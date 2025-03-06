Paper Simulator codes (March 2025)

The latest Paper Simulator codes offer in-game Coins, Gems, and useful power-ups. Created by Pandora Studios, the objective in this Roblox experience is to cover the most territory. Colored hexagons outline the area gained by the player while they strategically try to expand in the map without colliding with others. The gameplay is straightforward but requires effective decision-making.

To fast-forward your progress in the competitive game, use the latest Paper Simulator gift codes. You can find all valid codes and the steps to redeem them below.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Paper Simulator codes. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.

Active Paper Simulator codes

Redeem active codes to get various free rewards (Image via Roblox)

The following Paper Simulator codes have been confirmed to be valid and working. Redeem them quickly, as they run the risk of expiring without warning.

List of active codes in Paper Simulator Code Rewards 15klikes 150 Gems 10klikes 120 Gems 5klikes 500 Coins 2klikes 500 Coins 1MVISITS Bombs release 500 Coins reinprime 500 Coins

Expired Paper Simulator codes

Codes are available for a limited time in the game. As such, a few have become inactive.

List of inactive codes in Paper Simulator Code Rewards MININUKE4K Mini Nuke

How to redeem Paper Simulator codes

Click on the "Shop" tab and scroll to find the code box (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Roblox gift codes in Paper Simulator is simple. Follow this quick guide to claim freebies:

Launch Paper Simulator on Roblox.

Click the "Shop" tab on the left side of the screen.

Scroll to the bottom of the menu till you find the "Codes" section.

Input and active code in the text box with the words "Enter Code" in grey.

Hit the blue Redeem button to get rewards.

Upon a successful redemption, you will see a "Code redeemed" message.

Paper Simulator codes and their importance

Spin the wheel to get items and coins (Image via Roblox)

Coins and Gems, which can be redeemed using the latest codes in Roblox Paper Simulator, are currencies that enhance your gameplay experience.

With Coins, you can purchase and customize hexes and trails. Codes may not provide sufficient money for a purchase, but you can get more by competing with other players.

Power-ups such as Bombs, Nukes, and Mini Nukes can be obtained from the "Spins" menu. However, spinning the wheel requires Gems, a premium and rarer currency. Players can also use Robux to make spins, thereby capitalizing on daily discounts.

Paper Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

"Code expired or invalid" issue in Paper Simulator (Image via Roblox)

When redeeming codes in Paper Simulator, the error "code expired or invalid" may prevent you from claiming the freebies. This issue is usually caused by typos or spelling mistakes when manually entering codes. Thus, cross-check each code before hitting "Redeem." You can also copy one from this guide and paste it into the game's redemption box.

Where to find new Paper Simulator codes

You can find the active Paper Simulator codes listed in the game's description section in Roblox.

Moreover, for information on upcoming updates and the release timeline of codes, consider dropping into the Pandora Studio Discord server.

FAQs on codes in Paper Simulator

Which codes give Gems in Roblox Paper Simulator?

You can get 270 Gems after redeeming the codes "15klikes" and "10klikes" in Paper Simulator.

Do codes offer free power-ups in Paper Simulator?

Yes, a few codes give power-ups, such as Bombs and Mini Nukes in the game.

When will more codes be released for Paper Simulator?

The developer drops new freebies when the game reaches new milestones. You can contribute to its progress by liking the title on Roblox.

