Poppy Tower Defense codes (March 2025)

Robloxians can use the featured Poppy Tower Defense codes to claim free Coins in the game. In this Poppy's Playtime-themed title, players must use countless unique dolls from the franchise like Daisy, Huggy, and Cat, strategically place them to take out hordes of oncoming enemy troops, and defend their base from getting destroyed.

This article provides information about the current codes in Poppy Tower Defense, including how to use and redeem them, along with other additional details.

All Poppy Tower Defense codes [Active]

Active codes for Poppy Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

The active codes in Poppy Tower Defense offer Coins, which are the in-game currency, can be used to summon new units. All of these codes are fairly new, therefore, none of them risk going inactive any time soon.

List of active codes for Poppy Tower Defense UPDATEONE 300 Coins (New) RELEASE 300 Coins

Inactive Poppy Tower Defense codes

Currently, there are no inactive or expired codes for Poppy Tower Defense. A list will be provided below if the presently active ones fail to activate.

How to redeem Poppy Tower Defense codes

Redeem codes in Poppy Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians can follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in Poppy Tower Defense:

Press the "Settings" icon on the left-hand side of the screen, and then click on the "Go" button next to "Codes" .

icon on the left-hand side of the screen, and then click on the button next to . Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

text box. Hit the "Redeem" button to redeem an active code in Poppy Tower Defense.

Codes for Poppy Tower Defense and their importance

The active codes in Poppy Tower Defense provide Coins, which can be used to spin for countless units. Players can also spend 10,000 Coins for 10 simultaneous spins. It is also used for enchanting and crafting crucial items.

Poppy Tower Defense code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Poppy Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

To prevent the "Invalid Code" error message from appearing on the game screen, avoid redeeming incorrect codes. Make sure to copy and paste the codes accurately during the redemption process.

Where to find more Poppy Tower Defense codes

Don't forget to keep an eye on the game's official X account and Discord server so you stay updated on the game as well as the latest codes. You can also check its official Roblox group.

FAQs on Poppy Tower Defense codes

What is the latest Poppy Tower Defense code?

"UPDATEONE" is the latest active code in Poppy Tower Defense, and redeeming it grants 300 Coins.

Which codes in Poppy Tower Defense can be redeemed for Coins?

"UPDATEONE" and "RELEASE" offer free Coins upon being redeemed.

Are free Coins useful in Poppy Tower Defense?

Yes, Coins can be used to spin for new units, upgrade them, and unlock all sorts of cool stuff like enchanting items and crafting items in Poppy Tower Defense.

