Arise Crossover codes (March 2025)

Increase your purchasing power by redeeming Roblox Arise Crossover codes. Developed by CL Games, the title takes heavy inspiration from Solo Leveling for its gameplay mechanics and world. The grind involves defeating enemies of variable levels to get loot and unlock shadows that fight with you when equipped.
You don't always have to rely on shadows to do your dirty work, though. Redeem the featured active codes, use the cash to get swords or mauls from the Weapon Shop, and increase your DPS drastically.
Active Arise Crossover codes
While some codes are available to all players, a few are exclusive to alpha participants, testers, and content creators. Only those who fit the criteria can redeem them. Otherwise, they will face an error.
Expired Arise Crossover codes
Gift codes for Arise Crossover are time-sensitive, so the following list may expand in the future.
How to redeem Arise Crossover codes
Follow these five steps to redeem codes in Roblox Arise Crossover:
- Boot up Roblox and enter the Arise Crossover experience.
- After the game has loaded, click the shopping cart icon on the left to open the Shop menu.
- Scroll to the bottom of the menu or click the Codes tab on the right side.
- Input an active code in the Insert Code Here text box.
- Hit the blue SEND button to claim free rewards.
You'll notice a message at the top of the screen mentioning that the entered code has been redeemed successfully.
Arise Crossover codes and their importance
Among the many rewards provided by codes, cash is of great importance. Beginners can use the currency to purchase weapons such as Spiked Maul and Jeweled Rod that increase their damage, allowing them to defeat enemies for gems and "arise" chances.
The anime-inspired title also features various mounts and boats, most of which can be purchased with cash. At the starter island, a Bagara or Simple Boat can be bought to access distant areas.
Arise Crossover code troubleshooting [How to fix]
"This code does not exist" notification appears when players attempt to redeem an expired or invalid code. Cross-check each code for typos or unnecessary spaces before clicking "send" to activate it. A 'space' is counted as a character during the redemption process, thereby resulting in errors.
Players may also receive an error when attempting to use exclusive codes. Check whether you are eligible to redeem them, given that they are reserved for donors, creators, and testers.
Where to find new Arise Crossover codes
Searching for new codes is much easier than hunting monsters in Arise Crossover. Join the Arise Crossover Discord server and check for any latest additions in the "#game-codes!" channel. Apart from the official Discord, the developer could reveal new freebies on X. You can follow @Paida_sc and press the notification bell to never miss out on any post related to updates and game codes.
FAQs on Arise Crossover codes
What is the purpose of gift codes in Arise Crossover?
Codes are a way for the developer to reward the player community for their support. They offer free Cash, assisting newbies and veterans in their grind.
When do codes for Arise Crossover expire?
Old codes usually lose their validity after fresh ones are revealed by the developer.
When will more Arise Crossover codes be released?
Expect more codes to be revealed during updates and events and when the title reaches new milestones on Roblox.
