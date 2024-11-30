  • home icon
  Roblox Exiled codes (February 2025)

Roblox Exiled codes (February 2025)

By Aniket
Modified Feb 11, 2025 08:25 GMT
Feature image of Roblox Exiled Codes
Find a list of all the active codes for Roblox Exiled (Image via Roblox)

Exiled codes are your shortcut to earning several precious rewards like Tokens (in-game currency), boosts, etc. for free. These are some items you need to progress further into the game seamlessly. If you take the normal route, collecting them would consume a lot of time and effort. However, with the help of active codes, you can get those rewards without doing anything. For your reference, we have mentioned all the active Exiled codes in this article. You can refer to them and claim all the freebies right away.

Keep scrolling down to learn other important things like how to redeem Exiled codes, their importance, and what to do if they aren't working.

We'll update this article with new ones whenever they are released.

All Exiled codes (Active)

Redeem codes to get rewards in Roblox Exiled (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes to get rewards in Roblox Exiled (Image via Roblox)

Check out the table below for a list of all the active codes for Exiled. Make sure to redeem them quickly as they will expire soon.



List of Active Exiled codes

Codes

Rewards

90KLIKES

2 Boosts (Latest)

EXILEDP4TCH

500 Tokens (Latest)

BEWITCHEDMYSTERIES

500 Tokens (Latest)

10MILLIONVISITS

2 Boosts

80KLIKES

500 Tokens

180KFAVORITES

1000 Tokens

SORRYFORDELAY

2 Revive Tickets

150KFAVORITES

500 Tokens

8MVISITS

500 Tokens

CHASINGSPARKS

500 Tokens

50KLIKES

500 Tokens

40KLIKES

500 Tokens

5MVISITS

1000 Tokens

XMASCHAOS

1500 Tokens

THEHUNT

Boosts

CHRISTMAS

Atoms

100KFAVORITES

Revive Tickets

2MVISITS

Revive Tickets

EXILEDUPDATE2

Atoms

20KLIKES

Boosts

All inactive Exiled codes

In this section, you will find the codes that no longer work in this game. It should be noted that all the codes are time-sensitive and expire soon after their release. Whenever that happens, we will update this section so you don't get confused between the active and inactive ones.

List of Inactive Exiled codes
CodesRewards
BOOST!Double Token Boost
RELEASE1500 Tokens

How to redeem Exiled codes

Codebox in Roblox Exiled (Image via Roblox)
Codebox in Roblox Exiled (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem codes in this Roblox title.

  • After starting the game, go to the codes NPC in the lobby; this NPC can be found near the matchmaking queues.
  • Get close to this NPC and a codebox will appear on the screen.
  • Copy-paste the above codes in the code box and hit the Claim button to get your free rewards.

Importance of Exiled codes

Use codes to get new Perks (Image via Roblox)
Use codes to get new Perks (Image via Roblox)

In Exiled, codes are of utmost importance considering you need Tokens to buy a lot of things. For starters, Tokens are needed to roll for new Packages and Masks in the lobby. These are cosmetic items — the rarer, the better. Apart from this, Tokens are needed to purchase Perks too.

Perks give you stat boosts that can elevate your gameplay experience significantly. For example, there's a Perk called Adrenaline Rush that can be bought for 1800 Tokens. Having it will increase your sprinting speed greatly after being hit by a monster. Similarly, you can buy various other Perks using Tokens. Hence, you must redeem the codes as long as they are working.

Also check: All Monsters and how to beat them in Exiled

Exiled codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while entering codes (Image via Roblox)
Avoid typos while entering codes (Image via Roblox)

Often, you will get interrupted by a message saying "Invalid code" while redeeming. This mostly happens because the code you entered has expired or has already been entered. To avoid this issue, always cross-verify your codes before entering them. Since the codes are case-sensitive, you should enter them as they are, with proper letter cases.

Where to find more Exiled codes

For all the latest information and codes, you can join the Dreadworks Studio Discord Server to find more redeem codes. The developers put all the information on this server so you can stay in the loop with them.

FAQs about Exiled codes

What is the latest code in Roblox Exiled?

"90KLIKES", "BEWITCHEDMYSTERIES", and "EXILEDP4TCH" are the latest active codes in Roblox Exiled.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Exiled?

You can redeem the codes by interacting with the "Codes" NPC in the lobby.

When do codes expire in Roblox Exiled?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

