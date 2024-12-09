Anime Realms Codes 

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 15, 2025 14:06 GMT
Featured loading screen of Anime Realms
Redeem the active Anime Realms codes with haste as they will expire soon (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming the featured Anime Realms codes instead of spending hours on the Time Machine is a great way to get free Gems, the main currency used to summon Units (towers). You can also claim free Trait Reroll Tokens that can be used to get new Traits, which are abilities for your Units. Note that you must be of a higher level (3-5) and be part of the experience's official Roblox group to redeem certain codes in Anime Realms.

In this article, we've covered all the active codes for Anime Realms, the redemption procedure, rewards usage, and much more.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Realms codes. We'll keep updating this page whenever new codes for Anime Realms debut, so stay tuned.

Active Anime Realms codes (Updated)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Gems can be invested to summon the best Units, while the Trait Reroll Tokens can be spent after talking to Beerus (NPC) near the Evolve building in Cyber-Tokyo. The following are all the active codes in Anime Realms:

Active Anime Realms codes

Codes

Rewards

10KWOW

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens (Latest)

10K

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens (Latest)

UPD1TMR

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens (Latest)

20MILVISITS

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens

STAGEBEEF

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens

UPDSOON

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens

Limited!

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens

SorryGuys!

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens

FixedNow!

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens

WeLuvDLP

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens

UPDATETHISWEEKEND

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens

SORRYFORTHELASTTIMEIPROMISEYOUWILLGETUNIQUENOWTHANKSDUCT

5 Trait Reroll Tokens

SORRYLOL

15 Trait Reroll Tokens and 2 Cursed Fingers

200KLIKES!

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens

DUCTISSORRY!

Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens

Almost200K

500 Gems and 1 Trait Reroll Token

XMASSALE

500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens

Tylerlovesyou

500 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens

HappyBdayDuct

500 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens

FixedBugs

500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens

FixingBugsWait

1500 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens

TackyBestDev

2500 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

SorryFromMo

2500 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens

NEWLOBBY

1000 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

XMAS

3000 Gems and 7 Trait Reroll Tokens

BIGSALE

1000 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens

WELOVEMO

100 Gems and 1 Trait Reroll Token

PATCHUPSORRY

1000 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

Sorryforshutdown

1000 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

KarmaIsBetterThanYds

350 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens

SorryForGlitches

350 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens

MoBetterThanLuck

350 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens

TylerGOAT

2000 Gems and 8 Trait Reroll Tokens

FixedShopSorry

3 Trait Reroll Tokens

MoKeepsPromises

500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens

MuzAndKarmaDreamTeam

500 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

VENISDUM

1000 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens

MuzAndKarmaDreamTeam

500 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

MoKeepsPromises

500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens

GIFT

3500 Gems and 20 Reroll Tokens

TOGFix

750 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens

SorryForMaintenance

750 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens

10MILVISITS

Gems and Reroll Tokens

Update0.5

500 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

150KLIKES

1000 Gems and 4 Reroll Tokens

Update0.5

500 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

100KLIKES

1000 Gems and 4 Reroll Tokens

Release

1000 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

Inactive Anime Realms codes

Unfortunately, many old active codes in Anime Realms have expired over the last few updates.

Inactive Anime Realms codes

Codes

Rewards

50KLIKES

500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens

30KLIKES

500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens

20KLIKES

500 Gems and 4 Trait Reroll Tokens

QUICKSHUTDOWN

1k Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

300KLIKES

500 Gems

MinorBug

500 Gems

Delay

500 Gems

ReleaseDelay

500 Gems

EALUCKYPOT

500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens

STAGE

Gems and Reroll Tokens

SORRY

Gems and Reroll Tokens

EACODEISHERE

500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens

How to redeem Anime Realms codes

Hit the &quot;Redeem&quot; button after double-checking the entered active code (Image via Roblox)
Hit the "Redeem" button after double-checking the entered active code (Image via Roblox)

Follow these simple steps to redeem the active codes in Anime Realms:

  • Once you spawn on Cyber-Tokyo, walk towards Sukuno, NPC sitting near the "LIKE & JOIN GROUP REWARD" zone.
  • Use the stairway next to Sukuno to spot the Time Chamber. Next to it, you'll find the "CODES" area.
  • The code box titled "Codes" will appear once you walk inside the circle blip.
  • Copy any active code and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.
  • Press the green "Redeem" button to activate the promo code in Anime Realms.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so avoid extra spaces and typographical errors before hitting the "Redeem" button.

Also Check: Unique Roblox Username Ideas

Anime Realms codes rewards usage and their importance

Summon the best Units using the Gems obtained from the featured active codes (Image via Roblox)
Summon the best Units using the Gems obtained from the featured active codes (Image via Roblox)

Trait Reroll Tokens can be used to acquire Traits for your chosen Units. Here are all the Traits with their chance percent:

  • Superior - 29.97%
  • Nimble - 24.97%
  • Range - 24.97%
  • Adept - 9.99%
  • Culling - 4.99%
  • Sniper - 2.5%
  • Godspeed - 1%
  • Reaper - 0.8%
  • Celestial - 0.36%
  • Divine - 0.2%
  • Golden - 0.15%
  • Unique - 0.1%

Press the "Summon" button on the left side of the screen to bring up the Banner Units UI. Spend the newly obtained Gems on 1x or 10x options to summon a unit for the former and 10 for the latter. It takes 500 Gems for a 10x summon and 50 Gems for a 1x summon.

Also Check: Blox Fruits Trading Value List

Anime Realms code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Avoid error notifications by redeeming the correct active code (Image via Roblox)
Avoid error notifications by redeeming the correct active code (Image via Roblox)

If a code is redeemed twice, the "Code already redeemed!" message in red font will appear under the code box. On the other hand, the "Code doesn't exist!" error notification will appear if you try to redeem an expired or typo-filled code in Anime Realms. Just copy and paste the code throughout the redemption process to have a smooth redemption process.

Where to find new Anime Realms codes?

Join the Anime Realms' official Discord server to not only get wind of the latest codes but also update announcements and giveaways. An easier option is to keep track of this page, as it'll be updated whenever new codes are launched.

Other Roblox Game Codes
Guns RNG CodesSuper Container House Tycoon Codes
Infinite Tower Tycoon CodesVirus Simulator Codes
RNG Strongest Hero CodesOne Piece Grand Arena Codes
Ultimate Horse Race CodesPressure Wash Simulator 2 Codes
Bowling Simulator CodesBullfight League Codes

FAQs on Anime Realms codes

What are the latest codes in Anime Realms?

"10K", "10KWOW", and "UPD1TMR" are the latest active codes in Anime Realms.

When will the active Anime Realms codes expire?

The active codes do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment.

Are the Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens useful in Anime Realms?

Both resources are very helpful as you can summon the finest Units using Gems and refine your existing Units with Reroll Tokens.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी