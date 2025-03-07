Anime Cross 2 codes (March 2025)

Unlock your favorite anime characters and dominate the competition through Anime Cross 2 codes. Developed by Astral Games, AX2 is an arena-style game where players can select a character and partake in a free-for-all contest. There are several action keys to help you build the best combo.
However, each character has a unique set of skills, and unlocking them requires cash. You can redeem codes or win matches to get the currency.
Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Cross 2. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.
Active Anime Cross 2 codes
Below is a list of working Roblox gift codes for Anime Cross 2:
Expired Anime Cross 2 codes
Many AX2 codes have become invalid in recent months. Any attempt to redeem them will spawn an error message rather than the expired rewards.
Also check: Latest Carl Boss Fight codes
How to redeem Anime Cross 2 codes
Redeeming codes in Anime Cross 2 is different than other Roblox games. To receive the free rewards, players must enter a code in the chat box. Follow the steps mentioned below to learn the redemption process:
- Launch Anime Cross 2 on Roblox.
- Select a mode from the four provided options.
- After entering the game, press '/' or tap the chat box on the lower left corner.
- Copy a code from the provided list and paste it into the chat box.
- Hit Enter to receive rewards in the game.
Anime Cross 2 codes and their importance
Anime Cross 2 codes provide currency as well as experience for leveling up. Cash in the game is indicated by a "C$" symbol, and the amount in your account can be seen at the bottom of the screen. Currently, players can purchase 63 different characters in AX2, most of which are inspired by Demon Slayer, One Piece, Dragon Ball, Bleach, and other anime.
Anime Cross 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If a code doesn't work after hitting the Enter key, you will face an error. "This code is invalid" notification will appear in red on the top of the screen. A reason for this issue is that players forget to use the words ":code" when typing in the redemption box. Moreover, typos can hinder the redemption process.
To prevent errors, copy and paste codes into the chat box. You will notice cash being added to your account after a successful redemption attempt in Roblox Anime Cross 2.
Also check: Latest Knockout League codes
Where to find new Anime Cross 2 codes
Follow @Seiki_rin on X to stay updated about the freebies for Anime Cross 2. Apart from update logs and balance changes, the developer shares new codes on the social media channel. Fans of Anime Cross can also join the Astral Games Roblox group to stay informed about codes and updates.
FAQs on Anime Cross 2 codes
What is the active code for Roblox Anime Cross 2?
As of writing, the only active code for the game is ":code AW12."
When will more codes be released for Anime Cross 2?
Keep an eye out for updates and events, as these typically bring freebies for AX2.
Why are codes useful in Anime Cross 2?
By redeeming codes, you can get free experience points and cash for unlocking new characters.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024