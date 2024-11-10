Anime Shadow codes (February 2025)

Robloxians can use Anime Shadow codes to claim free Tickets, Passive Tokens, Coins Potions, and Damage Potions. In this anime-themed title, gamers can play as their favorite anime characters and will need as much help as possible to take on powerful foes. Luckily, they can obtain the aforementioned rewards by redeeming the codes in this article.

Information regarding codes and how to use to them can be found below.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for Anime Shadow. We’ll update the article whenever new codes are released.

All Anime Shadow codes [Active]

Active codes for Anime Shadow (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the active codes in Anime Shadow. Redeem them with haste as they might expire soon.

List of active codes for Anime Shadow Code Rewards NEYPATCH 150 Tickets (Latest) NEYMARLOL 10 Cursed Plasma, 10 Passive Capsule, 10 Green Essence, 10 Gray Essence, and 10 Trial Shards (Latest) UPDATECRAFT 80 Tickets HAPPY2025 150 Tickets CLOVERUPDATE 100 Tickets and 15 Grimoire Tokens TITLESUPDATE 100 Tickets and 1 Shiny Potion PATCHXMAS 100 Tickets and Potions SRRYXMAS2 Free rewards SRRYDELAYXMAS Free rewards 10MVISITS 100 Tickets, 20 Talent Shards, 20 Gingerbread, and 20 Candy Canes DELAY 200 Passive Capsules, 100 Cursed Plasma, and 2 Raid Keys XMASMINIUPD 100 Passive Capsules, 150 Cursed Plasma, and 2 Raid Keys ULTSFIXED 100 Tickets, 2 Raid Keys, and 2 Defense Keys FIXEDSTARS 200 Passive Capsules, 200 Cursed Plasma, and 2 Raid Keys SORRYFORDELAY 150 Tickets, 3 Raid Keys, and 3 Defense Keys SLAYERUPDATE 150 Ticket, 1 Raid Key, and 1 Defense Key 40KLIKES 100 Tickets, 4 Fish Coins, and 3 Raid Keys GHOULUPDATE 100 Tickets and 2 Shiny Potions FIXEDCODE 2 Shiny Potions and 3 Raid Keys BUFFBOROS x4 Dragon Ball VII and x2 Dragon Ball VI QuestFix 150 Tickets, x2 Dragon Ball VII, and x1 Dragon Ball VI PUNCHUPDATE 150 tickets, x2 Dragon Ball VII, 1 x2 Coins Potion, 1 x2 Damage Potion, and x1 Dragon Ball VI MOBILEFIX 150 Tickets 30KLIKES 75 Passive Capsules, 75 Tickets, x2 Coins Potion, and x2 Damage Potion FISHUPDATE 150 Tickets, 7 Cursed Plasma, x2 Coins Potion, and x2 Damage Potion KaisenDelay 7 Cursed Plasma, x2 Coins Potion, and x2 Damage Potion KaisenUpdate 7 Cursed Plasma, x2 Coins Potion, and x2 Damage Potion 1MVISITS Free rewards 15KACTIVES Free rewards Release 150 Tickets

Inactive Anime Shadow codes

Inactive codes for Anime Shadow (Image via Roblox)

As of now, several old codes in Anime Shadow have gone invalid over time.

List of inactive codes for Anime Shadow Code Rewards HunterUpdate 2 Coins Potions, 2 Damage Potions, and 100 Passive Tokens 15KLIKES 2 Coins Potions and 2 Damage Potions 10KACTIVES Tickets and Potions 10KLIKES Tickets and Rewards 5KLIKES 200 Tickets FreeMagnet Free rewards

How to redeem Anime Shadow codes

Redeem codes in Anime Shadow (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians can follow the steps listed below to redeem any active codes in Anime Shadow:

Press the Hamburger Menu Button in the bottom-left corner.

in the bottom-left corner. Press the ABX icon in the drop-down menu.

icon in the drop-down menu. Copy any code from the active list and paste it into the "Enter Code" text bar.

text bar. Hit the Redeem button to redeem an active code in Anime Shadow.

Codes for Anime Shadow and their importance

Codes provide Tokens, boosters, Tickets, etc. Tickets are a currency that can be used to purchase almost everything in the game. Passive Tokens help progress through the game faster. And potions boost income and damage, depending on the type of item being used.

Anime Shadow code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Anime Shadow (Image via Roblox)

The "[CODES] Invalid Code" error message appears when you try to redeem an incorrectly entered code. You must ensure that you copy and paste the codes directly from this article into the game to prevent mistakes like typos.

Where to find more Anime Shadow codes

Keep an eye on the game's official Discord server to stay updated on the latest codes and Anime Shadow news. You can also check the title's official Roblox group for similar information.

FAQs on Anime Shadow codes

What are the latest Anime Shadow codes?

"NEYMARLOL" and "NEYPATCH" are the latest active codes in Anime Shadow.

Which codes in Anime Shadow can be redeemed for Tickets?

"FISHUPDATE," "15KACTIVES," and "Release" are the codes in Anime Shadow that offer free Tickets.

Are free Tickets useful in Anime Shadow?

Yes, Tickets can be used to spin for better anime pets, upgrade them, and unlock all sorts of cool stuff in Anime Shadow.

