Express yourself on the battlefield by utilizing the Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes. Over the years, developer SwenzjeGames has improved both the audio and visual features of the game, with the graphics being enhanced in a recent update. Additionally, the game has incorporated fresh audio for its long list of Kill Sound ID codes.

With over 50 different finisher sounds, you can customize your PvP experience while dominating other players in both melee and ranged combat. This article features all available Roblox Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes.

Active Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes

Combat Warriors is a PvP experience (Image via Roblox)

Players can elevate their gameplay experience by using the Kill Sound ID codes. All active codes have been listed below:

List of active Kill Sound ID codes in Combat Warriors Code Sound Effect 100167278542033 Men's Laugh 109819134618438 Voice 89099039432131 Scientists 5535031278 Are u Winning Son 9074550320 No 9059586172 Crash Sound 8749165246 Crucible 8003103632 Rap 7346078859 Chinese Sound 5535031278 Are u Winning Son 4130034969 Scream 8399451026 Anime 8902486655 Voice 244133321 Voice 1838489774 Song 937885646 Ultra Kill 5078909573 Car Sound 8256658390 Rap 1837301317 Anime Opening 3916168328 Flushing Water 2599026954 Laughing 5541273547 That's all Folks 8581546179 Drums and Bass 8256658390 Rap 1837301317 Rock 365203457 Water Sound 1052429326 Scream 3207084143 Freeze Sound 2152227673 Timer Sound 30819307 Down Kill 130827813 Your Time Has Come 8512364061 Die Sound 7516826765 Hello Bozo 5546573724 Screaming 5567523008 Scream 1839881844 Happy Melody 2661731024 Broken Glass Sound 4620904701 Scary Riser 159686768 Oh, my God 9067173597 Behind You 5228173823 Gangsters Paradise Remix 8449305114 Laughter 8494111092 Let's Go 4950659408 Demon Voice 609079653 Ohhhh 3900067524 Car Horn 899322877 The Man's Screams 1838974004 Mystical Music 3980264581 Short Beat 3102181600 The Sound of a Siren 8928760105 Extract from the Popular Track 2681237436 Strange Voice 7361085557 Gunshots and Boom Headshot 8329329181 The Sound of Murder 399953818 Windows Startup Sound 7653199440 Another Phonk 7375687262 Scarlxrd 4649081418 Creepy Beat 8036518208 Goofy 8005736783 Yes Sir 7596002192 Laughing clown 7825702538 Bell 9072331587 Jimmy Brown 8280196339 Loud Scream 9094639541 Scary Laugh 9029412098 Scary Laugh 7415073383 Bass 8721555368 Sound Effect 132366334 Pacman Death 135308045 Violin 1548933282 Beat 158012252 Fatality 1842558494 Skull Crusher 1840040640 On Fleek 431839999 You’ve Got Mail 1851233645 Zombie Screaming 188435500 Five Nights at Freddy's Scream 189739789 In Me Moms Car 2626152169 Phonk 2674134198 Hello Bozo 2765973636 Smooth Criminal 4159840042 EA 4751534255 Team Fortress 2 Killstreak 4784763177 SEGA 4791258821 Yosha 5410082346 New World

Expired Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes

Presently, there are no expired Kill Sound ID codes.

How to redeem Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes

Unlock the "kill sound" feature with Robux (Image via Roblox)

You must first unlock the "Kill Sounds" feature to use audio codes in Roblox Combat Warriors. Here's a quick guide on how to activate them:

Launch Combat Warriors on Roblox and wait for the data to load.

Click the gear icon on the bottom left corner. It is next to the Update Log (page icon).

on the bottom left corner. It is next to the Update Log (page icon). Select the Audio tab. You will then see options like "Volume Multiplier" and "Radios."

tab. You will then see options like "Volume Multiplier" and "Radios." Under the Kill Sounds section, click " 199 Robux " to unlock the Kill Sound ID feature.

" to unlock the Kill Sound ID feature. After completing the transaction, paste an active audio code in the empty text field.

The game will recognise the code and change the kill sound accordingly.

There are no free ways to bypass the paywall for accessing Kill Sound IDs. As such, players have to pay 199 Robux.

Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes and their importance

Kill Sounds don't provide any combat advantage, but they do offer ways to express yourself. Screams, shouts, maniacal laughs, and other audio cues can be used to frighten opponents. There are also humorous lines or tunes such as the "You've Got Mail" and the "Windows Startup sound."

Kill Sounds provide a personal touch, similar to weapon and melee skins in popular shooting games like Counter-Strike and Valorant.

Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Ideally, players should copy and paste the Kill Sound ID codes. This helps prevent any errors caused during manual input. However, if a correctly entered code isn't working, the problem might be related to the game. Change the server before attempting to use them once more.

Where to find new Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes

Any new Kill Sound ID codes will be mentioned in the announcements channel of the Combat Warriors Discord server. Join the server and verify your account to stay updated on the latest codes.

FAQs on Combat Warriors Kill Sound ID codes

When can players use Kill Sounds in Combat Warriors?

After unlocking the feature by using 199 Robux, players can equip Kill Sounds whenever they desire in the game.

How many Kill Sound ID codes are available in Combat Warriors?

Over 50 different Kill Sounds can be used in the player-versus-player experience.

How to check the latest Kill Sound ID codes for Combat Warriors?

Drop into the official Combat Warriors Discord to know the latest codes.

