Destroy Grandma codes (February 2025) 

Destroy Grandma codes are your shortcut to earning precious rewards without putting in any effort. This includes free XP to level up quickly and in-game currency to buy new items for your character. Several players refrain from redeeming the codes under the pretext that they are unsafe. However, they are developer's offerings, and you can use them without thinking twice. For your reference, we have mentioned all the active codes in this article.

Keep scrolling for other important information like how to redeem Destroy Grandma codes, their importance, and what to do if they are not working.

All Destroy Grandma codes (Active)

Redeem codes to get rewards in Destroy Grandma (Image via Roblox)

You can find all the active codes for Destroy Grandma in the table below. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

List of active Destroy Grandma codes Codes Rewards GAMEMODE2024 2 Rolls (Latest) CHRISTMAS2024 Gift Roll RESTAURANT 1 Table Item, 25 Coins, and 100 XP LOBBY 100 Coins and 100 XP

All Inactive Destroy Grandma codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes in this game. However, these codes are time-sensitive and expire soon after their release. We will update this section whenever an active code has expired..

How to redeem Destroy Grandma codes

Code box in Destroy Grandma (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the codes in this Roblox title:

After starting the game, click on the Rewards button at the bottom of the screen.

Scroll down, and a code box will appear on the screen.

Copy-paste the codes in the code box and hit the "Use" button.

If the code is active, you will immediately receive your reward.

Importance of Destroy Grandma codes

In Destroy Grandma, codes offer useful rewards, which will help you gain XP without having to play any match. With the free XP, you will level up and unlock a bunch of new items and skins in the shop. This will save you some effort that you will be put in a match.

Purchase new skins effortlessly (Image via Roblox)

Apart from this, the codes also offer free coins, the in-game currency. Coins can be used to purchase all the skins and items that you have unlocked while leveling up.

Destroy Grandma codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

Often, you will get a message saying "Code incorrect" while trying to redeem them. This mostly happens because the code you have entered is either expired or inaccurate. To avoid this problem, you should always cross-verify the codes before entering them. Since all the codes are case-sensitive, make sure to enter them as they are.

Where to find more Destroy Grandma codes?

For all the latest information and codes, you can follow the developers on their X account. Moreover, you can also join the Slungpy Discord Server for the same.

FAQs about Destroy Grandma Codes

What are the latest codes for Destroy Grandma?

"GAMEMODE2024" is the only latest active code in Destroy Grandma.

How to redeem codes in Destroy Grandma?

You can redeem codes from the Rewards menu in Destroy Grandma.

When do codes in Destroy Grandma expire?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

