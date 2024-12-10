With the latest Virus Simulator codes, you're all set to spread chaos in this Roblox experience's world. Your goal in the game is simple: spread viruses across the entire planet and watch as illnesses pass from one NPC to another through coughing and sneezing.

The game’s unique programs allow you to produce more viruses faster and acquire additional disease carriers. Although it’s not an easy task, the thrill of unlocking new viruses and exploring islands makes it worthwhile.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Virus Simulator. We'll keep updating the tables whenever new codes are issued.

All Virus Simulator codes (Active)

There are many active codes in Virus Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes for Virus Simulator:

List of Active Virus Simulator Codes Code Rewards awesomecastle x15 Infection Points (Latest) shiny Basic Noob congrads x15 Total Infections beachdays x15 Total Infections PlanetMilo x15 Total Infections Update1 x25 Infection Points release x20 Infection Points hattime x20 Infection Points color x15 Total Infections evolution x20 Infection Points CarbonMeister x20 Infection Points Sub2Telanthric x20 Infection Points hatfix x20 Infection Points update4 x15 Total Infections 5MVisits x15 Total Infections update2 x15 Total Infections neoland x10 Total Infections YTSnugLife Basic Noob imsorry Basic Noob

Inactive Virus Simulator codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Virus Simulator.

How to redeem codes in Virus Simulator

Redeem codes in Virus Simulator through this textbox (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Virus Simulator is easy:

Open Virus Simulator on Roblox.

Click on the ‘Bird’ icon located on the right side of the game screen.

Copy and paste a code from this guide into ‘Enter Code Here!’ textbox.

Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Virus Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Enjoy doctor roleplay in Virus Simulator (Image via Roblox)

There are tons of codes to help you achieve your goal in Virus Simulator. Most codes reward you with infection points, a crucial asset for accomplishing your mission. The more you infect, the more viruses and levels you unlock, making it easier to progress swiftly.

Virus Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Virus Simulator invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Keep in mind that entering an expired or incorrect code will result in an error message. Since codes are case-sensitive, even small typos can cause issues.

Moreover, expired codes won’t offer any rewards, so staying updated on the latest active one is essential.

Where to find new Virus Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes for Virus Simulator on the White Hat Studios Roblox group & the White Hat Studios Discord server. You can also follow the developer @WhiteHatStudios on X for updates.

FAQs on Virus Simulator Codes

What is the latest code for Virus Simulator?

"awesomecastle" is the latest code in Virus Simulator, and it grants you x15 Infection Points.

Which code provides the best rewards in Virus Simulator?

"Update1" grants you free x25 Infection Points, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes in Virus Simulator?

Use codes to gain infection points, unlock new viruses and levels, and progress faster in Virus Simulator.

