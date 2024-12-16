Baddies codes (February 2025)

After several updates, Baddies codes are finally available for redemption. You can redeem the active codes highlighted in our article to claim exclusive Skins. Usually, Skins in this title cost a lot of Robux and will enhance your battlegrounds & fighting experience. However, by redeeming codes, you can avoid spending Robux on expensive skins and obtain new ones for free. The promo codes feature has now been launched in Baddies Update 24 with a single active code.

In this article, we have provided all the latest active codes in Baddies, their redemption process, and more.

Active Baddies codes

Here are all the active codes for Baddies (Image via Roblox||Baddies)

As of now, there is just one active code for Baddies. You can anticipate fresh codes during events and updates.

List of active Baddies codes Code Rewards Baddies Treasure Chest Purse Skin (Latest)

Inactive Baddies codes

There are no inactive codes in Baddies. If any of the active codes become invalid, we will add them here.

How to redeem Baddies codes?

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence avoid extra spaces and double-check before hitting the "Claim Reward" button (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps to redeem all the active codes in Baddies:

Launch the game, spawn on the server, and move your avatar to a safe spot on the map.

After reaching a safe spot, click the "Codes" button (next to "Rewards") above the controls on the top right-hand side.

A purple-themed code box will pop up.

Copy any active code and paste it into the empty text box.

Now, press the "Claim Reward" button to redeem an active code in Baddies.

Baddies is a PvP-based experience, hence after you respawn, run away from the spawn point and turn off PvP (on the top right corner next to "Quests"). If you spawn into a fight, wait for the green bar on the top right corner to fill. Once the bar fills, you'll be able to turn off PvP. Then you can redeem the active codes in peace without other players pulling at your avatar's hair.

Baddies codes rewards and their importance

Skins are automatically applied when you click on their portraits in Baddies (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, you can claim free Skins from the active codes in Baddies. To equip a Skin in Baddies, follow these instructions:

Hit the "Skins" button on the left side of the screen. You can find it near the "Crews" button.

The "Item Skins" UI will be displayed with the "Featured" tab.

Scroll down the interface and select "Purse" or any other redeemed Skin category.

Choose "Rare" to see the Treasure Chest Purse. Just click on it to equip the skin.

Skins are the only freebies obtainable via code redemption in Baddies. You can also expect free Dinero, weapons, and more as future codes' rewards.

Baddies code troubleshooting [How to fix]

After entering the code manually, look for typos and spelling mistakes (Image via Roblox)

The "CODE ALREADY REDEEMED" message will pop up above the code box if an active code is redeemed twice. After redeeming an invalid or typo-filled code, the "INVALID CODE" error notification will appear. For a smooth redemption procedure, simply copy and paste the codes into the code box.

Where to find new Baddies codes?

You can join the official Discord channel to learn about the new codes, in-game news, and other announcements. To stay up-to-date with the latest Baddies codes and avoid the long verification process on Discord, you can keep an eye on our active codes list.

FAQs on Baddies codes

What are the latest codes in Baddies?

"Baddies" is the latest active code in Baddies.

When will the active codes expire in Baddies?

There are no expiration dates for the active codes in Baddies, hence they risk becoming invalid at any moment.

Are the free Skins obtained from the codes worth it?

Yes, The Treasure Chest Purse, for example, is a Rare Skin. Once the code expires, its market value is likely to skyrocket.

