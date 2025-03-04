Medved codes (March 2025)

The latest Medved codes can be redeemed to get in-game currency and items. From the makers of Thinking Chamber, Medved is a survival horror experience where players are put into a vast snowy world overrun by mutated bears. You can team up with others to collect pages that reveal information about the monstrous creatures as well as the haunting virtual world. A handy item for the page hunts is the Page Tracker, which can be obtained by redeeming a certain code.

This article features all the valid codes and the corresponding rewards in Medved. Redeem them quickly before they expire.

Active Medved codes

Get Cash and items by redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

Roblox gift codes for Medved can expire at any time, which is why players should redeem them at the earliest.

List of active codes in Medved Code Rewards SLAVAUKRAINI 200 Cash MEDVED 200 Cash TRANSRIGHTS 200 Cash FINDMYPAGES Page Tracker MANYSODA x3 Sodas

Expired Medved codes

These codes no longer work. Redeeming them will cause the game to show an error message.

List of inactive codes in Medved Code Rewards TASER200 Free rewards

How to redeem Medved codes

Code redemption box in Medved (Image via Roblox)

The code redemption box in Medved can be found after opening the Shop menu. Follow these simple steps to claim the freebies:

Launch Roblox and enter the Medved experience.

Click the Shop button on the right side of the screen. Alternatively, you can head to the Shop area to open the namesake menu.

button on the right side of the screen. Alternatively, you can head to the Shop area to open the namesake menu. Copy and paste an active code in the " Enter code... " text box at the upper left corner.

" text box at the upper left corner. Press the green "+" button next to the code box to claim rewards.

Pressing the Enter key does not activate a code. You need to click the "+" button and then wait for a "Code Redeemed" confirmation.

Medved codes and their importance

Cash collected from codes can be used to purchase different items that increase your survival chances in Medved. Among them is the Page Tracker, which helps players locate pages scattered all over the map. The more pages they collect, the more they understand the lore behind the mutant bears. Other items like the Taser and Bearshroom are beneficial for self-defense.

The game also offers speed boosts to outrun the mutated bears. Sodas offer a temporary burst of energy, while Speed Coil increases walking and sprinting speed. However, both items are removed from the inventory after being utilized.

Medved code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting the "Invalid code" issue in Medved (Image via Roblox)

Accurately entering Medved codes is important for a smooth redemption process. Typographical or spelling mistakes will cause the "Invalid Code" error. Double-check each code when entering them manually, or simply copy them from this guide and paste them into the redemption box.

Where to find new Medved codes

You can bookmark this page and check back regularly to stay informed about the latest codes. However, if you prefer to pick them from the source, join the Medved Discord server and the Roblox High IQ Society group.

FAQs on Medved codes

Why are codes beneficial in Roblox Medved?

Players can get free Cash and items by utilizing codes in the game.

When do the active codes for Medved become invalid?

Although codes are available for a limited time, the developer usually doesn't disclose the expiration dates. They can lose validity at any time.

When will more freebies be released for Medved?

The game is still in its early stages of development. Fresh codes could be released after updates and during in-game events.

