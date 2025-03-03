  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Moodeng Fruit 2 codes (March 2025)

Moodeng Fruit 2 codes (March 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Mar 03, 2025 22:43 GMT
Get more cash in the game! (Image via Roblox)
Get more cash in the game! (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming the free Moodeng Fruit 2 codes can help you on your quest to become the strongest pirate in this Roblox experience. This is a fun adventure game where you can unlock the power of Devil Fruits, learn powerful abilities or moves, and embark on thrilling bounty hunts. To speed up your progression, you can use the in-game Cash granted by the codes to buy better weapons and items.

This article lists the latest active codes for this Roblox game and also explains their importance and how to redeem them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Moodeng Fruit 2. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.

All Moodeng Fruit 2 codes (active)

Start training (Image via Roblox)
Start training (Image via Roblox)

Here are the latest codes in the game, shared by the creator, Bai, on the game's Discord server.

List of active Moodeng Fruit 2 codes
CodesRewards
accessoryGems and Cash
buso_hakiGems and Cash
yujiGems and Cash
Inactive Moodeng Fruit 2 codes

This section includes all the codes that are no longer working. Since codes in the game expire quickly, it can be hard to keep up. The best approach is to check the game daily and redeem the codes as soon as they are released.

List of inactive Moodeng Fruit 2 codes
CodesRewards
kisukeGems
moodeng_combatGems
ramadanGems
yoriichiGems
chestGems
john_smithGems
elizabethGems
moodeng2Gems
sorryforbugGems
new_moodeng_fruitGems
gojov3Gems
5mvisitGems
ploykwanGems
frierenGems
vergilGems
5klikesGems
second_seaGems
yhwachGems
alucardGems
comebackGems
gokuGems
gunGems
newstatsGems
starrkGems
IchigoGems
kokushiboGems
newdungeonGems
sjw2Gems
thx3mvisitGems
Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Moodeng Fruit 2 codes

Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)
Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)

The active codes for this Roblox title can be redeemed by following these simple steps:

  1. Start the game and stay in the summoning lobby.
  2. Click on the hamburger icon (three horizontal lines) on the left-hand side of the screen.
  3. From the visible list, click on the settings icon. A dialogue box with a space to enter your code should appear.
  4. Type in the preferred code and click the yellow "Redeem" button.

After the successful redemption, your rewards will be instantly added to your account.

Why are codes important in Moodeng Fruit 2?

Codes are important in Moodeng Fruit 2 because they provide Gems and Cash, which are essential for purchasing swords, items, and other upgrades. These resources are key to progressing in the game.

Moodeng Fruit 2 code troubleshooting [how to fix]

To avoid issues with redeeming codes in Moodeng Fruit 2, pay close attention to capitalization, as the codes are case-sensitive. Make sure to include all special characters and numbers exactly as they appear. To avoid typos and extra spaces, it's always best to copy the code from this article and paste it directly in-game.

Where to find the latest codes in Moodeng Fruit 2

The game&#039;s Discord page (Image via Discord)
The game's Discord page (Image via Discord)

The latest codes for Moodeng Fruit 2 can be found in the Codes section of the game's official Discord server. In addition to accessing the codes, you can also chat with other players for fun and interact with the developers to share feedback.

FAQs on Moodeng Fruit 2 codes

What are the latest Moodeng Fruit 2 codes?

All three active codes in the game are the latest ones, published on March 2, 2025.

When do codes expire in Moodeng Fruit 2?

Codes in Moodeng Fruit 2 can expire at any time, and there is no specific information on this topic. It's best to redeem them as soon as possible.

When are the next Moodeng Fruit 2 codes coming?

New Moodeng Fruit 2 codes are regularly posted by the game's creator. This usually happens every seven days or so, but they are often released more frequently, sometimes as often as once every two days.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
