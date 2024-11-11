Anime Battle Arena Private Server Codes (February 2025)

Anime Battle Arena Private Server codes can teleport you to a secluded lobby where you can grind peacefully. You may have noticed that players on Public Servers often pose an obstruction while you try to grind. This becomes rather annoying, and you must treat it on your own. Thanks to the developers, you can enter a Private Server and be free from all these worries.

Creating a Private Server will cost you 120 Robux. Once you have paid this amount, you will be given a shareable code that can be used to enter the game. Luckily, some players have shared the Anime Battle Arena Private Server codes. For your reference, we have mentioned them below. Check out to learn how to use them and what to do if they aren't working.

All active Anime Battle Arena Private Server Codes

Use Private Server codes before they expire (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of all the latest Private Server codes in this Roblox title.

List of Anime Battle Arena Private Server codes RI65li f2df3k 55RyQ4 IY94fK ZQb3H6 iibikY LJ5Gdg dJ5RiQ aYvJQ9 Tjk461 7LkJb7 Jv1fc6 g4L6iK R9R5lj J59eTb bj39L4 kLzHhK iiRQHd 63gdKY 2Z4cYX 2Q6ZI7 hlybie LkLgaG 21ZhYf ggR18T QILg1c L5JvhZ xxJzfJ

All inactive Anime Battle Arena Private Server codes

Currently, there are no expiredPrivate Server codes in this game. However, since the codes are active for a limited time, you can expect them to expire soon.

Also check: Anime Battle Arena codes

How to use Anime Battle Arena Private Server codes

Enter the Private Server codes in this code box (Image via Roblox)

In case you don't know how to use the Private Server codes, check out the steps outlined below:

After starting the game, click on the Private Servers option on the title screen.

On the next screen, a blue window will appear wherein, you must copy-paste the above codes.

Next, click on the blue "Join" button and wait while you are getting teleported to the server.

Anime Battle Arena Private Server codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while entering Private Server codes (Image via Roblox)

While entering the codes, you might receive a message saying, "Invalid code or the owner of this server has changed codes." This message pops up because either the code is wrong or has expired. Always cross-verify the Private Server codes before entering them. They are case-sensitive, so you must use them as they are, with proper letter cases.

Where to find more Anime Battle Arena Private Server codes

You can join the official Anime Battle Arena Discord Server to get the latest Private Server codes. Since you can find all the fellow players there, chances are you can find someone willing to share their code.

FAQs about Anime Battle Arena Private Server Codes

Is the Private Server in Anime Battle Arena permanent?

No, each Private Server has an expiration date after which it can either be discontinued or renewed by the owner.

How much does it cost to create a Private Server in Anime Battle Arena?

You must pay 120 Robux to create a Private Server in this game.

Can you share your Private Server code with other Anime Battle Arena players?

Yes, you can share your Private Server code with other players.

