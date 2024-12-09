Redeeming the featured Anime Realms codes instead of spending hours on the Time Machine is a great way to get free Gems, the main currency used to summon Units (towers). You can also claim free Trait Reroll Tokens that can be used to get new Traits, which are abilities for your Units. Note that you must be of a higher level (3-5) and be part of the experience's official Roblox group to redeem certain codes in Anime Realms.
In this article, we've covered all the active codes for Anime Realms, the redemption procedure, rewards usage, and much more.
Active Anime Realms codes (Updated)
Gems can be invested to summon the best Units, while the Trait Reroll Tokens can be spent after talking to Beerus (NPC) near the Evolve building in Cyber-Tokyo. The following are all the active codes in Anime Realms:
Inactive Anime Realms codes
Unfortunately, many old active codes in Anime Realms have expired over the last few updates.
How to redeem Anime Realms codes
Follow these simple steps to redeem the active codes in Anime Realms:
- Once you spawn on Cyber-Tokyo, walk towards Sukuno, NPC sitting near the "LIKE & JOIN GROUP REWARD" zone.
- Use the stairway next to Sukuno to spot the Time Chamber. Next to it, you'll find the "CODES" area.
- The code box titled "Codes" will appear once you walk inside the circle blip.
- Copy any active code and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.
- Press the green "Redeem" button to activate the promo code in Anime Realms.
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so avoid extra spaces and typographical errors before hitting the "Redeem" button.
Anime Realms codes rewards usage and their importance
Trait Reroll Tokens can be used to acquire Traits for your chosen Units. Here are all the Traits with their chance percent:
- Superior - 29.97%
- Nimble - 24.97%
- Range - 24.97%
- Adept - 9.99%
- Culling - 4.99%
- Sniper - 2.5%
- Godspeed - 1%
- Reaper - 0.8%
- Celestial - 0.36%
- Divine - 0.2%
- Golden - 0.15%
- Unique - 0.1%
Press the "Summon" button on the left side of the screen to bring up the Banner Units UI. Spend the newly obtained Gems on 1x or 10x options to summon a unit for the former and 10 for the latter. It takes 500 Gems for a 10x summon and 50 Gems for a 1x summon.
Anime Realms code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If a code is redeemed twice, the "Code already redeemed!" message in red font will appear under the code box. On the other hand, the "Code doesn't exist!" error notification will appear if you try to redeem an expired or typo-filled code in Anime Realms. Just copy and paste the code throughout the redemption process to have a smooth redemption process.
Where to find new Anime Realms codes?
Join the Anime Realms' official Discord server to not only get wind of the latest codes but also update announcements and giveaways. An easier option is to keep track of this page, as it'll be updated whenever new codes are launched.
FAQs on Anime Realms codes
What are the latest codes in Anime Realms?
"10K", "10KWOW", and "UPD1TMR" are the latest active codes in Anime Realms.
When will the active Anime Realms codes expire?
The active codes do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment.
Are the Gems and Trait Reroll Tokens useful in Anime Realms?
Both resources are very helpful as you can summon the finest Units using Gems and refine your existing Units with Reroll Tokens.
