Shonen Unleashed Private Server Codes (February 2025)

Shonen Unleashed Private Server codes are extremely useful if you are trying to hone your combat skills. Using them will teleport you to a secluded area where the server isn't crowded. This allows you to put your skills to the test without getting spammed by other players. While you can create your own server, this isn't recommended as they cost 500 Robux. Instead, you can use the Private Server codes mentioned in this article and join someone else's lobby.

Read on to learn other important information like how to use the Shonen Unleashed Private Server codes and how to fix them if they aren't working.

All Shonen Unleashed Private Server Codes (Active)

Use Private Server codes to practice peacefully (Image via Roblox)

You can find a list of all the active Private Server codes in the following table. Make sure to use them quickly before they expire.

List of Active Shonen Unleashed Private Server codes A93LrB 46r444 x346w1 x64m2l OuPajn xgzPnz pxwAzl q3n03s P6nIRv L8vd8a

How to use Shonen Unleashed Private Server codes

Codebox in Shonen Unleashed (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to use the Private Server codes in this Roblox title.

After launching the game, click on the Private Servers button on the title screen.

A code box will now appear on the screen.

Copy-paste the above codes in the codebox and hit the Join button.

If the code is active, you will immediately join the server.

How to create a Private Server in Shonen Unleashed

Creating a Private Server in this experience is as easy as joining it. To do so, click on the "Create" button in the Private Servers menu and purchase a server for 500 Robux. Once you've made a purchase, the server will be active for 60 days, after which you must renew the servers by paying the said amount again.

As a creator, you can make changes from the owner settings in the server settings menu on the top left side of the screen. You also have the authority to kick or ban a player permanently from your server. The Private Servers in this game give you access to the following three unique modes.

Juggernaut: One player will spawn as the Juggernaut, receiving extra health, armor, damage, etc. The remaining will have to team up and defeat the Juggernaut within the given time.

Randomizer: A free-for-all all-match where you switch to a random character after respawning.

Stocks: Every player on the server spawns with a specific amount of stock. Upon death, the stock is reduced and the one with the most number of stocks at the end wins the game.

Active codes: Are there any active Shonen Unleashed codes?

Shonen Unleashed Private Server codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Often, the code you enter may not work as it won't teleport you to a server. This mostly happens because you are entering the code wrong. To avoid this problem, always cross-verify your codes before entering them. Since they are case-sensitive, there shouldn't be any improper letter cases while using them.

Where to find more Shonen Unleashed Private Server codes

You can join the official Shonen Unleashed Discord Server for more active Private Server codes. It's a huge community of fellow players where you are more likely to find the one with a Private Server code.

FAQs about Shonen Unleased Codes

Is the Private Server in Shonen Unleashed permanent?

No, the Private Servers in this game last only 60 days after which you can discontinue or renew it.

How much does it cost to create a Private Server in Shonen Unleashed?

It will cost you 500 Robux to own a Private Server in this experience.

Can you share your Private Server code with other players in Shonen Unleashed?

Yes, the Private Server codes are shareable with other players.

