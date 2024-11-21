  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Pokemon Bronze Forever codes (February 2025)

Pokemon Bronze Forever codes (February 2025)

By Aniket
Modified Feb 11, 2025 08:16 GMT
Feature image of Pokemon Bronze Forever codes
Find a list of all the active Pokemon Bronze Forever codes (Imcage via Roblox)

Pokemon Bronze Forever codes will help you bolster your progression in the Pokemon-themed Roblox experience. For example, you can acquire rewards like boosts that increase your hatching speed, EXP gains, etc. While these are some items that require you to spend in-game currency or Robux, codes can help you get them for free.

With that being said, here's an article that highlights all the active codes for you. Refer to them and claim all the freebies without fail.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in Pokemon Bronze Forever codes. We'll update this article with new ones whenever they are released.

Active Pokemon Bronze Forever codes

Redeem codes to get free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes to get free rewards (Image via Roblox)

You can find a list of all the active codes for Pokemon Bronze Forever in the table below. Make sure to redeem them quickly as they will expire soon.

also-read-trending Trending

List of Active Pokemon Bronze Forever codes

Codes

Rewards

B4dP0k3m0n

Free rewards (Requires 3rd Gym Badge) (Latest)

MerryChristmas24

Free rewards (Requires 3rd Gym Badge)

GameBackSpeedrun

Free rewards (Requires 6th Gym Badge)

SorryForIssues

Free rewards (Requires 3rd Gym Badge)

Halloween2024

Free rewards (Requires 3rd Gym Badge)

Feedback24

Free rewards (Requires 2024 Feedback Form)

EVENTS00N

Free rewards (Requires 3rd Gym Badge)

PremiumCode14

Free rewards (Requires subscription)

FREEPOKE

Free rewards (Requires 7th Gym Badge)

PremiumCode13

Free rewards (Requires subscription)

PremiumCode12

Free rewards (Requires subscription)

R0BL0XISC00L

Free rewards (Requires 7th Gym Badge)

PremiumCode11

Free rewards (Requires subscription)

GAM3SUP

Free rewards (Requires 5th Gym Badge)

PremiumCode10

Free rewards (Requires subscription)

All inactive Pokemon Bronze Forever codes

In this section, we will be adding all the codes that no longer work in this game. Since all the codes are time-sensitive, you can expect them to expire soon. We will keep an eye on the active codes and update this section when they expire. This will help you identify the active and inactive ones.

List of Inactive Pokemon Bronze Forever codes
CodesRewards
PremiumCode9Free rewards
PremiumCode8Free rewards
ThanksFor500KFree rewards
GamesUPAugustFree rewards
GamesUpBabyFree rewards
PremiumCode7Free rewards
GameUpJuneFree rewards
2xShinyStartersFree rewards
PremiumCode6Free rewards
6YearsOfPBBFree rewards
PremiumCode3Free rewards
FreeBPSorryForDelayFree rewards
BoogaBoogaFree rewards
TestingEndedFree rewards
AprilGameIsUpGuysFree rewards
1MilCodeFree rewards
NoUpdateTodaySorryFree rewards
AudioIsBackFree rewards
AshFree rewards
Valentines2024Free rewards
GameUpFrBroFree rewards
PurchasesBackFree rewards
Sorry4DowntimeFree rewards
GameIsUpYayFree rewards
NewGen9sFree rewards
GameIsUpFree rewards
GameIsUpFullyFree rewards
FreeBCapFree rewards
Week4Free rewards
SlowServerFree rewards
Week3Free rewards
Week2Free rewards
HappyThanksgivingFree rewards

Also check: Unique Roblox Username Ideas For New Players

How to redeem Pokemon Bronze Forever codes

Codebox in Pokemon Bronze Forever (Image via Roblox)
Codebox in Pokemon Bronze Forever (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the active codes in this Roblox title:

  • First of all, it should be noted that the feature to redeem codes becomes available after you have defeated the first Gym Leader. As you keep progressing, you will encounter your very first Gym Leader opponent in the Silvent Gym, in the third town.
  • After beating Chad, an RO-Powers menu will appear on the left side of the screen.
  • Next, a codebox will appear.
  • Copy-paste the active codes in the codebox and confirm it by pressing the enter key.
  • Next, select the save game prompt as shown on the screen, and then, you will receive the reward.

Importance of Pokemon Bronze Forever codes

Get free boosts, potions, and Pokeballs using the active codes (Image via Roblox)
Get free boosts, potions, and Pokeballs using the active codes (Image via Roblox)

In Pokemon Bronze Forever, you will embark on a journey that is filled with a lot of battles. To secure the most number of victories, you will need some help every once in a while. For example, there will be instances where you will come across a Pokemon but won't have the Pokeball to catch it. In such situations, codes can be redeemed to get free Pokeballs.

Apart from this, codes also give free Potions and other consumables that can restore your respective Pokemon's health. There are several other rewards that you can get by using codes so always redeem them without thinking twice.

Pokemon Bronze Forever codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while entering codes (Image via Roblox)
Avoid typos while entering codes (Image via Roblox)

Often, you may encounter a message saying "The code was not found" while redeeming them. This message pops up because the code you are entering is either wrong or expired. To fix this issue, you should always cross-verify the codes before redeeming them. Remember that all the codes are case-sensitive.

Where to find more Pokemon Bronze Forever codes

For all the latest codes and information, you can join the Pokemon: Bronze Forever Discord Server.

Other Roblox Game Codes
Be Fat CodesShonen Unleashed Private Server Codes
Panik 2 CodesThe Bender Way Codes
Gunfight Arena CodesBubble Gum Champions Codes
Jujutsu Shenanigans CodesAnime Reborn Codes
Elemental Grounds CodesHeroes World Codes

FAQs about Pokemon Bronze Forever codes

What are the latest codes in Pokemon Bronze Forever?

"B4dP0k3m0n" is the only latest active code in Pokemon Bronze Forever.

How to redeem codes in Pokemon Bronze Forever?

The feature to redeem the active codes in this game becomes available after beating the first Gym Leader.

When do codes expire in Pokemon Bronze Forever?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी