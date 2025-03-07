Anime Cross 2 codes (March 2025)

Unlock your favorite anime characters and dominate the competition through Anime Cross 2 codes. Developed by Astral Games, AX2 is an arena-style game where players can select a character and partake in a free-for-all contest. There are several action keys to help you build the best combo.

Ad

However, each character has a unique set of skills, and unlocking them requires cash. You can redeem codes or win matches to get the currency.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Cross 2. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.

Active Anime Cross 2 codes

Claim the freebies for AX2 before they expire (Image via Roblox)

Below is a list of working Roblox gift codes for Anime Cross 2:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Anime Cross 2 Code Rewards :code AW12 22,500C$

Ad

Expired Anime Cross 2 codes

Many AX2 codes have become invalid in recent months. Any attempt to redeem them will spawn an error message rather than the expired rewards.

List of inactive codes in Anime Cross 2 Code Rewards :code NANOSUKE 15,000C$ and 15,000 EXP :code Infergoku 15,000C$ and 15,000 EXP :code iBeTanjiro 15,000C$ and 15,000 EXP :code KimetsuNoTerra 15,000C$ and 15,000 EXP :code DISC30K 15,000C$ and 15,000 EXP

Ad

Also check: Latest Carl Boss Fight codes

How to redeem Anime Cross 2 codes

Enter an active code in the chat box (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in Anime Cross 2 is different than other Roblox games. To receive the free rewards, players must enter a code in the chat box. Follow the steps mentioned below to learn the redemption process:

Ad

Launch Anime Cross 2 on Roblox.

Select a mode from the four provided options.

After entering the game, press '/' or tap the chat box on the lower left corner.

Copy a code from the provided list and paste it into the chat box.

Hit Enter to receive rewards in the game.

Anime Cross 2 codes and their importance

Characters in Anime Cross 2 (Image via Roblox)

Anime Cross 2 codes provide currency as well as experience for leveling up. Cash in the game is indicated by a "C$" symbol, and the amount in your account can be seen at the bottom of the screen. Currently, players can purchase 63 different characters in AX2, most of which are inspired by Demon Slayer, One Piece, Dragon Ball, Bleach, and other anime.

Ad

Anime Cross 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code issue in Anime Cross 2 (Image via Roblox)

If a code doesn't work after hitting the Enter key, you will face an error. "This code is invalid" notification will appear in red on the top of the screen. A reason for this issue is that players forget to use the words ":code" when typing in the redemption box. Moreover, typos can hinder the redemption process.

Ad

To prevent errors, copy and paste codes into the chat box. You will notice cash being added to your account after a successful redemption attempt in Roblox Anime Cross 2.

Also check: Latest Knockout League codes

Where to find new Anime Cross 2 codes

Follow @Seiki_rin on X to stay updated about the freebies for Anime Cross 2. Apart from update logs and balance changes, the developer shares new codes on the social media channel. Fans of Anime Cross can also join the Astral Games Roblox group to stay informed about codes and updates.

Ad

FAQs on Anime Cross 2 codes

What is the active code for Roblox Anime Cross 2?

As of writing, the only active code for the game is ":code AW12."

When will more codes be released for Anime Cross 2?

Keep an eye out for updates and events, as these typically bring freebies for AX2.

Why are codes useful in Anime Cross 2?

By redeeming codes, you can get free experience points and cash for unlocking new characters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024