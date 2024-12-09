Infinite Tower Tycoon Codes (January 2025) - Latest milestone codes

Earn thousands of free Cash by redeeming active Infinite Tower Tycoon codes. Cash is the main currency that powers the economy and tower progress in this tycoon-based Roblox experience. You can upgrade everything from conveyors to building new floors using the Cash obtained from active codes. Using the free money, new players will rapidly rise through the server ranks and keep upgrading their tower without grinding.

This article covers all active codes for Infinite Tower Tycoon, their redemption process, rewards usage (keys, clone systems, and other cash-based features), and more.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Infinite Tower Tycoon codes. We'll keep updating this page whenever new codes for Infinite Tower Tycoon debut, hence stay tuned.

Active Infinite Tower Tycoon Codes

Keep upgrading the ground floor to unlock the Redeem code machine button in Infinite Tower Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Newbies must purchase the "Redeem code machine" for $2.25k Cash. You can easily become one of the richest players on the server by redeeming the featured active codes in Infinite Tower Tycoon:

Active Infinite Tower Tycoon codes Codes Rewards 10klikes $120k Cash (Latest) 7.5klikes $96 Cash 5klikes Cash 4klikes $48k Cash 3klikes $24k Cash 2klikes $24k Cash

Inactive Infinite Tower Tycoon codes

Only one inactive code in Infinite Tower Tycoon has gone invalid. New codes will be issued during milestones and special events.

Inactive Infinite Tower Tycoon codes Codes Rewards halloween2024 Cash

How to redeem Infinite Tower Tycoon codes?

Redeem code machine cannot be upgraded in Infinite Tower Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem all the active codes in Infinite Tower Tycoon:

You must unlock and purchase the "Redeem code machine" on the ground floor.

After purchasing the machine, press "E" to use it.

The code box titled "Redeem codes" will appear.

Copy any active code and paste it into the "Message" text box.

Press the "Redeem" button to activate the entered code.

Rewards obtained Infinite Tower Tycoon codes and their usage

You can level up with ease using the free Cash in Infinite Tower Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned before, Infinite Tower Tycoon is entirely based on Cash. The more money you have, the faster you can upgrade floors and build extra towers on your tycoon plot.

If you are just starting the experience, consider purchasing and upgrading the Key Generator and Clone Machine. The former will constantly supply you with Keys, while the latter helps you eliminate NPCs, collect Crates, and scavenge for Keys.

Infinite Tower Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The "Invalid code" error message will appear after redeeming an incorrect code (Image via Roblox)

After redeeming an expired or incorrect code, then the "Invalid code" will appear in red font inside the "Message" text box. Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence avoid spelling and typographical mistakes before activating the code. Simply copy and paste the active codes throughout the redemption process to prevent error notifications.

Where to find new Infinite Tower Tycoon codes?

Join the Infinite Tower Tycoon's official Discord server to learn about the latest codes, in-game news, and updates. An easier alternative is you can keep track of this page as it'll be updated whenever new codes for Infinite Tower Tycoon are issued.

FAQs on Infinite Tower Tycoon codes

What are the latest codes in Infinite Tower Tycoon?

"10klikes" is the only latest active code in Infinite Tower Tycoon.

What are the benefits of upgrading floors using the free Cash?

You'll level up quickly and access to higher floors will be available. Your income will also be increased as you purchase Conveyor buttons on each floor.

When will the active codes in Infinite Tower Tycoon expire?

The codes in Infinite Tower Tycoon do not have any expiration dates and will go inactive at any time.

