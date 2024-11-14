Anime Reborn codes (February 2025) 

Redeeming Anime Reborn codes is extremely beneficial as they offer rewards that can elevate your gameplay experience. The bonuses include necessary items like Gems, Trait Crystal, Frost Key, and Potential Key. These are some things that can strengthen your units so you can easily take down incoming waves of enemies.

For your reference, we have mentioned all the active codes in this article. You can use them and get the associated rewards for free. The article also talks about how to redeem Anime Reborn codes, their importance, and what to do when you're having trouble redeeming them.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Reborn. We'll update this article with new ones whenever they are released.

Active Anime Reborn codes

Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)

A list of all the active codes for Anime Reborn has been provided in the table below. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

List of active Anime Reborn codes Codes Rewards !SorryForLeaderboardBug 5 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems (Latest) !RetiredAssassin 5 Rerolls, 2500 Gems, and Luck Potions !NebulaPass 5 Rerolls, 10 Potential Keys, and 15 Frost Keys !DioOH? 50k Candy Canes TraitBuffs! 10 Rerolls QOLPATCH 5 Trait Rerolls Update5! 10 Potential Keys, 10 Frost Keys, and 5 Rerolls GhostTunnel! 2000 Gems and 10 Rerolls !Reacts25K 20k New Year coins, 10k Candy Canes, and 15 Rerolls 20kreacts 10k New Year coins and 10 Rerolls miniupd 10k New Year coins and 5 Rerolls WorldCollisionFixes 15k New Year coins and 5 Rerolls !15kReacts 25 Rerolls, 20k Candy Canes, and 5k New Year coins !WorldCollision New Year coins WeAreSorryForDelay 25 Rerolls, 25k Candy, and 10 Potential Keys 100MVISITS 10 Rerolls and 20k Candy Canes

All inactive Anime Reborn codes

This title currently has many old inactive codes. It should be noted that all active codes are time-sensitive and expire soon after they're released. The following table will be updated once more codes stop working.

List of inactive Anime Reborn codes Codes Rewards Happy2025 2500 Gems, 5 Trait Crystals, 2 Event Presents, and 10k Candy Canes Reacts25k 25 Rerolls and 2500 Gems Merrychristmas 10k Candy Canes Delayborn2 5000 Gems, 30 Trait Crystals, 10k Candy Canes, and 3 Enchanted Keys UpdateSoon! 1500 Gems, 5 Rerolls, and 2 Legend Potion Sorrywrongcode 5 Rerolls and 1000 Gems !LegendaryLuck 2 Legend Potions and 10 Trait Crystals !LuckyClover 2 Clovers, 1,000 Gems, and 5 Trait Crystals Sorrywrongcode 1,000 Gems and 5 Trait Crystals Updatecomingsoon! 1,500 Gems, 5 Trait Crystals, 2 Legend Potion, and a EXP Potion !KingisHere 1,000 Gems, 3 Potential Keys, and 5 Trait Crystals !CloverPart2 1,000 Gems and 5 Trait Crystals !DelayReborn 500 Gems and 10 Trait Crystals !updatetoday 50,000 Tickets and 10 Trait Crystals !SorryForBug 5 Trait Rolls, 25 Mage Stones and 2500 Gems !SorryForRestart 3 Lucky Potions, and 2500 Gems !BlackFriday 5000 Red Tickets, 5 Rerolls and 500 Gems !Dungeon 5 Rerolls and 500 Gems SorryForDelay 5 Rerolls Happythanksgiving 10,000 Red Tickets, 10 Trait Crystals and 1,000 Gems Happybirthdaysage 5 Trait Crystals and 500 Gems 1MMembers 10,000 Red Tickets, 15 Trait Rerolls, 10 Potential Keys, and 10 Frost Keys Iboughtbundles!! 50k Red Tickets (Only for players who purchased bundles) Freetickets 5k Red Tickets !Update 1,250 Red Tickets, 5 Rerolls, and 5 Frost Keys !Gohun 1,250 Red Tickets and 5 Rerolls UpdateSoon! 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls, and 5 Frost Keys 20Mvisits 1000 Gems, 5 Trait Crysals, 3 Potential Keys, 3 Frost Keys, and 1 Basic Luck Potion 10MVisits 1000 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals, 5 Potential Keys SorryForFoodBug! 100 Meat (level 25+ required) XMEGACODE 2000 Gems, 15 Trait Crystals, 10 Frost Keys, 10 Potential Keys, and 1 Legends Potion MegaZillas 750 Gems and 2 Trait Crystals MegaMozKing 750 Gems and 2 Trait Crystals 5mVisits 500 Gems, 5 Frost Keys, 5 Potential Keys, and 5 Trait Crystals 100kLikes 1000 Gems and 10 Trait Crystals 2MVisits 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, and 2 Trait Crystals 50KLikes 1000 Gems 200kMembers 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, and 2 Trait Crystals 1MVisits 1000 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, and 5 Trait Crystals Release 500 Gems and 2 Trait Crystals MozKing 250 Gems and 1 Trait Crystal SubtoRlxsage 250 Gems and 1 Trait Crystal SubtoZillas 250 Gems and 1 Trait Crystal

How to redeem Anime Reborn codes

Code box in Anime Reborn (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the any active code in Roblox Anime Reborn:

After starting the game, head over to the Codes NPC in the lobby. He can be found on the right side of the Jay's Shop.

Interact with the NPC, and a code box will appear on the screen.

Copy-paste any active code into the Code box and hit the Redeem button.

If the code is active, you will immediately receive the associated rewards.

Importance of Anime Reborn codes

In Anime Reborn, every resource you collect can help you progress. For instance, you can use Gems to summon new characters. This is helpful because summoning new units is crucial, as there's always a chance you will get a legendary fighter.

While you can earn Gems by completing quests, this is rather time-consuming. So instead of that, you can use the codes to get them.

Use codes to progress smoothly in Anime Reborn (Image via Roblox)

Apart from these, here's how the other possible rewards can help you:

Potential Key : Use this item to reroll your Rank.

: Use this item to reroll your Rank. Frost Key : Use this item to lock a stat, while you reroll the other ones.

: Use this item to lock a stat, while you reroll the other ones. Trait Crystal: Use this item to reroll your Traits.

Anime Reborn codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

If you encounter an "Invalid code" message while trying to redeem a code, there's a good chance you entered it incorrectly. To avoid this issue, make sure to cross-verify your codes before inserting them. Also, they are case-sensitive so you must enter them as they are presented on the active list, with proper letter cases.

Where to find more Anime Reborn codes

For all the latest information and codes, you can follow the title's developers on their X account. You can also join the Anime Reborn Discord server for the same.

FAQs about Anime Reborn codes

What are the latest active codes in Anime Reborn?

"!SorryForLeaderboardBug" is the only latest active code in Anime Reborn.

How can you redeem codes in Anime Reborn?

You can redeem codes by heading over to the Codes NPC in the lobby area.

When do codes expire in Anime Reborn?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released.

