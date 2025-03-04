Sword Legends Simulator codes (March 2025)

Roblox players can redeem the featured Sword Legends Simulator codes to claim a free Pet and other rewards. Developed by A* Games, the gameplay loop in this simulator experience involves tapping the screen repeatedly to gain strength, unlocking new swords, and using the rebirth feature. Pets can be equipped to deal additional damage to enemies.

This article provides the active codes and explains how to redeem them in Sword Legends Simulator.

Active Sword Legends Simulator codes

There are several valid codes for the game (Image via Roblox)

These Roblox promo codes have been verified to provide the following rewards in Sword Legends Simulator:

List of active codes in Sword Legends Simulator Code Rewards FreeStrength 1000 Strength FreeGems 500 Gems FreePet Beaver Pet

Expired Sword Legends Simulator codes

Presently, there are no expired codes. This section will change when any of the aforementioned freebies can no longer be claimed in the game.

How to redeem Sword Legends Simulator codes

Click the "ABX" icon to open the code box (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Sword Legends Simulator:

Launch Sword Legends Simulator on the Roblox platform.

Click the Codes tab on the left side of the screen, above the Settings tab.

tab on the left side of the screen, above the Settings tab. Copy a code from this guide and paste it into the Enter Code text box.

text box. Hit the green Claim button to activate a code and get rewards.

You will be notified about the claimed rewards from a redeemed code. However, during an unsuccessful attempt, an "Invalid code!" error will appear in the text box.

Sword Legends Simulator codes and their importance

Use Gems to purchase Eggs and hatch Pets (Image via Roblox)

Rewards obtained from codes are crucial for progressing in Sword Legends Simulator. Strength can be used to level up quickly, after which you can hit "Rebirth" to start fresh with more perks.

Pets can deal damage to NPCs, allowing you to complete quests easily. Moreover, they can assist in player-versus-player battles that occur outside the safe zones. You can get more Pets by using Gems or Robux to purchase Eggs.

Sword Legends Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Avoid typos when manually entering codes (Image via Roblox)

Entering an incorrect code results in an error message. To avoid typographical and spelling mistakes, copy and paste the codes instead of typing them in Sword Legends Simulator. That said, you need not worry about the letter casing of the promo codes as they are not case-sensitive.

Where to find new Sword Legends Simulator codes

Players seeking new codes can find them in the description section of Sword Legends Simulator on Roblox. They can also join the A* Games group to get free boosts and an exclusive sword.

FAQs on Sword Legends Simulator codes

Which code gives Gems in Roblox Sword Legends Simulator?

Redeem the code "FreeGems" to add 500 Gems to your account.

Why are codes beneficial in Roblox Sword Legends Simulator?

By redeeming codes, players can get various free rewards and progress quickly in the Roblox game.

When will new codes be released for Sword Legends Simulator?

Keep an eye out for updates and events. Developer A* Games typically reveals new gift codes for Sword Legends Simulator to celebrate such occasions.

