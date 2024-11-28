NFL Universe Football codes (February 2025)

  • home icon
By Aniket
Modified Feb 11, 2025 08:21 GMT
Find a list of all the active NFL Universe Football codes

NFL Universe Football codes are extremely useful as they indirectly help you open new packs from the store. During the entire playthrough, you will find yourself opening those packs multiple times as they offer you items like new gear, animations, emotes, etc. While you will need a hefty amount of Coins (in-game currency) to do this, you can easily afford them by redeeming the active codes.

Keep scrolling to learn all the NFL Universe Football codes, how to redeem them, their importance, and what to do if they aren't working.

All NFL Universe Football Codes (Active)

Redeem codes to get rewards for free

You can find a list of all the active codes for NFL Universe Football in the table below. Make sure to redeem them quickly as they could expire soon.

List of Active NFL Universe Football codes

Codes

Rewards

SEASON13

Cosmetic (Latest)

PROBOWL2025

Cosmetic (Latest)

MATCHMAKING

Cosmetic (Latest)

AUCTIONSONLINE

Cosmetic

2025

Cosmetic

CHRISTMAS2024

Cosmetic

SNOWMAN2024

Cosmetic

SNOWFLAKES2024

Cosmetic

THANKSGIVING2024

Cosmetic

PARKIMPROVEMENTS

Cosmetic

VETERANSDAY2024

Cosmetic

EXTRAPUMPKINS

Cosmetic

HALLOWEEN2024

Cosmetic

HALLOWEENSOON

Cosmetic

100KMEMBERS

Cosmetic

UNIVERSEFOOTBALL2024

10K Coins

All inactive NFL Universe Football codes

The table below contains all the codes that no longer work in this title. Since the codes are time-sensitive, they are more likely to expire within a few days of their release.

List of Inactive NFL Universe Football codes
CodesRewards
FIREWORKS2024Free Rewards
SEASON8Free Rewards
TEAMDANCESFree Rewards
SEASON7Free Rewards
EASTER2024Free Rewards
SuperBowlLVIIIFree Rewards
UF200KFree Rewards
FEBNEWSLETTERFree Rewards
SuperBowlLVIIIFree Rewards
200KGFree Rewards
110KLIKESFree Rewards
100KLIKESFree Rewards
JanuaryNewsletterFree Rewards
95KLIKESFree Rewards
90KLIKESFree Rewards
HOLIDAY2023Free Rewards
85KLIKESFree Rewards
80KLIKESFree Rewards
EPICSOTMFree Rewards
SEASON5Free Rewards
CYBERMONDAY2023Free Rewards
70KLIKESFree Rewards
THANKSGIVING2023Free Rewards
FREESLICESFree Rewards
50KLIKESFree Rewards
NovemberNewsletterFree Rewards
NickglushFree Rewards
SEASON4Free Rewards
DEVIOUSPINKVISORFree Rewards
DEVIOUSPINKGLOVESFree Rewards
HappyhalloweenFree Rewards
SportsEquinoxFree Rewards
40KPLAYERSFree Rewards
SKULLBALLFree Rewards
PUMPKINBALLFree Rewards
100KFAVSFree Rewards
30KLIKESFree Rewards
25KFree Rewards
AUGUSTUPDATE2023Free Rewards
UF100Free Rewards
Season4HypeFree Rewards
LFGCHAMPSFree Rewards
80KFree Rewards
9KCCUFree Rewards
6KWOOFree Rewards
8KCCUFree Rewards
25MFree Rewards
21KFree Rewards
OCTNEWSLETTERFree Rewards

How to redeem NFL Universe Football codes

Codebox in NFL Universe Football

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the codes in this Roblox title.

  • After starting the game, enter the Store menu from the title screen.
  • Next, click on the Redeem button, below the Gamepasses option.
  • A codebox will now appear in the side menu.
  • Copy-paste the active codes in the codebox and hit the Tick button to get the associated rewards.
  • An important thing to note is that you must complete three hours inside the game to unlock the code redemption feature.

Importance of NFL Universe Football codes

Open packs easily by using codes

An important aspect of this game is to purchase items like packs in the in-game store. Opening them requires you to spend a significant sum of Coins. However, if you are running short on funds, you can simply use the codes to fill your pocket. Apart from this, the codes can also get you free cosmetic items like mouthpieces, bottoms, torso, etc.

Note: Coins can be used in the Trading Hub mode where you can participate in Auctions, and purchase new outfits, and other items.

NFL Universe Football codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

You might often get interrupted by a message saying "incorrect code" while redeeming it. This mostly happens because the entered code is either wrong or has expired. To avoid such problems, cross-verify before entering them. Remember, all codes are case-sensitive and they must be entered as they are, with proper letter cases.

Where to find more NFL Universe Football codes

For all the latest codes and information, you can follow the developers on their X account. Moreover, you can also join their Discord Server for the same.

FAQs about NFL Universe Football Codes

What are the latest active codes in NFL Universe Football?

"PROBOWL2025", "MATCHMAKING", and "SEASON13" are the latest codes in NFL Universe Football.

How to redeem the active codes in NFL Universe Football?

You can redeem codes from the "Redeem" section in the in-game store. Note that you should have completed three hours in the game to use this feature.

When do codes in NFL Universe Football expire?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

