Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes (March 2025)

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Mar 07, 2025 19:28 GMT
Combat Warriors loading screen
Check all available Kill Sound ID codes in Combat Warriors (Image via Roblox)

Express yourself on the battlefield by utilizing the Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes. Over the years, developer SwenzjeGames has improved both the audio and visual features of the game, with the graphics being enhanced in a recent update. Additionally, the game has incorporated fresh audio for its long list of Kill Sound ID codes.

With over 50 different finisher sounds, you can customize your PvP experience while dominating other players in both melee and ranged combat. This article features all available Roblox Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Kill Sound ID codes for Roblox Combat Warriors. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.

Active Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes

Combat Warriors is a PvP experience (Image via Roblox)
Combat Warriors is a PvP experience (Image via Roblox)

Players can elevate their gameplay experience by using the Kill Sound ID codes. All active codes have been listed below:

List of active Kill Sound ID codes in Combat Warriors
CodeSound Effect
100167278542033Men's Laugh
109819134618438Voice
89099039432131Scientists
5535031278Are u Winning Son
9074550320No
9059586172Crash Sound
8749165246Crucible
8003103632Rap
7346078859Chinese Sound
5535031278Are u Winning Son
4130034969Scream
8399451026Anime
8902486655Voice
244133321Voice
1838489774Song
937885646Ultra Kill
5078909573Car Sound
8256658390Rap
1837301317Anime Opening
3916168328Flushing Water
2599026954Laughing
5541273547That's all Folks
8581546179Drums and Bass
8256658390Rap
1837301317Rock
365203457Water Sound
1052429326Scream
3207084143Freeze Sound
2152227673Timer Sound
30819307Down Kill
130827813
Your Time Has Come
8512364061Die Sound
7516826765Hello Bozo
5546573724Screaming
5567523008Scream
1839881844Happy Melody
2661731024
Broken Glass Sound
4620904701Scary Riser
159686768Oh, my God
9067173597Behind You
5228173823
Gangsters Paradise Remix
8449305114Laughter
8494111092Let's Go
4950659408Demon Voice
609079653Ohhhh
3900067524Car Horn
899322877
The Man's Screams
1838974004Mystical Music
3980264581Short Beat
3102181600
The Sound of a Siren
8928760105
Extract from the Popular Track
2681237436Strange Voice
7361085557
Gunshots and Boom Headshot
8329329181
The Sound of Murder
399953818
Windows Startup Sound
7653199440Another Phonk
7375687262Scarlxrd
4649081418Creepy Beat
8036518208Goofy
8005736783Yes Sir
7596002192Laughing clown
7825702538Bell
9072331587Jimmy Brown
8280196339Loud Scream
9094639541Scary Laugh
9029412098Scary Laugh
7415073383Bass
8721555368Sound Effect
132366334Pacman Death
135308045Violin
1548933282Beat
158012252Fatality
1842558494Skull Crusher
1840040640On Fleek
431839999You’ve Got Mail
1851233645Zombie Screaming
188435500
Five Nights at Freddy's Scream
189739789In Me Moms Car
2626152169Phonk
2674134198Hello Bozo
2765973636 Smooth Criminal
4159840042EA
4751534255
Team Fortress 2 Killstreak
4784763177SEGA
4791258821Yosha
5410082346New World
Expired Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes

Presently, there are no expired Kill Sound ID codes.

How to redeem Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes

Unlock the &quot;kill sound&quot; feature with Robux (Image via Roblox)
Unlock the "kill sound" feature with Robux (Image via Roblox)

You must first unlock the "Kill Sounds" feature to use audio codes in Roblox Combat Warriors. Here's a quick guide on how to activate them:

  • Launch Combat Warriors on Roblox and wait for the data to load.
  • Click the gear icon on the bottom left corner. It is next to the Update Log (page icon).
  • Select the Audio tab. You will then see options like "Volume Multiplier" and "Radios."
  • Under the Kill Sounds section, click "199 Robux" to unlock the Kill Sound ID feature.
  • After completing the transaction, paste an active audio code in the empty text field.
  • The game will recognise the code and change the kill sound accordingly.
There are no free ways to bypass the paywall for accessing Kill Sound IDs. As such, players have to pay 199 Robux.

Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes and their importance

Kill Sounds don't provide any combat advantage, but they do offer ways to express yourself. Screams, shouts, maniacal laughs, and other audio cues can be used to frighten opponents. There are also humorous lines or tunes such as the "You've Got Mail" and the "Windows Startup sound."

Kill Sounds provide a personal touch, similar to weapon and melee skins in popular shooting games like Counter-Strike and Valorant.

Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Ideally, players should copy and paste the Kill Sound ID codes. This helps prevent any errors caused during manual input. However, if a correctly entered code isn't working, the problem might be related to the game. Change the server before attempting to use them once more.

Where to find new Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes

Any new Kill Sound ID codes will be mentioned in the announcements channel of the Combat Warriors Discord server. Join the server and verify your account to stay updated on the latest codes.

FAQs on Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes

When can players use Kill Sounds in Combat Warriors?

After unlocking the feature by using 199 Robux, players can equip Kill Sounds whenever they desire in the game.

How many Kill Sound ID codes are available in Combat Warriors?

Over 50 different Kill Sounds can be used in the player-versus-player experience.

How to check the latest Kill Sound ID codes for Combat Warriors?

Drop into the official Combat Warriors Discord to know the latest codes.

