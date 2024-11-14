  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Anime Reborn codes (February 2025) 

Anime Reborn codes (February 2025) 

By Aniket
Modified Feb 11, 2025 08:04 GMT
Feature image of Anime Reborn codes
Find a list of all the active Anime Reborn codes (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Anime Reborn codes is extremely beneficial as they offer rewards that can elevate your gameplay experience. The bonuses include necessary items like Gems, Trait Crystal, Frost Key, and Potential Key. These are some things that can strengthen your units so you can easily take down incoming waves of enemies.

For your reference, we have mentioned all the active codes in this article. You can use them and get the associated rewards for free. The article also talks about how to redeem Anime Reborn codes, their importance, and what to do when you're having trouble redeeming them.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Reborn. We'll update this article with new ones whenever they are released.

Active Anime Reborn codes

Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)

A list of all the active codes for Anime Reborn has been provided in the table below. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

also-read-trending Trending

List of active Anime Reborn codes

Codes

Rewards

!SorryForLeaderboardBug

5 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems (Latest)

!RetiredAssassin

5 Rerolls, 2500 Gems, and Luck Potions

!NebulaPass

5 Rerolls, 10 Potential Keys, and 15 Frost Keys

!DioOH?

50k Candy Canes

TraitBuffs!

10 Rerolls

QOLPATCH

5 Trait Rerolls

Update5!

10 Potential Keys, 10 Frost Keys, and 5 Rerolls

GhostTunnel!

2000 Gems and 10 Rerolls

!Reacts25K

20k New Year coins, 10k Candy Canes, and 15 Rerolls

20kreacts

10k New Year coins and 10 Rerolls

miniupd

10k New Year coins and 5 Rerolls

WorldCollisionFixes

15k New Year coins and 5 Rerolls

!15kReacts

25 Rerolls, 20k Candy Canes, and 5k New Year coins

!WorldCollision

New Year coins

WeAreSorryForDelay

25 Rerolls, 25k Candy, and 10 Potential Keys

100MVISITS

10 Rerolls and 20k Candy Canes

All inactive Anime Reborn codes

This title currently has many old inactive codes. It should be noted that all active codes are time-sensitive and expire soon after they're released. The following table will be updated once more codes stop working.

List of inactive Anime Reborn codes

Codes

Rewards

Happy2025

2500 Gems, 5 Trait Crystals, 2 Event Presents, and 10k Candy Canes

Reacts25k

25 Rerolls and 2500 Gems

Merrychristmas

10k Candy Canes

Delayborn2

5000 Gems, 30 Trait Crystals, 10k Candy Canes, and 3 Enchanted Keys

UpdateSoon!

1500 Gems, 5 Rerolls, and 2 Legend Potion

Sorrywrongcode

5 Rerolls and 1000 Gems

!LegendaryLuck

2 Legend Potions and 10 Trait Crystals

!LuckyClover

2 Clovers, 1,000 Gems, and 5 Trait Crystals

Sorrywrongcode

1,000 Gems and 5 Trait Crystals

Updatecomingsoon!

1,500 Gems, 5 Trait Crystals, 2 Legend Potion, and a EXP Potion

!KingisHere

1,000 Gems, 3 Potential Keys, and 5 Trait Crystals

!CloverPart2

1,000 Gems and 5 Trait Crystals

!DelayReborn

500 Gems and 10 Trait Crystals

!updatetoday

50,000 Tickets and 10 Trait Crystals

!SorryForBug

5 Trait Rolls, 25 Mage Stones and 2500 Gems

!SorryForRestart

3 Lucky Potions, and 2500 Gems

!BlackFriday

5000 Red Tickets, 5 Rerolls and 500 Gems

!Dungeon

5 Rerolls and 500 Gems

SorryForDelay

5 Rerolls

Happythanksgiving

10,000 Red Tickets, 10 Trait Crystals and 1,000 Gems

Happybirthdaysage

5 Trait Crystals and 500 Gems

1MMembers

10,000 Red Tickets, 15 Trait Rerolls, 10 Potential Keys, and 10 Frost Keys

Iboughtbundles!!

