Arise Crossover codes (March 2025)

Increase your purchasing power by redeeming Roblox Arise Crossover codes. Developed by CL Games, the title takes heavy inspiration from Solo Leveling for its gameplay mechanics and world. The grind involves defeating enemies of variable levels to get loot and unlock shadows that fight with you when equipped.

You don't always have to rely on shadows to do your dirty work, though. Redeem the featured active codes, use the cash to get swords or mauls from the Weapon Shop, and increase your DPS drastically.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Arise Crossover codes. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.

Active Arise Crossover codes

Check all active codes for the game (Image via Roblox)

While some codes are available to all players, a few are exclusive to alpha participants, testers, and content creators. Only those who fit the criteria can redeem them. Otherwise, they will face an error.

List of active codes in Arise Crossover Code Rewards BETA 250 Cash (latest) TESTER Free rewards (Exclusive code for testers) ALPHATESTER Free rewards (Exclusive code for alpha participants) TESTERQA Free rewards (Exclusive code for testers) CCTESTER Free rewards (Exclusive code for content creators)

Expired Arise Crossover codes

Gift codes for Arise Crossover are time-sensitive, so the following list may expand in the future.

List of inactive codes in Arise Crossover Code Rewards ALPHA 200 Cash

How to redeem Arise Crossover codes

Click the shopping cart icon and then select the Codes tab (Image via Roblox)

Follow these five steps to redeem codes in Roblox Arise Crossover:

Boot up Roblox and enter the Arise Crossover experience.

After the game has loaded, click the shopping cart icon on the left to open the Shop menu.

on the left to open the Shop menu. Scroll to the bottom of the menu or click the Codes tab on the right side.

tab on the right side. Input an active code in the Insert Code Here text box.

text box. Hit the blue SEND button to claim free rewards.

You'll notice a message at the top of the screen mentioning that the entered code has been redeemed successfully.

Arise Crossover codes and their importance

Weapon Shop in Arise Crossover (Image via Roblox)

Among the many rewards provided by codes, cash is of great importance. Beginners can use the currency to purchase weapons such as Spiked Maul and Jeweled Rod that increase their damage, allowing them to defeat enemies for gems and "arise" chances.

The anime-inspired title also features various mounts and boats, most of which can be purchased with cash. At the starter island, a Bagara or Simple Boat can be bought to access distant areas.

Arise Crossover code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Redeem exclusive codes if you fit the criteria (Image via Roblox)

"This code does not exist" notification appears when players attempt to redeem an expired or invalid code. Cross-check each code for typos or unnecessary spaces before clicking "send" to activate it. A 'space' is counted as a character during the redemption process, thereby resulting in errors.

Players may also receive an error when attempting to use exclusive codes. Check whether you are eligible to redeem them, given that they are reserved for donors, creators, and testers.

Where to find new Arise Crossover codes

Searching for new codes is much easier than hunting monsters in Arise Crossover. Join the Arise Crossover Discord server and check for any latest additions in the "#game-codes!" channel. Apart from the official Discord, the developer could reveal new freebies on X. You can follow @Paida_sc and press the notification bell to never miss out on any post related to updates and game codes.

FAQs on Arise Crossover codes

What is the purpose of gift codes in Arise Crossover?

Codes are a way for the developer to reward the player community for their support. They offer free Cash, assisting newbies and veterans in their grind.

When do codes for Arise Crossover expire?

Old codes usually lose their validity after fresh ones are revealed by the developer.

When will more Arise Crossover codes be released?

Expect more codes to be revealed during updates and events and when the title reaches new milestones on Roblox.

