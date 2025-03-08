Super Power League codes (March 2025)

Redeem the active Super Power League codes to get Tokens for upgrading your abilities. Power is the game's middle name, and thus, a central element. You need to train constantly to increase your damage, health, defense, and other aspects. The title is a hybrid of a simulator and action experience, consisting of quests, arenas, and transformations.

Ad

You need to prepare for the worst after leaving the Safe Zone. Fortunately, gift codes ensure that players get a strong start.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Super Power League codes. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.

Active Super Power League codes

Codes for Super Power League are valid for a limited time (Image via Roblox)

Generally, a single or a couple of codes are valid in a day. Redeem them at the earliest opportunity, as they will expire and be replaced by new freebies.

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Super Power League codes Code Rewards PvPServer 7500 Tokens (expires on March 9)

Ad

Expired Super Power League codes

Given that codes lose their validity within a day, there is a long list of expired ones.

List of inactive codes in Super Power League codes Code Rewards 1MilVisits 10,000 Tokens MidnightRestart Free rewards 50kVisits Free rewards 1000Active Tokens Release Free rewards

Ad

Also check: Latest Grimoires Era codes

How to redeem Super Power League codes

Click the X icon to open the Social Codes window (Image via Roblox)

Roblox gift codes offer a nice bonus to players who have been playing for weeks or have just begun their grind in Super Power League. Follow these steps to redeem them:

Ad

Launch Super Power League on the Roblox platform.

You will see many icons on the left side of the screen. Select the " X" icon .

. When the Social Codes window opens, input an active code in the ENTER CODE text field.

text field. Hit the purple-bordered Redeem button to claim free rewards.

When a code is redeemed, you will see a notification below the code box. However, during an unsuccessful attempt, an error appears at the top of the box.

Ad

Super Power League codes and their importance

Purchase different upgrades with Tokens (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Super Power League, players need to get sufficient Tokens to increase the gains from their training sessions. Codes provide the items for free and help the user save time, which would have otherwise been spent on completing quests.

Ad

You can use tokens after navigating to the "Upgrades" menu. Decide which multiplier needs to be increased, namely Strength, Health, Immunity, Psychics, Magic, or Mobility. If you prefer a tanky approach in player-versus-player games, invest more tokens in Health, Mobility, and Immunity. Those who prefer aggressive, glass-cannon builds should focus on Strength, Magic, and Psychics.

Super Power League code troubleshooting (How to fix)

"Code Not Found" issue in Super Power League (Image via Roblox)

The "Code Expired" error indicates that an entered code became invalid recently. On the other hand, players may face the "Code Not Found" error if they try to claim a freebie that expired several days ago or make a typo during manual inputs.

Ad

Typing the alphanumeric and case-sensitive codes isn't the best option because you will need to double-check it for any mistakes. To ensure that a code is entered accurately each time, use the copy-paste method. It reduces the margin for errors while ensuring a smooth redemption process.

Also check: Latest Shape Smasher Simulator codes

Where to find new Super Power League codes

To stay informed about the newest codes for Super Power League, join the Train 4 Power Discord server and check the "#codes" channel. Most of them are valid for 24 hours, so you must make haste in redeeming them.

Ad

FAQs on Super Power League codes

Why are codes beneficial in Roblox Super Power League?

Players can receive hundreds of Tokens from the gift codes and then use them to optimize their training.

When do codes for Super Power League expire?

Codes usually expire within 24 hours after being released on the official Discord server of Super Power League.

When will more Super Power League codes be released?

The devs reveal new codes after updating the game or when the title reaches new milestones, such as 4000 likes and 4000 active users.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024