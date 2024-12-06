My Supermarket Codes

By Aniket
Modified Jan 15, 2025 13:58 GMT
Feature image of My Supermarket codes
Find a list of all the active My Supermarket codes (Image via Roblox)

My Supermarket codes make it easier to enhance the shop so you can attract more customers and earn additional cash. This is possible because the codes reward you with decorative items and other facilities for free. With that being said, here's an article that features all the active codes. You can refer to it and claim the rewards easily.

Keep scrolling to learn other important information like how to redeem My Supermarket codes, their importance, and what to do if they are not working.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes for My Supermarket. We’ll keep updating the article whenever new codes are released.

All My Supermarket Codes (Active)

Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)

For your reference, we have mentioned all the active codes in the table below. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

also-read-trending Trending
List of active My Supermarket codes
CodesRewards
LIKEPANDADE2LED Flower Pot

All expired My Supermarket codes

In this section, we will add codes that no longer work in the experience. A general thing to remember is that all the codes are time-sensitive and they expire soon. So you must always be quick when it comes to redeeming them. Whenever a code expires, we add them to this section so you don't get confused between the active and inactive ones.

List of inactive My Supermarket codes
CodesRewards
LIKEPANDAGH2Free rewards
LIKEPANDADB2Free rewards
LIKEPANDARX2Free rewards
LIKEPANDALA2Free rewards
LIKEPANDABK2Free rewards
LIKEPANDAOJ2Free rewards
LIKEPANDAXT2Free rewards
LIKEPANDAYK2Free rewards
LIKEPANDAFG2Free rewards
LIKEPANDAVF2Free rewards
RPGLIKES1000XJFree rewards
ONEYEARGOFree rewards
LIKES10000WOFree rewards

How to redeem My Supermarket codes

Codebox in My Supermarket (Image via Roblox)
Codebox in My Supermarket (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the active codes in this Roblox title:

  • After starting the game, click on the settings icon on top of the screen.
  • Next, switch to the "Codes" section from there to access the codebox.
  • Copy-paste the active codes in the codebox and hit the Enter button to receive your rewards.

Importance of My Supermarket codes

Get free decorative items using codes (Image via Roblox)
Get free decorative items using codes (Image via Roblox)

In My Supermarket, you are supposed to build a shop and take care of the customers. In the meantime, you can also decorate the ambiance so that the shop looks well-maintained. However, it should be noted that everything that you sell in your shop is bought from the Central Market. Even if you want a decorative item for your shop, you will have to spend your hard-earned cash there.

If you use the active codes, you can get some exclusive decorative items without spending a penny.

My Supermarket codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while entering codes (Image via Roblox)
Avoid typos while entering codes (Image via Roblox)

Often, you will encounter a message saying "invalid codes" while trying to redeem them. This happens because the codes are either expired or entered incorrectly. To avoid this problem, cross-verify your codes before entering them. Since all the codes are case-sensitive, you should also enter them as they are, with proper letter cases.

Where to find more My Supermarket codes

For all the latest information and codes, you can follow the developers on their X account. You can also join the RockPandaGames Discord Server for the same.

Other Roblox Game Codes
Flying RNG CodesGym Track Codes
Anime Maniac Simulator CodesCar Ramp Jump Codes
Drone Defense CodesAnime Realms Codes
Guns RNG CodesInfinite Tower Tycoon Codes
Virus Simulator CodesRNG Strongest Hero Codes

FAQs about My Supermarket Codes

What is the latest code in My Supermarket?

"LIKEPANDADE2" is the latest code and it can be redeemed for free decorative items.

How to redeem codes in My Supermarket?

You can redeem codes from the Settings > Codes option in this game.

When do codes expire in My Supermarket?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is rolled out by the developers.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी