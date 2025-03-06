Blox Fruit But Bad codes (March 2025)

Redeem the active Blox Fruit But Bad codes to get money for purchasing the best equipment. Although the title is inspired by Blox Fruits, its gameplay vision is different. The emphasis is on a PvP experience where you can customize your character to win battles. Fruits can be picked from bins, new powers can be purchased, and races can be switched easily.

Despite proclaiming itself as bad, Blox Fruit But Bad offers a fun, competitive experience. You can get the best start in the game by redeeming codes.

Active Blox Fruit But Bad codes

Here are the valid codes for Blox Fruit But Bad:

List of active codes in Blox Fruit But Bad Code Rewards SorryShutdown Free Coins 1kLikes Free Coins 500Likes Free Coins 800!!! Free Coins Spirit Free Coins 1MILVISITS!!! Free Coins SORRYFORPERM Free Coins

Expired Blox Fruit But Bad codes

Many Roblox promo codes for this game have expired unexpectedly. If you try to redeem them, an error message appears in the code box.

List of inactive codes in Blox Fruit Bad Code Rewards Update35 Free rewards Gear5 Free rewards moreReworked Free rewards Reworked Free rewards Update34 Free rewards WOWCONTROL Free rewards Update33 Free rewards

How to redeem Blox Fruit But Bad codes

Click the Codes tab to open the redemption window (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem active codes in Blox Fruit But Bad:

Launch Blox Fruit But Bad on the Roblox platform.

Click on Codes on the left above the Updates tab.

on the left above the Updates tab. After the redemption window opens, paste an active code in the Enter Code text box.

text box. To activate a code and get free rewards, hit the Redeem! button.

Note that the codes won't work in the revamped version of the game, namely Blox Fruit But Worst. You will be notified when freebies are claimed successfully by a "Code Redeemed!" message in the code box.

Blox Fruit But Bad codes and their importance

Use Cash to buy different items (Image via Roblox)

By redeeming codes, players can get Coins for unlocking races, weapons, and powers in Blox Fruit But Bad. Soul Guitar, Two-Sword Style, and other items can be purchased by newbies, after which they can assert their dominance in the battlefield. Devil Fruit powers are also crucial for defeating opponents. Yet, they should pair well with the chosen Race and the provided benefits.

Although getting equipment and powers in the game is easier compared to Blox Fruits, purchases in any Shop can only be made after completing the tutorial, which requires getting a fruit from the bins.

Blox Fruit But Bad code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes in Blox Fruit But Bad (Image via Roblox)

Like most Roblox games, codes in Blox Fruit But Bad are case-sensitive. Accurately enter each in the redemption box as provided herein to claim rewards. You may also face an error if you make a typo during the redemption process. To prevent such issues altogether, copy and paste active codes and then hit the redeem button.

Where to find new Blox Fruit But Bad codes

Players can join the Blox Fruit But Worst Discord server to check the latest freebies for the game. The developer often updates the game to introduce new fruits, locations, and powers. At the same time, they release new codes for beginners to get a headstart in the PvP experience.

FAQs on Blox Fruit But Bad codes

What are the active codes in Blox Fruit But Bad?

SorryShutdown, 1kLikes, and 500KLikes are a few codes that can currently be redeemed in Blox Fruit But Bad.

Why use codes in Roblox Blox Fruit But Bad?

You can get free Coins by utilizing active codes for the game.

When do codes become invalid in Blox Fruit But Bad?

Blox Fruit But Bad codes can expire at any time, which is why players must redeem the active ones at the earliest opportunity.

