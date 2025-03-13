Rebound codes (March 2025)

Players can purchase and equip game-changing abilities after redeeming the latest Rebound codes. In this competitive experience, they can obtain Gems by playing matches and use them for customizations. Each lasts several minutes and tests the competitors' skill and patience.

Fortunately, to get loads of Gems, they don't have to be patient and finish each game. They can simply use the promo codes for Rebound to get the currency and purchase the best Weapons and Abilities.

Active Rebound codes

The following codes have been verified as active in Rebound. Redeem them quickly to avoid missing out on any rewards.

List of active codes in Rebound Code Rewards 500K 300 Gems RELEASE 500 Gems

Expired Rebound codes

As of writing, there are no expired codes for Rebound. Most Roblox promo codes are time-sensitive, so this section will be updated whenever one stops providing rewards.

How to redeem Rebound codes

Click the bird icon to open the code box (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps that you need to follow to redeem active codes in Rebound:

Launch Rebound on Roblox.

You will notice several icons on the left side of the screen. Select the bird icon .

. Type or paste an active code in the gray " Enter code " text box.

" text box. Click the blue Submit button to activate a code and get rewards.

Two boxes will appear on the lower-right side, one confirming that the code has been "redeemed successfully" and the other mentioning the acquired rewards. However, on an unsuccessful attempt, the game will show an error message.

Rebound codes and their importance

Purchase better Abilities with Gems (Image via Roblox)

Being the sole currency, Gems are extremely important in Roblox Rebound. The currency can be used to purchase different items after navigating to the Shop. After pressing the "Daily" tab in the store, you can buy weapons to enhance your effectiveness in the ball game.

Additionally, you can get different Abilities from the Shop with the currency. The four available Abilities in Rebound are as follows:

Frostbite - Freezes the ball in a particular place.

Blink - Perform a quick dash in the direction you are looking.

Bulwark - Deploy a shield that will repel the ball.

Torpedo - Launch a torpedo at the ball, knocking it away.

Frostbite costs 500 Gems, whereas Torpedo is the costliest and requires 1000 Gems to be unlocked.

Rebound code troubleshooting [How to fix]

"Invalid code" error in Rebound (Image via Roblox)

An error box with the words "Invalid code" could appear when you are busy redeeming Rebound codes. To avoid the issue, cross-check each active code for typographical and capitalization mistakes when typing them in the redemption box.

Gift codes for this Roblox experience are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as provided in this guide. A more convenient option is to copy-paste directly into the text box in the game.

Where to find new Roblox Rebound codes

To be informed about the latest codes, keep track of the social channels of Roblox Rebound. You can follow the game's official X account, @ReboundRBLX, and join the REBOUND Discord. However, to access the Discord server, you will be required to link your Roblox account with the application.

FAQs on Roblox Rebound codes

How do promo codes benefit Roblox Rebound players?

Codes provide free Gems, thereby allowing players to purchase Abilities and Weapons from the Shop.

When do active codes for Rebound become invalid?

The developer hasn't disclosed the expiration dates of the freebies. That said, they may become invalid when newer ones are dropped.

When will more codes be released for Roblox Rebound?

Although there is no clear pattern regarding the release of new codes, the developer typically launches them to celebrate updates, events, and milestones.

