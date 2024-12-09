Redeeming the featured Anime Realms codes instead of spending hours on the Time Machine is a great way to get free Gems, the main currency used to summon Units (towers). You can also claim free Trait Reroll Tokens that can be used to get new Traits, which are abilities for your Units. Note that you must be of a higher level (3-5) and be part of the experience's official Roblox group to redeem certain codes in Anime Realms.

In this article, we've covered all the active codes for Anime Realms, the redemption procedure, rewards usage, and much more.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Realms codes. We'll keep updating this page whenever new codes for Anime Realms debut, so stay tuned.

Active Anime Realms codes (Updated)

Gems can be invested to summon the best Units, while the Trait Reroll Tokens can be spent after talking to Beerus (NPC) near the Evolve building in Cyber-Tokyo. The following are all the active codes in Anime Realms:

Active Anime Realms codes Codes Rewards 10KWOW Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens (Latest) 10K Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens (Latest) UPD1TMR Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens (Latest) 20MILVISITS Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens STAGEBEEF Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens UPDSOON Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens Limited! Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens SorryGuys! Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens FixedNow! Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens WeLuvDLP Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens UPDATETHISWEEKEND Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens SORRYFORTHELASTTIMEIPROMISEYOUWILLGETUNIQUENOWTHANKSDUCT 5 Trait Reroll Tokens SORRYLOL 15 Trait Reroll Tokens and 2 Cursed Fingers 200KLIKES! Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens DUCTISSORRY! Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens Almost200K 500 Gems and 1 Trait Reroll Token XMASSALE 500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens Tylerlovesyou 500 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens HappyBdayDuct 500 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens FixedBugs 500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens FixingBugsWait 1500 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens TackyBestDev 2500 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens SorryFromMo 2500 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens NEWLOBBY 1000 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens XMAS 3000 Gems and 7 Trait Reroll Tokens BIGSALE 1000 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens WELOVEMO 100 Gems and 1 Trait Reroll Token PATCHUPSORRY 1000 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens Sorryforshutdown 1000 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens KarmaIsBetterThanYds 350 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens SorryForGlitches 350 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens MoBetterThanLuck 350 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens TylerGOAT 2000 Gems and 8 Trait Reroll Tokens FixedShopSorry 3 Trait Reroll Tokens MoKeepsPromises 500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens MuzAndKarmaDreamTeam 500 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens VENISDUM 1000 Gems and 2 Trait Reroll Tokens MuzAndKarmaDreamTeam 500 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens MoKeepsPromises 500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens GIFT 3500 Gems and 20 Reroll Tokens TOGFix 750 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens SorryForMaintenance 750 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens 10MILVISITS Gems and Reroll Tokens Update0.5 500 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens 150KLIKES 1000 Gems and 4 Reroll Tokens Update0.5 500 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens 100KLIKES 1000 Gems and 4 Reroll Tokens Release 1000 Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens

Inactive Anime Realms codes

Unfortunately, many old active codes in Anime Realms have expired over the last few updates.

Inactive Anime Realms codes Codes Rewards 50KLIKES 500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens 30KLIKES 500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens 20KLIKES 500 Gems and 4 Trait Reroll Tokens QUICKSHUTDOWN 1k Gems and 5 Trait Reroll Tokens 300KLIKES 500 Gems MinorBug 500 Gems Delay 500 Gems ReleaseDelay 500 Gems EALUCKYPOT 500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens STAGE Gems and Reroll Tokens SORRY Gems and Reroll Tokens EACODEISHERE 500 Gems and 3 Trait Reroll Tokens

How to redeem Anime Realms codes

Hit the "Redeem" button after double-checking the entered active code (Image via Roblox)

Follow these simple steps to redeem the active codes in Anime Realms:

Once you spawn on Cyber-Tokyo, walk towards Sukuno, NPC sitting near the "LIKE & JOIN GROUP REWARD" zone.

Use the stairway next to Sukuno to spot the Time Chamber. Next to it, you'll find the "CODES" area.

The code box titled "Codes" will appear once you walk inside the circle blip.

Copy any active code and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

Press the green "Redeem" button to activate the promo code in Anime Realms.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so avoid extra spaces and typographical errors before hitting the "Redeem" button.

Anime Realms codes rewards usage and their importance

Summon the best Units using the Gems obtained from the featured active codes (Image via Roblox)

Trait Reroll Tokens can be used to acquire Traits for your chosen Units. Here are all the Traits with their chance percent:

Superior - 29.97%

Nimble - 24.97%

Range - 24.97%

Adept - 9.99%

Culling - 4.99%

Sniper - 2.5%

Godspeed - 1%

Reaper - 0.8%

Celestial - 0.36%

Divine - 0.2%

Golden - 0.15%

Unique - 0.1%

Press the "Summon" button on the left side of the screen to bring up the Banner Units UI. Spend the newly obtained Gems on 1x or 10x options to summon a unit for the former and 10 for the latter. It takes 500 Gems for a 10x summon and 50 Gems for a 1x summon.

Anime Realms code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Avoid error notifications by redeeming the correct active code (Image via Roblox)

If a code is redeemed twice, the "Code already redeemed!" message in red font will appear under the code box. On the other hand, the "Code doesn't exist!" error notification will appear if you try to redeem an expired or typo-filled code in Anime Realms. Just copy and paste the code throughout the redemption process to have a smooth redemption process.

Where to find new Anime Realms codes?

Join the Anime Realms' official Discord server to not only get wind of the latest codes but also update announcements and giveaways. An easier option is to keep track of this page, as it'll be updated whenever new codes are launched.

FAQs on Anime Realms codes

What are the latest codes in Anime Realms?

"10K", "10KWOW", and "UPD1TMR" are the latest active codes in Anime Realms.

When will the active Anime Realms codes expire?

The active codes do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment.

Are the Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens useful in Anime Realms?

Both resources are very helpful as you can summon the finest Units using Gems and refine your existing Units with Reroll Tokens.

