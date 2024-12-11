One Piece Grand Arena Codes (January 2025)

You can claim free avatar items and resources by redeeming the active One Piece Grand Arena codes provided in this article. Officially licensed by the world-renowned One Piece franchise, this title is a PvP experience where players must battle each other for the "King of the Pirates" title, Diamonds, a spot in the global Bounty hit list, and more.

This article will provide the latest active codes in One Piece Grand Arena. It will also talk about how to redeem them and what to do when they don't work.

Active One Piece Grand Arena Codes

As of now, only one avatar item code for One Piece Grand Arena is valid. You can expect new resource-based and more avatar item codes to be issued with future updates and special events.

List of active One Piece Grand Arena codes Codes Reward GrandArena2024 Whitebeard’s Cape (Latest)

Inactive One Piece Grand Arena codes

Fortunately, there are no inactive codes in One Piece Grand Arena as of now. If the active code expires, it'll be mentioned in this section.

How to redeem One Piece Grand Arena codes

Featured image of One Piece Grand Arena's code box (Image via Roblox)

You can easily redeem any active code in One Piece Grand Arena by following these steps:

Launch One Piece Grand Arena and enter the server.

After you spawn on the Thousand Sunny ship, hit the "123" button next to the Settings icon. This will make a code box titled "SERIAL CODE" appear.

Copy the active code and paste it in the "Tap here to enter code" text box.

Now, press the white "ENTER" button to activate the code.

Rewards obtained from One Piece Grand Arena codes and their importance

Equip the Whitebeard's Cape from your inventory (Image via Roblox)

Currently, you can redeem only one code in One Piece Grand Arena. After using it, you'll receive the iconic cape of Edward Newgate, the captain of Whitebeard pirates. The item is dubbed Whitebeard's Cape in the game.

Follow these steps to equip the cape on your Roblox avatar:

Hit the "EQUIP" button on the left side of the screen.

The "SKILL" interface featuring your available Characters will appear.

Select "AVATAR ITEMS >" to see the "AVATAR ITEMS" UI.

Choose "Back" to see the Whitebeard's Cape icon.

Click on it to equip the cape automatically.

One Piece Grand Arena code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Avoid error notifications by double-checking the code before hitting the "ENTER" button (Image via Roblox)

If the entered active code is invalid or has typos, an error notification will appear in a separate dialog box, saying "The code you entered was incorrect. Check the code again or check that your connection is stable."

Moreover, if you try to use the same active code twice, the "This code has already been used" error will pop up. Avoid these issues by copying-pasting the code and redeeming it quickly

Where to find new One Piece Grand Arena codes

Active codes are usually displayed on the big screen fixed on the Thousand Sunny ship. Join the title's official Discord server to learn about new codes, updates, and other in-game news. You can also keep track of this page, as we will update it whenever new codes for One Piece Grand Arena are released.

FAQs on One Piece Grand Arena codes

What are the latest active codes in One Piece Grand Arena?

"GrandArena2024" is the only latest active code in One Piece Grand Arena.

When will the active codes expire in One Piece Grand Arena?

The codes in One Piece Grand Arena do not have any fixed expiration dates and risk going invalid at any time.

What kind of codes will be released in the upcoming One Piece Grand Arena updates?

Codes that offer free Drinks, Character Skills, XP, and more avatar items are anticipated to be issued in future One Piece Grand Arena events and updates.

