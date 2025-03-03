Grimoires Era codes (March 2025)

Grimoires Era codes improve the probability of getting the best items from the gacha title. Inspired by the Black Clover anime, the game is set in a vast magical world where players must build up their characters to face several threats. Grimoires can be used to power up your character. However, like other gameplay aspects, that too, involves using spins to test one's RNG luck.

Instead of relying on microtransactions, you can redeem the latest codes to get Aura Spins, Grimoire Spins, and several boosts in Grimoires Era. These ensure a perfect start to your adventure. This article lists all active and inactive codes in the game.

Active Grimoires Era codes

There are several valid codes for Grimoires Era (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are currently active, allowing players to claim free rewards like boosts, spins, and currency in Grimoires Era.

List of active codes in Grimoires Era Code Rewards WINTER2024 6 Hours of Double XP, Double Yen, Double Luck and 25 Grimoire Spins GAMEFUNZY 5 Aura Spins and 5 Race Spins FUNZY 10 Aura Spins and 10 Race Spins QOL 25 Aura Spins and 25 Race Spins 100GRIM 100 Grim Spins SORRY4DELAY 6 Hours of Double XP NEWUI 10,000 Yen

Expired Grimoires Era codes

Many codes have lost their validity over time. This section will be updated accordingly when more freebies expire.

List of inactive codes in Grimoires Era Code Rewards THANKYOUFORPLAYING! 35 Grimoire Spins RAPRESET! Stat Reset FIX Free rewards SORRYFORLATE Free rewards SORRYFORBUGS! Free rewards 3kCCU! Free rewards QOL! Free rewards 4thOfJuly!!! Free rewards

How to redeem Grimoires Era codes

Click the Info tab to open the code box (Image via Roblox)

Follow these five simple steps to redeem codes in Roblox Grimoires Era:

Launch Grimoires Era and hit the Play button to join a server.

button to join a server. After your character spawns in the virtual world, select Menu .

. Several tabs will be presented. Choose Info , which is next to the Bag button.

, which is next to the Bag button. Enter a code in the blank text box at the top of the screen.

Hit Redeem to activate a code and claim free rewards.

Utilize the active codes at the earliest. Given that they are valid for a limited time, they could expire without prior notice by the developer.

Grimoires Era codes and their importance

Aura Spins gacha in Grimoires Era (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Grimoires Era are beneficial for both beginners and veterans. They provide free Spins, which usually cost Robux. Players can use these spins/rerolls to customize their virtual avatars.

The most important are Grimoire Spins, as they allow you to unlock new grimoires that increase your character's strength. However, such spins can only be used after completing the Wizard King's quest.

A few codes also provide temporary boosts that last for several hours. Thus, players must ideally prepare for long game sessions to make full use of Double XP, Double Luck, and other boosts.

Grimoires Era code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Check the letter casing to redeem codes in Grimoires Era (Image via Roblox)

You may notice the "Failed to redeem code" error notification appearing at the top during the redemption process. This occurs when players try to activate expired codes or use incorrect capitalization. Given that they are case-sensitive, even the slightest change will result in a failed redemption attempt. Thus, consider copying and pasting codes.

Where to find new Grimoires Era codes

Join the Game Funzy Discord server to stay updated with the latest freebies for Grimories Era. Any new codes are mentioned in the announcements channel alongside upcoming updates and developments for the game.

FAQs on Grimoires Era codes

What is the "secret code" in Roblox Grimoires Era?

"GAMEFUNZY" is the secret code in Grimoires Era that gives Aura Spins and Race Spins.

Why redeem codes for Roblox Grimoires Era?

Aura Spins, Grimoire Spins, Double Luck boost, and other free rewards can be claimed by redeeming Grimoires Era codes.

When do codes in Grimoires Era expire?

The developers don't typically disclose the expiration dates for codes. Thus, players must redeem the active ones as soon as possible.

