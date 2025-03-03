  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Anime Fantasy codes (March 2025)

Anime Fantasy codes (March 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Mar 03, 2025 05:45 GMT
Anime Fantasy codes
Latest codes in Anime Fantasy (Image via Roblox)

Using the latest Anime Fantasy codes, you can build your dream anime team to defend your base against aliens and other enemies. As you progress and get more wins, you can unlock rare anime characters and fight against stronger invaders to gain valuable resources.

Ad

You can also team up with friends or others to tackle challenging raids against other player bases. With each battle, your heroes become stronger, helping you climb the leaderboards.

However, grinding for resources can be slow and challenging at the start. To make things easier, you can use codes and become a top hero in no time.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Anime Fantasy. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

All Anime Fantasy codes (Active)

Free active codes in Anime Fantasy (Image via Roblox)
Free active codes in Anime Fantasy (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Anime Fantasy.

Ad
List of active Anime Genesis codes
CodeReward
Favorite1.5K
500 Gems and 3 Reroll Tokens (Latest)
MerryChristmas202410 Ice Capsules
SorryForBug2Rewards (Level 3+ required)
Visit400K1000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens
UPD11000 Gems
Starless700 Gems
christmas5 Reroll Tokens (Level 5+ required)
Snowflake1 Reroll Token
sorryfordelay1000 Gems
Visit350K7 Reroll Tokens
JoinAnimeGenesisDiscord2 Reroll Tokens
Visit300KLimited Unit
Favorite1K500 Gems
Discord10k2 Reroll Tokens
Sub2LIONGAMERCH500 Gems and 2 Reroll Tokens
Visit200K700 Gems
Like1K500 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens
SorryForDelay0.5600 Gems
UPD0.5500 Gems
SorryForBug15 Reroll Tokens (lvl 5+ required)
RewampUnit500 Gems and 1 Super Lucky Potion
Kaweenaphat500 Gems
Sub2Watchpixel500 Gems
Discord9k3 Reroll Tokens
Visit100K5 Reroll Tokens
Visit50K500 Gems
XestreasGame600 Gems
Visit20K400 Gems
Release500 Gems
AnimeGenesis50 Gems
TkzTonkarz100 Gems
Watchpixel200 Gems
Itskeen100 Gems
Chnisphngs50 Gems
JetozaCH3 Reroll Tokens
WilliamXs1 Reroll Token
Aless1tox1 Reroll Token
Ad

Inactive Anime Fantasy codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes for Anime Fantasy.

How to redeem Anime Fantasy codes

Redeem codes in Anime Fantasy (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Anime Fantasy (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem codes for Anime Fantasy in just a few simple steps:

Ad
  • Open Anime Genesis on Roblox.
  • Click on the "Code" icon on the right side of the screen.
  • Copy and paste the code from this guide into the ‘Enter code’ textbox.
  • Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Anime Fantasy codes about, and what’s their importance?

Get daily gifts in Anime Fantasy (Image via Roblox)
Get daily gifts in Anime Fantasy (Image via Roblox)

When you get to the more challenging levels, you can count on codes for Anime Genesis to provide you with a ton of gems and reroll tokens. These will enable you to expand your field of strong towers. You can also use these codes to strengthen your character and summon the finest anime heroes.

Ad

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Anime Fantasy codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Anime Fantasy invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Anime Fantasy invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

There are several reasons why codes might not work. One common problem is that the code may have expired, as many are only available for a limited duration. Another issue could be entering the code incorrectly, with even small errors making it invalid. Always copy and paste the codes accurately to prevent such mistakes.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Anime Fantasy codes

You can find the latest codes for Anime Genesis on the XestreasGame Roblox group.

FAQs on Anime Fantasy codes

What is the latest Anime Fantasy code?

The latest code in Anime Fantasy is "Favorite1.5K," which grants you 500 Gems and 3 Reroll Tokens.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Fantasy?

Ad

The code "Visit400K" grants you 1000 Gems and 5 Reroll Tokens, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Fantasy?

Codes grant Gems and Reroll Tokens to help expand your towers and ease your progression.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी