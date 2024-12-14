Anime Multiverse codes (February 2025): Latest update code

  • home icon
By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Feb 13, 2025 09:51 GMT
Featured loading screen of Anime Multiverse
Anime Multiverse codes are easy to redeem and offer various rewards upon redemption (Image via Roblox)

Players can easily redeem Anime Multiverse codes to claim thousands of Gems, Trait Shards, and Stat Cubes without grinding. In this Roblox experience, you must defeat the strongest NPCs in different Worlds using the finest Power Summons. To obtain the best Powers, you have to spend a lot of Gems, which can be bought using Robux. However, the codes are free and grant various bonuses, including Gems, without having you use the premium currency.

This article provides the active codes in Anime Multiverse, mentions how to redeem them, and talks about what you can do with the Gems and Trait Shards they offer.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Multiverse codes. We'll keep updating this page whenever new codes for Anime Multiverse debut, hence stay tuned.

Active Anime Multiverse codes

Highlighted below are all the active codes in Anime Multiverse. It's unclear when they might expire. As such, you should redeem them as soon as possible.

List of active Anime Multiverse codes

Codes

Rewards

NewUpdVerySoon

x1000 Gems and x5 Trait Shard (Latest)

SorryAnotherShutdown

x10 Trait Shard

Thanks15KLikes!

x3 Stat Cube, x1500 Gems, and x3 Trait Shard

Thanks1MilVisits!

x3 Stat Cube and x1000 Gems

NEWUPDATE

x1000 Gems, x1 Energy Potion, and x5 Trait Shard

UpdateSoon

x3 State Cube, x500 Gems, and x1 Trait Shard

Thanks5KLikes!

x5 Stat Cube, x1000 Gems, and x5 Trait Shard

Thanks250KVisits!

x1000 Gems and x5 Trait Shard

Thanks1kLikes!

x1000 Gems and x5 Trait Shard

Thanks25KVisits

x500 Gems and x5 Trait Shard

SorryForBugs

x10 Stat Cube, x1600 Gems, and x7 Trait Shard

10KVisits

x1 Relic Luck Potion and x800 Gems

ShutdownSoz

x750 Gems and x3 Trait Shard

Release!

x250 Gems, x1 Energy Potion, and x3 Trait Shard

Inactive Anime Multiverse codes

Here are all the invalid codes in Anime Multiverse.

List of inactive Anime Multiverse codes

Codes

Rewards

SorryEvoBug

Free rewards

How to redeem Anime Multiverse codes

The code box in Anime Multiverse does not have any redemption button (Image via Roblox)
There are two ways to redeem active codes in Anime Multiverse. The first is as follows:

  • After you spawn on the lobby, hit the "STORE" option. When you do that, a new interface titled "GAMEPASSES" will be displayed on the screen.
  • Scroll down past the "TRAITS" window to spot the "Codes" box.
  • Copy any active code and paste it in the "Enter Code" text box.
  • Press the Enter button on your keyboard to redeem the active code.

The second method for redeeming codes in Anime Multiverse is:

  • After spawning, look towards the left side. Between the "EVOLVE" and "SUMMONS" buildings, you'll see an empty spot with "CODES" floating above the blip.
  • Walk inside the blip to automatically open the code box in Anime Multiverse.
  • Enter the desired code and hit the "Enter" button to activate the code.

Also check: Latest Anime Realms Codes

Anime Multiverse codes and their importance

Roll for Traits to enhance the power of your Summons (Image via Roblox)
Among the rewards offered by this title's codes are Trait Shards and Gems. The former can be used to acquire new traits, while the latter lets you make Summons.

When you walk to the "SUMMONS" building, between the "Traits" NPC and AFK Chamber, you'll see "Summon." Enter the blip to open the "SPECIAL BANNER" interface. Ten Summons can be purchased with 500 Gems, while a single one costs 50 Gems. There are four types of Power Summons: Mythic, Legendary, Epic, and Rare.

Once you have acquired some Summons, go to the Traits NPC's blip to access the "TRAITS" tab. Now invest the newly obtained Trait Shards to obtain the following Traits for your desired Power Summons:

  • Force I
  • Piercing I
  • Haste I
  • Force II
  • Piercing II
  • Haste II
  • Siphon
  • Executioner
  • Haste III
  • Piercing III
  • Force III
  • Wraith
  • Cripple
  • Arcane
  • Fury
  • Sunder
  • Precision
  • Ethereal
  • Champion

Also check: Latest One Piece Grand Arena Codes

Anime Multiverse code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Prevent error notifications by double-checking the entered code before hitting the &quot;Enter&quot; button (Image via Roblox)
If an active code with a typo is entered in the Anime Multiverse code box, then the "Code Invalid" error message will appear. If you try to use an inactive, the "Code Expired" text will pop up.

For a smooth redemption process, copy and paste the active codes instead of manually entering them.

Where to find new Anime Multiverse codes

Join the game's official Discord server to learn about the new codes, update announcements, and other information about this title. An easier option is to keep checking this article, as it'll be updated whenever new codes for Anime Multiverse are issued.

FAQs on Anime Multiverse Codes

What are the latest codes in Anime Multiverse?

"NewUpdVerySoon" is the only latest active code in Anime Multiverse.

Are the rewards obtained from the codes useful?

All the rewards obtained from the active codes are helpful as you can earn thousands of Gems and hundreds of Trait Shards without breaking a sweat.

How can you earn Gems and Trait Shard without redeeming the codes?

The rewards for completing daily, weekly, milestone, and world quests are usually Gems, Crystals, and Trait Shards.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
