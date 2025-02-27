Noob Merge Army codes (March 2025)

Redeeming Noob Merge Army codes lets you earn a variety of free rewards. In this Roblox clicker experience, the objective is to form the strongest group of noobs. This means purchasing crates full of them in bulk and then using merge to get better companions. The continual transactions could empty your account quickly, especially when you are in the beginner phase.

By utilizing Noob Merge Army codes, you can get not only Coins but also Crystals.

Active Noob Merge Army codes

Here are the active codes for Noob Merge Army (Image via Roblox)

Players can get a range of rewards by redeeming the following Roblox codes in Noob Merge Army:

List of active codes in Noob Merge Army Code Rewards DISCEXCLUSIVE 1800 Crystals CRYSTALS 800 Crystals NOOBISH 220 Power RELEASE 4500 Coins

Expired Noob Merge Army codes

Presently, there are no expired codes for Noob Merge Army. This section may change when new freebies are released and older ones become invalid.

How to redeem Noob Merge Army codes

The codes button is at the top right corner (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Noob Merge Army:

Launch Noob Merge Army on Roblox and wait for the game to load.

Click the bird icon on the top right corner next to the gear icon.

on the top right corner next to the gear icon. A redemption box will appear on the screen. Input a code in the Enter code here! field.

field. Click the blue Redeem button to claim free rewards.

The confirmation "Redeemed exclusive code!" will pop up if rewards are claimed successfully. However, if you try to use a code twice from a Roblox account, it will result in an error.

Noob Merge Army codes and their importance

Purchase and open crates to get more noobs (Image via Roblox)

Coins can be used to purchase different kinds of crates in Noob Merge Army. The higher the cost of a crate, the better the chance of getting rarer and powerful noobs. Three kinds of crates can be brought with Coins, while an exclusive crate can be obtained by using Robux.

Both Coins and Crystals are used to form a strong army of noobs and progress in the game. However, Power plays a key role in the grind and it is indicated by a number on the bottom. More power means more damage dealt with every hit.

Noob Merge Army code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Code troubleshooting in Noob Merge Army (Image via Roblox)

When an incorrect or inactive code is entered in the redemption box, hitting the "Redeem" button will result in an error notification. These are caused by typos or when players are unaware of the case sensitivity of the gift codes. Copying and pasting the active codes will solve the problem. However, when pasting them, check for any extra spaces that may disrupt the redemption process.

Where to find new Noob Merge Army codes

To stay informed about the newest freebies, regularly check Noob Merge Army's Roblox page. New codes are mentioned in the description section. You can also join the Buckle Up! Discord server to search for codes while being updated about future developments in the game.

FAQs on Noob Merge Army codes

What is the latest code in Noob Merge Army?

DISCEXCLUSIVE is the latest code in Roblox Noob Merge Army.

Which code gives the best rewards in Noob Merge Army?

The code RELEASE can be redeemed for Coins in Noob Merge Army. With this in-game currency, players can purchase crates to get more noobs.

When will the active codes expire in Noob Merge Army?

Codes do not have any set expiration date. That said, they may become invalid after the next update.

