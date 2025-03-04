Knockout League codes (March 2025)

The latest Knockout League codes provide free Gems to help players progress quickly in the game. In this immersive bodybuilding experience, the objective is to build your arms, chest, abs, legs, and back by training regularly. There are several simulators as well as an automatic mode for AFK grinding. However, the muscle gains depend on the equipped virtual Trainer.

Although you get a free Trainer in the beginning, more can be unlocked by using Gems. Utilize the latest codes for Knockout League to get the currency.

Active Knockout League codes

Redeem codes to get free Gems (Image via Roblox)

Below are the verified and working codes for Roblox Knockout League:

List of active codes in Knockout League Code Rewards Updata4 1000 Gems Updata3 1000 Gems 1000LikeThanks 500 Gems Updata2 500 Gems Knockout 200 Gems Boxing 200 Gems Koooooo 200 Gems Fight 200 Gems Goodluck 200 Gems

Expired Knockout League codes

As of writing this article, there are no expired codes for Knockout League. Whenever the active ones become invalid, this section will be updated accordingly.

How to redeem Knockout League codes

Click Settings to open the code redemption window (Image via Roblox)

Like other Roblox games, claiming freebies is a straightforward process in Knockout League. Follow these steps to redeem codes:

Launch Roblox and open the Knockout League experience.

Notice the gear icon on the top right corner of the screen. Click on it to open Settings.

on the top right corner of the screen. Click on it to open Settings. You will see a code box at the bottom. Paste an active code from the provided list into the Enter Code text box.

text box. Hit the green Redeem button to activate a code and get rewards.

If a code is redeemed successfully, a notification mentioning the same appears at the top of the Settings window.

Knockout League codes and their importance

Unlock better Trainers by using Gems in Knockout League (Image via Roblox)

Roblox promo codes for Knockout League are extremely useful because they give free Gems. Players save time that would have otherwise been spent grinding for the in-game currency. With Gems, you can unlock new Trainers that increase the strength gains for different workouts. However, a few Trainers can only be unlocked by using Robux, while some are part of daily log-in rewards.

Knockout League code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Be mindful of the letter casing when entering codes (Image via Roblox)

Given that codes for the Roblox game are case-sensitive, copying and pasting them into the redemption box is a better option than typing them. A mistake in the letter casing before hitting "Redeem" will result in an error. Moreover, you will face an error when trying to use a code twice. Remember that each code can be redeemed once in Knockout League.

Where to find new Knockout League codes

Developer TuMiStudio lists new codes in the description section of Knockout League on Roblox. You can also check the latest freebies in the "announcements" channel after joining the TuMiStudio Discord server.

FAQs on Knockout League codes

Which codes provide the best rewards in Knockout League?

The codes Updata4 and Updata3 individually give 1000 Gems to players.

How are gift codes beneficial in Knockout League?

The latest codes can be redeemed for Gems, the in-game currency used to unlock new Trainers.

When will more codes for Knockout League be released?

More freebies for Knockout League could be released when a new update rolls out and when the game reaches new milestones.

