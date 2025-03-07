Anime Geek codes (March 2025)

Redeem the active Anime Geek codes to get a range of free rewards. In this Roblox clicker game, you level up by defeating dummies based on popular anime characters. Your energy/damage increases with every strike. After crossing a certain threshold, you can Rank Up to unlock new areas and then access features, such as Raids.

The anime-based adventure game has an auto-attack feature. More conveniently, the developer often drops freebies to assist both beginner and veteran players.

Active Anime Geek codes

Anime Geek adventurers are advised to redeem the active codes at the earliest opportunity. They may expire at any moment, preventing you from claiming shards and other items.

List of active codes in Anime Geek Code Rewards 3KLIKES 2 Raid Keys and a Luck Potion (latest) GEEKRELEAS3 2 Race Shards 2KLIKES 2 Damage Potions 1KLIKES 1 Raid Key and 10 Cursed Fingers

Expired Anime Geek codes

Due to the recent updates and developments, a few codes have expired.

List of inactive codes in Anime Geek Code Rewards SHUTDOWN2 Raid Key and 20 Cursed Fingers NEWBALANCE 5 Race Shards SHUTDOWN1 2 Race Shards

How to redeem Anime Geek codes

Click the notepad icon to open the code redemption box (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem Anime Geek codes and progress easily in the anime-inspired title:

Launch Anime Geek on the Roblox platform.

Note the icons on the left of the screen. Select the notepad , which is the Codes tab.

, which is the Codes tab. When the code box appears, enter an active code in the Type Here section.

section. Click Redeem to receive free rewards in the game.

The rewards offered by a redeemed code are briefly presented below the "Redeem" button.

Anime Geek codes and their importance

You can use Raid Keys in Sin Island Raids (Image via Roblox)

Roblox gift codes for Anime Geek offer several rare and important items. Each player begins their adventure as a Human, but they can use Race Shards to change their race. If they require boosts to progress faster in the clicker experience, the codes provide different types of Potions.

Players can participate in Raids after unlocking the second area, named Sin Island, in Anime Geek. While Timed Trials in the game occur at a specific time, Raids can be organized whenever, but accessing the feature requires a Raid Key. Each raid lasts 15 minutes, during which players need to defeat the maximum number of enemies to get the best rewards.

Codes also give Cursed Fingers, which are valuable items for veterans who wish to progress quickly in the game.

Anime Geek code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Codes for Anime Geek are functional for a limited time (Image via Roblox)

"This code doesn't exist" error warns players about an expired or invalid code. To troubleshoot such issues in Roblox Anime Geek, utilize active codes and avoid making typos when manually entering them. You can also resort to copying and pasting codes for a smooth, error-free redemption process.

Where to find new Anime Geek codes

There are several ways to search for the latest freebies in Anime Geek. You can join the Anime Geek Discord server, be a member of the Nevel Inc Roblox community, and check the game's description to stay updated about the newest codes. Also, consider subscribing to the Nevel Inc YouTube channel to be informed about upcoming updates and events.

FAQs on Anime Geek codes

Why are codes useful in Roblox Anime Geek?

Gift codes provide Race Shards, Raid Keys, Cursed Fingers, and other free rewards in the game.

When do codes expire in Anime Geek?

Whenever new freebies are revealed, the previous ones carry the risk of expiring without prior notice.

When will more codes for Anime Geek be released?

Developer Nevel Inc typically releases new codes after updates and when Anime Geek reaches new milestones, such as 3000 likes on Roblox.

