NFL Universe Football codes (February 2025)

NFL Universe Football codes are extremely useful as they indirectly help you open new packs from the store. During the entire playthrough, you will find yourself opening those packs multiple times as they offer you items like new gear, animations, emotes, etc. While you will need a hefty amount of Coins (in-game currency) to do this, you can easily afford them by redeeming the active codes.

Keep scrolling to learn all the NFL Universe Football codes, how to redeem them, their importance, and what to do if they aren't working.

All NFL Universe Football Codes (Active)

Redeem codes to get rewards for free (Image via Roblox)

You can find a list of all the active codes for NFL Universe Football in the table below. Make sure to redeem them quickly as they could expire soon.

List of Active NFL Universe Football codes Codes Rewards SEASON13 Cosmetic (Latest) PROBOWL2025 Cosmetic (Latest) MATCHMAKING Cosmetic (Latest) AUCTIONSONLINE Cosmetic 2025 Cosmetic CHRISTMAS2024 Cosmetic SNOWMAN2024 Cosmetic SNOWFLAKES2024 Cosmetic THANKSGIVING2024 Cosmetic PARKIMPROVEMENTS Cosmetic VETERANSDAY2024 Cosmetic EXTRAPUMPKINS Cosmetic HALLOWEEN2024 Cosmetic HALLOWEENSOON Cosmetic 100KMEMBERS Cosmetic UNIVERSEFOOTBALL2024 10K Coins

All inactive NFL Universe Football codes

The table below contains all the codes that no longer work in this title. Since the codes are time-sensitive, they are more likely to expire within a few days of their release.

List of Inactive NFL Universe Football codes Codes Rewards FIREWORKS2024 Free Rewards SEASON8 Free Rewards TEAMDANCES Free Rewards SEASON7 Free Rewards EASTER2024 Free Rewards SuperBowlLVIII Free Rewards UF200K Free Rewards FEBNEWSLETTER Free Rewards SuperBowlLVIII Free Rewards 200KG Free Rewards 110KLIKES Free Rewards 100KLIKES Free Rewards JanuaryNewsletter Free Rewards 95KLIKES Free Rewards 90KLIKES Free Rewards HOLIDAY2023 Free Rewards 85KLIKES Free Rewards 80KLIKES Free Rewards EPICSOTM Free Rewards SEASON5 Free Rewards CYBERMONDAY2023 Free Rewards 70KLIKES Free Rewards THANKSGIVING2023 Free Rewards FREESLICES Free Rewards 50KLIKES Free Rewards NovemberNewsletter Free Rewards Nickglush Free Rewards SEASON4 Free Rewards DEVIOUSPINKVISOR Free Rewards DEVIOUSPINKGLOVES Free Rewards Happyhalloween Free Rewards SportsEquinox Free Rewards 40KPLAYERS Free Rewards SKULLBALL Free Rewards PUMPKINBALL Free Rewards 100KFAVS Free Rewards 30KLIKES Free Rewards 25K Free Rewards AUGUSTUPDATE2023 Free Rewards UF100 Free Rewards Season4Hype Free Rewards LFGCHAMPS Free Rewards 80K Free Rewards 9KCCU Free Rewards 6KWOO Free Rewards 8KCCU Free Rewards 25M Free Rewards 21K Free Rewards OCTNEWSLETTER Free Rewards

How to redeem NFL Universe Football codes

Codebox in NFL Universe Football (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the codes in this Roblox title.

After starting the game, enter the Store menu from the title screen.

Next, click on the Redeem button, below the Gamepasses option.

A codebox will now appear in the side menu.

Copy-paste the active codes in the codebox and hit the Tick button to get the associated rewards.

An important thing to note is that you must complete three hours inside the game to unlock the code redemption feature.

Importance of NFL Universe Football codes

Open packs easily by using codes (Image via Roblox)

An important aspect of this game is to purchase items like packs in the in-game store. Opening them requires you to spend a significant sum of Coins. However, if you are running short on funds, you can simply use the codes to fill your pocket. Apart from this, the codes can also get you free cosmetic items like mouthpieces, bottoms, torso, etc.

Note: Coins can be used in the Trading Hub mode where you can participate in Auctions, and purchase new outfits, and other items.

NFL Universe Football codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

You might often get interrupted by a message saying "incorrect code" while redeeming it. This mostly happens because the entered code is either wrong or has expired. To avoid such problems, cross-verify before entering them. Remember, all codes are case-sensitive and they must be entered as they are, with proper letter cases.

Where to find more NFL Universe Football codes

For all the latest codes and information, you can follow the developers on their X account. Moreover, you can also join their Discord Server for the same.

FAQs about NFL Universe Football Codes

What are the latest active codes in NFL Universe Football?

"PROBOWL2025", "MATCHMAKING", and "SEASON13" are the latest codes in NFL Universe Football.

How to redeem the active codes in NFL Universe Football?

You can redeem codes from the "Redeem" section in the in-game store. Note that you should have completed three hours in the game to use this feature.

When do codes in NFL Universe Football expire?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