50k Red Tickets (Only for players who purchased bundles)

Freetickets

5k Red Tickets

!Update

1,250 Red Tickets, 5 Rerolls, and 5 Frost Keys

!Gohun

1,250 Red Tickets and 5 Rerolls

UpdateSoon!

1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls, and 5 Frost Keys

20Mvisits

1000 Gems, 5 Trait Crysals, 3 Potential Keys, 3 Frost Keys, and 1 Basic Luck Potion

10MVisits

1000 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals, 5 Potential Keys

SorryForFoodBug!

100 Meat (level 25+ required)

XMEGACODE

2000 Gems, 15 Trait Crystals, 10 Frost Keys, 10 Potential Keys, and 1 Legends Potion

MegaZillas

750 Gems and 2 Trait Crystals

MegaMozKing

750 Gems and 2 Trait Crystals

5mVisits

500 Gems, 5 Frost Keys, 5 Potential Keys, and 5 Trait Crystals

100kLikes

1000 Gems and 10 Trait Crystals

2MVisits

500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, and 2 Trait Crystals

50KLikes

1000 Gems

200kMembers

500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, and 2 Trait Crystals

1MVisits

1000 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, and 5 Trait Crystals

Release

500 Gems and 2 Trait Crystals

MozKing

250 Gems and 1 Trait Crystal

SubtoRlxsage

250 Gems and 1 Trait Crystal

SubtoZillas

250 Gems and 1 Trait Crystal

Also check: Anime Reborn units tier list

How to redeem Anime Reborn codes

Code box in Anime Reborn (Image via Roblox)
Code box in Anime Reborn (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the any active code in Roblox Anime Reborn:

  • After starting the game, head over to the Codes NPC in the lobby. He can be found on the right side of the Jay's Shop.
  • Interact with the NPC, and a code box will appear on the screen.
  • Copy-paste any active code into the Code box and hit the Redeem button.
  • If the code is active, you will immediately receive the associated rewards.

Importance of Anime Reborn codes

In Anime Reborn, every resource you collect can help you progress. For instance, you can use Gems to summon new characters. This is helpful because summoning new units is crucial, as there's always a chance you will get a legendary fighter.

While you can earn Gems by completing quests, this is rather time-consuming. So instead of that, you can use the codes to get them.

Use codes to progress smoothly in Anime Reborn (Image via Roblox)
Use codes to progress smoothly in Anime Reborn (Image via Roblox)

Apart from these, here's how the other possible rewards can help you:

  • Potential Key: Use this item to reroll your Rank.
  • Frost Key: Use this item to lock a stat, while you reroll the other ones.
  • Trait Crystal: Use this item to reroll your Traits.

Anime Reborn codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)
Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

If you encounter an "Invalid code" message while trying to redeem a code, there's a good chance you entered it incorrectly. To avoid this issue, make sure to cross-verify your codes before inserting them. Also, they are case-sensitive so you must enter them as they are presented on the active list, with proper letter cases.

Where to find more Anime Reborn codes

For all the latest information and codes, you can follow the title's developers on their X account. You can also join the Anime Reborn Discord server for the same.

Other Roblox Game Codes
Super Treehouse Tycoon 2 CodesNuclear Bunker Survival Simulator Codes
School Baddies Simulator CodesGarden Defense Codes
Garden Defense CodesAnime Shadow Codes
Anime Revolution X CodesGunfight Arena Codes
Bubble Gum Champions CodesJujutsu Shenanigans Codes

FAQs about Anime Reborn codes

What are the latest active codes in Anime Reborn?

"!SorryForLeaderboardBug" is the only latest active code in Anime Reborn.

How can you redeem codes in Anime Reborn?

You can redeem codes by heading over to the Codes NPC in the lobby area.

When do codes expire in Anime Reborn?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी