Prison Race Clicker codes (February 2025)

The latest Prison Race Clicker codes will end any possible trophy drought you're facing. Outrunning prisoners and the rival police in this Roblox clicker game could be challenging, especially at the beginning. Without any Wins or trophies, you won't be able to match the speed of veteran players.

Fortunately, Roblox codes provide boosts that can double the trophy gains in Prison Race Clicker. You can bring the competition to your opponents from the get-go.

Active Prison Race Clicker codes

Get free boosts by redeeming the active codes (Image via Roblox)

Before beginning the dash to the finish line, use codes such as "UPDATE1" and "UPDATEDGAME" to get double Wins for a limited time. Claim the following freebies before they expire:

List of active codes in Prison Race Clicker Code Rewards ALIENINVASION Free rewards (latest) sorry 5x Wins for 20 hours free 100 Wins UPDATE1 2x Wins for 16 minutes UPDATEDGAME 2x Wins for 16 minutes Release 2x Luck for 2 hours

Expired Prison Race Clicker codes

A few codes in Prison Race Clicker have lost their validity:

List of inactive codes in Prison Race Clicker Code Rewards Halloween1Free 2x Luck for 200 hours HallowContent 2x Wins for 2 hours SorryHallow 2x Wins for 2 hours MoreCodes 2x Wins for 16 minutes freecodeuseme 2x Wins for 16 minutes

How to redeem Prison Race Clicker codes

Gift code redemption in Prison Race Clicker (Image via Roblox)

Here is a quick guide on how to redeem codes in Prison Race Clicker:

Launch Prison Race Clicker on the Roblox platform.

Click "Codes." It is indicated by a checkmark icon on the right side of the screen.

Input an active code in the "Enter Code Here" text box.

Hit "Redeem" to get the free rewards in Prison Race Clicker.

Any boost redeemed from a code is automatically activated. Thus, only use a boost when you are ready for sessions on the race course.

Prison Race Clicker codes and their importance

The active boosts can be seen next to the speedometer (Image via Roblox)

The gameplay of Prison Race Clicker revolves around Wins. The more Wins you have, the faster you can move. Additionally, these can be used to purchase Pets that increase your speed. Although the 'race' to be the fastest in the server can be overwhelming for newbies, codes ensure that they get a headstart by providing different boosts in the game.

Win boosts increase the number of trophies gained from completing a race based on the multiplier. Meanwhile, Luck boosts increase the drop rate of trophies at every checkpoint.

Prison Race Clicker code troubleshooting [How To fix]

"Invalid Code" error in Prison Race Clicker (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or incorrect code will result in the "Invalid Code" error. You can avoid such problems by using the copy-paste method. Choose an active code from the provided list and paste it into the redemption box.

Where to find new Prison Race Clicker codes

Follow BOX! Studios on X and press the notification bell to be informed about the freebies for Prison Race Clicker. The developers reveal new codes via posts on their social channel.

FAQs on Prison Race Clicker codes

What is the latest code in Prison Race Clicker?

The latest code in Prison Race Clicker is "ALIENINVASION."

Do Prison Race Clicker codes expire?

Yes, the gift codes in the Roblox game are valid for a limited time.

Which code provides the best rewards in Prison Race Clicker?

Redeem the code "free" to get 100 Wins, which can be used to purchase Pets.

