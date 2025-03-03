Anime Fantasy codes (March 2025)

Using the latest Anime Fantasy codes, you can build your dream anime team to defend your base against aliens and other enemies. As you progress and get more wins, you can unlock rare anime characters and fight against stronger invaders to gain valuable resources.

Ad

You can also team up with friends or others to tackle challenging raids against other player bases. With each battle, your heroes become stronger, helping you climb the leaderboards.

However, grinding for resources can be slow and challenging at the start. To make things easier, you can use codes and become a top hero in no time.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Anime Fantasy. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

Ad

Trending

All Anime Fantasy codes (Active)

Free active codes in Anime Fantasy (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Anime Fantasy.

Ad

List of active Anime Genesis codes Code Reward Favorite1.5K 500 Gems and 3 Reroll Tokens (Latest) MerryChristmas2024 10 Ice Capsules SorryForBug2 Rewards (Level 3+ required) Visit400K 1000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens UPD1 1000 Gems Starless 700 Gems christmas 5 Reroll Tokens (Level 5+ required) Snowflake 1 Reroll Token sorryfordelay 1000 Gems Visit350K 7 Reroll Tokens JoinAnimeGenesisDiscord 2 Reroll Tokens Visit300K Limited Unit Favorite1K 500 Gems Discord10k 2 Reroll Tokens Sub2LIONGAMERCH 500 Gems and 2 Reroll Tokens Visit200K 700 Gems Like1K 500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens SorryForDelay0.5 600 Gems UPD0.5 500 Gems SorryForBug1 5 Reroll Tokens (lvl 5+ required) RewampUnit 500 Gems and 1 Super Lucky Potion Kaweenaphat 500 Gems Sub2Watchpixel 500 Gems Discord9k 3 Reroll Tokens Visit100K 5 Reroll Tokens Visit50K 500 Gems XestreasGame 600 Gems Visit20K 400 Gems Release 500 Gems AnimeGenesis 50 Gems TkzTonkarz 100 Gems Watchpixel 200 Gems Itskeen 100 Gems Chnisphngs 50 Gems JetozaCH 3 Reroll Tokens WilliamXs 1 Reroll Token Aless1tox 1 Reroll Token

Ad

Inactive Anime Fantasy codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes for Anime Fantasy.

How to redeem Anime Fantasy codes

Redeem codes in Anime Fantasy (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem codes for Anime Fantasy in just a few simple steps:

Ad

Open Anime Genesis on Roblox.

Click on the "Code" icon on the right side of the screen.

Copy and paste the code from this guide into the ‘Enter code’ textbox.

Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Anime Fantasy codes about, and what’s their importance?

Get daily gifts in Anime Fantasy (Image via Roblox)

When you get to the more challenging levels, you can count on codes for Anime Genesis to provide you with a ton of gems and reroll tokens. These will enable you to expand your field of strong towers. You can also use these codes to strengthen your character and summon the finest anime heroes.

Ad

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Anime Fantasy codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Anime Fantasy invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

There are several reasons why codes might not work. One common problem is that the code may have expired, as many are only available for a limited duration. Another issue could be entering the code incorrectly, with even small errors making it invalid. Always copy and paste the codes accurately to prevent such mistakes.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Anime Fantasy codes

You can find the latest codes for Anime Genesis on the XestreasGame Roblox group.

FAQs on Anime Fantasy codes

What is the latest Anime Fantasy code?

The latest code in Anime Fantasy is "Favorite1.5K," which grants you 500 Gems and 3 Reroll Tokens.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Fantasy?

Ad

The code "Visit400K" grants you 1000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Fantasy?

Codes grant Gems and Reroll Tokens to help expand your towers and ease your progression.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024