycoon codes

Fortunately, there are no inactive codes in this game yet. Although, you can expect the active codes to expire soon because they are time-sensitive. Whenever a code expires, we will add them in this section so that you don't confuse them for active ones.

How to redeem Ice Tycoon codes

Codebox in Ice Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem codes in this Roblox title.

After starting the game, click on the settings icon on the left side of the screen.

A codebox will now appear on the screen.

Copy-paste the active codes in the codebox and hit the Enter button to receive your freebies.

Importance of Ice Tycoon codes

Codes can help you upgrade your tycoon (Image via Roblox)

In Ice Tycoon, having cash is extremely important, as upgrades for your base become more expensive with each purchase. Instead of waiting for your earnings to grow slowly, use the codes to get a cash boost. This boost ensures you earn double the money from your ice cubes.

It is recommended to use the cash boost whenever you unlock the mines. The mines generate significant cash, so doubling that amount will make you rich in no time.

Ice Tycoon codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

Often, you may get interrupted by a message saying "invalid codes" while trying to redeem them. This mostly happens when the codes are expired or entered incorrectly. To avoid this problem, cross-verify your codes before entering them. Since all the codes are case-sensitive, you must enter them as they are, with proper letter cases.

Where to find more Ice Tycoon codes

For all the latest codes and information, you can join the Slized Games Discord Server. This official server is where the developers share everything related to the game, keeping you in the loop on all the updates and news.

FAQs about Ice Tycoon codes

What are the latest codes in Ice Tycoon?

"REBIRTH" is the latest active code in Ice Tycoon.

How to redeem codes in Ice Tycoon

You can redeem codes from the settings menu in this game.

When do codes expire in Ice Tycoon?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is rolled out by the developers.

