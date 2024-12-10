Virus Simulator Codes 

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Jan 15, 2025 14:26 GMT
Virus Simulator codes
Virus Simulator (Image via Roblox)

With the latest Virus Simulator codes, you're all set to spread chaos in this Roblox experience's world. Your goal in the game is simple: spread viruses across the entire planet and watch as illnesses pass from one NPC to another through coughing and sneezing.

The game’s unique programs allow you to produce more viruses faster and acquire additional disease carriers. Although it’s not an easy task, the thrill of unlocking new viruses and exploring islands makes it worthwhile.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Virus Simulator. We'll keep updating the tables whenever new codes are issued.

All Virus Simulator codes (Active)

There are many active codes in Virus Simulator (Image via Roblox)
There are many active codes in Virus Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes for Virus Simulator:

also-read-trending Trending

List of Active Virus Simulator Codes

Code

Rewards

awesomecastle

x15 Infection Points (Latest)

shiny

Basic Noob

congrads

x15 Total Infections

beachdays

x15 Total Infections

PlanetMilo

x15 Total Infections

Update1

x25 Infection Points

release

x20 Infection Points

hattime

x20 Infection Points

color

x15 Total Infections

evolution

x20 Infection Points

CarbonMeister

x20 Infection Points

Sub2Telanthric

x20 Infection Points

hatfix

x20 Infection Points

update4

x15 Total Infections

5MVisits

x15 Total Infections

update2

x15 Total Infections

neoland

x10 Total Infections

YTSnugLife

Basic Noob

imsorry

Basic Noob

Inactive Virus Simulator codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Virus Simulator.

How to redeem codes in Virus Simulator

Redeem codes in Virus Simulator through this textbox (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Virus Simulator through this textbox (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Virus Simulator is easy:

  • Open Virus Simulator on Roblox.
  • Click on the ‘Bird’ icon located on the right side of the game screen.
  • Copy and paste a code from this guide into ‘Enter Code Here!’ textbox.
  • Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Virus Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Enjoy doctor roleplay in Virus Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Enjoy doctor roleplay in Virus Simulator (Image via Roblox)

There are tons of codes to help you achieve your goal in Virus Simulator. Most codes reward you with infection points, a crucial asset for accomplishing your mission. The more you infect, the more viruses and levels you unlock, making it easier to progress swiftly.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Virus Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Virus Simulator invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Virus Simulator invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Keep in mind that entering an expired or incorrect code will result in an error message. Since codes are case-sensitive, even small typos can cause issues.

Moreover, expired codes won’t offer any rewards, so staying updated on the latest active one is essential.

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Virus Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes for Virus Simulator on the White Hat Studios Roblox group & the White Hat Studios Discord server. You can also follow the developer @WhiteHatStudios on X for updates.

Other Roblox Game Codes
RNG Strongest Hero CodesOne Piece Grand Arena Codes
Ultimate Horse Race CodesGo Fishing Codes
Pressure Wash Simulator 2 CodesBowling Simulator Codes
Bullfight League CodesAnime Multiverse Codes
Baddies CodesBall Tower Defense Codes

FAQs on Virus Simulator Codes

What is the latest code for Virus Simulator?

"awesomecastle" is the latest code in Virus Simulator, and it grants you x15 Infection Points.

Which code provides the best rewards in Virus Simulator?

"Update1" grants you free x25 Infection Points, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes in Virus Simulator?

Use codes to gain infection points, unlock new viruses and levels, and progress faster in Virus Simulator.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी