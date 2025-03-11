Anime Spirits Journey codes (March 2025)

Redeeming Anime Spirits Journey codes can help boost your way through the game's content. The action-packed simulation title involves building a team of powerful followers to fight bosses and then progressing to the next anime-inspired island. An impressive aspect of the game is its currency, Shards, which you can farm to buy Packs and Gamepasses from the store.

The best way to get Shards, Potions, and other rewards regardless of your skill level is via gift codes. This article features all the latest freebies and the ways to obtain them in Anime Spirits Journey.

Active Anime Spirits Journey codes

Listed below are the active codes for Roblox Anime Spirits Journey. Given that they are time-sensitive, players are advised to redeem them quickly.

List of active codes in Anime Spirits Journey Code Rewards Update1 Damage Potion, Yen Potion, and 70 Shards Sapphire 10 Sapphires Release 2 Yen Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 EXP Potions, and 70 Shards

Expired Anime Spirits Journey codes

A few Roblox gift codes for the game have become inactive due to recent updates.

List of inactive codes in Anime Spirits Journey Code Rewards SomeFixes Yen Potion and 30 Shards Passives Free rewards

How to redeem Anime Spirits Journey codes

The Codes tab is indicated by a mail icon (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem active codes in Anime Spirits Journey by following these steps:

Launch Anime Spirits Journey on the Roblox platform.

Select the Codes tab located at the bottom of the screen, next to the Menu tab.

tab located at the bottom of the screen, next to the Menu tab. Type an active code in the " Code Here.. " text box.

" text box. Hit the Redeem button to receive rewards.

Once a code is redeemed, a "Rewards Received" pop-up window will show the obtained items. You can find them in your "Bag", and clicking them reveals more details.

Anime Spirits Journey codes and their importance

Use Shards to purchase different items from the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Shards is a currency with several applications in Roblox Anime Spirits Journey. Adventurers can use it to unlock Passives or buy Rubies, Sapphires, and Card Keys from the Merchant Shop after navigating to the lobby. Moreover, its a substitute for Robux purchases in the Shop, thereby providing an F2P option for microtransactions. Passes, Packs, Gems, and more can be bought with it.

Meanwhile, Potions provided by the gift codes can help players progress quickly in the experience. Beginners can simultaneously activate Damage, Yen, and EXP Potions to increase their resource and experience gains while they defeat enemies with ease due to the boost.

Anime Spirits Journey code troubleshooting [How to fix]

"Invalid Code" issue in Anime Spirits Journey (Image via Roblox)

Anime Spirits Journey codes are not case-sensitive, so you can manually enter them without worrying about their capitalization. However, be precise in the choice of letters. Avoid making any typographical mistakes as they would cause the "Invalid Code" error. You can ensure a smooth redemption process by copying and pasting codes instead of using manual inputs.

Where to find new Anime Spirits Journey codes

You can follow the social channels of Anime Spirits Journey to be informed about the latest freebies. These include the Anime Spirits Discord server and the @AnimeSpiritsJr X account. Also, consider subscribing to the Anime Spirits Journey YouTube channel, as the developer could post videos on tips and codes for the experience.

FAQs on Anime Spirits Journey codes

How do codes benefit players in Roblox Anime Spirits Journey?

Codes provide Potions, Sapphires, Shards, and other rewards in the Roblox game.

Which code gives Sapphires in Anime Spirits Journey?

Redeem the code "Sapphire" to get the namesake items in the game. You can use the resource in the avatar banner.

When will more codes be released for Anime Spirits Journey?

The developer tends to drop freebies after updating and fixing the Roblox game.

