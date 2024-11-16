  • home icon
Horse Race codes (February 2025) 

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 11, 2025 08:09 GMT
Redeem codes for Horse Race
Redeem codes for Horse Race (Image via Roblox)

Horse Race codes are a great way to earn a few extra resources that help you earn more Power in short time. These codes primarily reward you with different types of Potions, consuming which applies the relevant boost. Codes for this experience can be redeemed without fulfilling any prerequisites, making them quite accessible to everyone.

This article chronicles the latest additions to the code list for Horse Race and shows how to use the game’s code system and redeem the associated prizes.

All Horse Race codes (Active)

Featured below are all the active codes in Horse Race. We recommend using them as soon as possible since there is no telling when they might expire. If they happen to expire before you use them, the freebies they offer will no longer be accessible.

List of active Horse Race codes

Code

Rewards

Panda

1x Double Win Potion (Latest)

UPD10

2x Double Win Potion

Power

2x Double Win Potion

Squid

1x Double Win Potion

Love

1x Double Win Potion

Santa

1x Double Win Potion

Xmas

1x Rainbow Potion

Like60K

1x Super Luck Potion

Like28K

1x Rainbow Potion

Like3K

1x Super Luck Potion

NEW

1x Double Win Potion

RELEASE

1x Golden Potion

Inactive Horse Race codes

As of now, there are no inactive codes for Horse Race. Since all Roblox codes have a built-in expiry date, it’s only a matter of time before the ones listed in the previous section become unusable. When this comes to pass, we will update this section accordingly.

How to redeem active Horse Race codes

Follow the instructions listed below to redeem codes for Horse Race:

  • Open the Roblox Player app and launch Horse Race.
  • Once the game loads, click the Settings gear icon at the top right.
  • Input one of the active codes in the provided field and hit Enter to receive the rewards.
  • Do the same for all active codes.

Since codes for this experience are not case-sensitive, you needn’t pay attention to the letter case at all. As long as they are entered correctly, you will not face any unexpected errors.

Also read: Horse Race: A beginner's guide

Horse Race codes and their importance

Codes for Horse Race reward you with Potions when redeemed. Potions can be quite impactful while training for Power or racing for Wins, as they apply a hefty multiplier to either for a limited time.

Potions can be activated from the in-game Shop menu. To do so, open the store, switch to the Potions tab, and click the Use button next to the listed items. Use these consumables efficiently to cut down on the grind and quickly reach the next World.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Horse Race code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The code system for Horse Race only shows errors if the entered code is spelled incorrectly. So far, there have been no reports of any unexpected code system failures that prevent it from working. If you encounter such an issue, consider restarting the Roblox Game Client to fix the issue.

Where to find new Horse Race codes

New codes for Horse Race are released on the game’s official Roblox page. Alternatively, you may revisit this article for the updated active code list. Be sure to check this page to stay up-to-date on the latest code releases.

FAQs on Horse Race codes

What are the latest codes in Horse Race?

"Panda" is the only latest active code in Horse Race.

What are the rewards offered by codes for Horse Race?

The primary rewards for redeeming codes in Horse Race are Potions.

When does Horse Race receive new codes?

Horse Race receives new codes with every major update or upon achieving a significant milestone.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
