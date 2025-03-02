Bathtub Universe codes (March 2025)

The latest Bathtub Universe codes allow players to unlock more characters. Based on the skibidi toilet meme, this Roblox experience features over 60 different Morphs, including Toiletguys, Cameraguys, and Bathtubs. Players are pitted in a battle royale where they must utilize the abilities of their characters to win.

The Cameraguy is given for free at the beginning. Interestingly, more Morphs can be unlocked by utilizing the latest Bathtub Universe gift codes.

Active Bathtub Universe codes

The following codes have been verified to be active in Bathtub Universe:

List of active codes in Bathtub Universe Code Rewards Apologize Tank Skebidi Bathtub and 1500 Dollars (latest) For Plunger Plunger Cameraguy THANK YOU FOR 1K ACTIVE 500 Dollars Raid Rebalanced 250 Dollars Overhaul 100 Dollars RIP BW2 100 Dollars

Expired Bathtub Universe codes

A few codes have expired in Roblox Bathtub Universe. These are:

List of inactive codes in Bathtub Universe Code Rewards Released Free rewards

How to redeem Bathtub Universe codes

Players can redeem Roblox codes for Bathtub Universe by following these steps:

Launch Bathtub Universe on Roblox.

From the main menu, select the Promo Codes button.

button. A code box will appear on the screen.

Input an active one in the Enter code here text box.

text box. Hit the blue Submit button to claim your rewards.

A message box at the top of the screen will inform you whether the entered code has been activated successfully.

Bathtub Universe codes and their importance

With Cash, you can purchase new characters by navigating to the "Character Selection" menu in Bathtub Universe. TV guys, Camera guys, Toilet guys, and other previously inaccessible Morphs can be unlocked. In-game currency can be obtained by completing quests and eliminating other players. Apart from Cash, you can get exclusive Morphs by redeeming codes.

Bathtub Universe code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Codes for Bathtub Universe are both case-sensitive and space-sensitive. If you cannot activate them and instead get the "Invalid Code" error, double-check for typos, extra spaces, and capitalization mistakes. You can also prevent such errors by copying active codes from this guide and pasting them into the game's redemption box.

Where to find new Bathtub Universe codes

Be a part of the Bathtub Universe community to learn about the newest freebies. Join the Old Game Federations Discord server and check the channels for any mention of valid codes.

FAQs on Bathtub Universe codes

What is the latest code in Roblox Bathtub Universe?

The latest code in Bathtub Universe is "Apologize." Redeem it to get the Tank Skebidi Bathtub and 1500 Cash.

Are Roblox codes for Bathtub Universe case-sensitive?

Yes, codes for Bathtub Universe are case-sensitive. Thus, enter them exactly as provided in this guide.

When will more codes for Bathtub Universe be released?

The developer could release a fresh batch of freebies after updates and when the game completes a new milestone.

