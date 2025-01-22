  • home icon
TTD 3 Codes (January 2025)

By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Jan 22, 2025 11:41 GMT
TTD 3 codes
Check out the latest codes for TTD 3 (Image via Roblox)

Players can use TTD 3 codes to claim free Tokens in this Roblox experience. In this TikTok-inspired title, players will need as many tokens as possible to redeem them for the latest and trendiest dances. This is where codes come in as they provide free Tokens and other freebies without the need for a grind.

This article provides information about the latest codes in TTD 3, including how to enter and redeem them, along with other useful details like where one can find more.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for TTD 3. We’ll update the article whenever new codes are released.

All TTD 3 Codes [Active]

Active codes for TTD 3 (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for TTD 3 (Image via Roblox)

The active codes in TTD 3 offer Tokens, which are the in-game currency that can be redeemed for the most trendy dances. Although most of these codes are fairly new, some older ones can still be used. None of them risk going inactive any time soon as they do not seem to have a set expiration date.

also-read-trending Trending
List of Active Codes for TTD 3
TOTHENEWYEAR2025100 Tokens (New)
CHRISTMAS2024100 Tokens
WINTER2024100 Tokens
SOURCE100 Tokens
HUSTLING100 Tokens
HALLOWEEN202475 Tokens
WORLDWIDE75 Tokens
4THANNIVERSARY75 Tokens
SUMMERENDING75 Tokens
DONATION75 Tokens
BYEBYEBYE75 Tokens
LEGACY100 Tokens
BOOMBOX75 Tokens
HEARTSHUFFLE100 Tokens
TTD3XJUNGLE75 Tokens
BACKON7475 Tokens
VACANT75 Tokens
LADYBUG100 Tokens
COWSAY126 Tokens
SPRING2491 Tokens
EASTERWEEK2185 Tokens
EASTER24324 Tokens
FCXTTD3600 Tokens
GLAMOUR75 Tokens
ALMOSTSPRING2475 Tokens
LOVE202475 Tokens
CLICKBOOM75 Tokens
HAPPYLEAPYEAR75 Tokens
ALMOSTFEB2475 Tokens
FREEZINGWINTER75 Tokens
1BIL240 Tokens
NY24240 Tokens
PRESENTS23100 Tokens
ITSTIIIME75 Tokens
HAPPYDECEMBER2375 Tokens
FROZENCOLD2375 Tokens
FROSTY2375 Tokens
DEFROSTING75 Tokens
SCARYBUDDIES75 Tokens
PUMPKINSOUP250 Tokens
SPOOKY23123 Tokens
SPOOKYSEASONINCOMING250 Tokens
FALLINGLEAVES250 Tokens
FASTMOVER250 Tokens
RDC23250 Tokens
NOOBY250 Tokens
MAGICAL250 Tokens
ASSUMING250 Tokens
BARBNATOM300 Tokens
MOOLAH300 Tokens
SUMMERTIME250 Tokens
REBUILDING250 Tokens
WOOPWOOP250 Tokens
ALMOSTSUMMER250 Tokens
INFINITEDANCING150 Tokens
WOOPWOOP250 Tokens
PRETTYFX250 Tokens
IRONIC300 Tokens
JUSTBUSINESS250 Tokens
EASTERBUNNY300 Tokens
HAPPYAPRIL250 Tokens
SHAMROCK250 Tokens
ROKI250 Tokens
BLINGBLING350 Tokens
VALENTINES2023300 Tokens
DANCERUSH100 Tokens
HYPNOTIZED250 Tokens
800MVISITS1k Tokens
NEWYEAR2023300 Tokens
AGIFTFROMUS500 Tokens
2023300 Tokens
WEDNESDAYTokens
STURDYV2300 Tokens
SECRETSANTA300 Tokens
HALLOWEEN20221000 Tokens

Inactive TTD 3 codes

Unfortunately, multiple codes for TTD 3 have become useless over time. This list will be updated whenever a code that is currently active fails to activate.

List of Inactive Codes for TTD 3
GETSTURDY300 Tokens
stafftraining2022 Tokens
DOYOUREMEMBER200 Tokens
AUTUMN200 Tokens
BACKTOSCHOOL200 Tokens
DESERTED250 Tokens
BLOX125 Tokens
HOTDAYS300 Tokens
VAULT500 Tokens
PRESETS350 Tokens
GR4FF1T1500 Tokens
PRIDE20221978 Tokens
SUBWAY850 Tokens
EASTER2022400 Tokens
JOYRIDEFree Tokens
SANDUNDERTABLEFree Tokens
VALENTINES2022Free Tokens
MOVEIT150 Free Tokens
BLUESKYFree Tokens
WELCOMETO2022200 Free Tokens
christmas2021300 Free Tokens
CHAPTER3Free Tokens
WINTER!Free Tokens
VOICECHATONFree Tokens
HallowvemberFree Tokens
ttd3ontopFree Tokens
#TTD3Free Tokens
HBD EVAN!50 Free Tokens
ARTIFACT100 Free Tokens
ALPHAQUEST100 Free Tokens
AHARDRESET200 Free Tokens
HAPPY3M300 Free Tokens
BETHERE150 Free Tokens
#TTD31BIL200 Free Tokens
SUBWAYFree Rewards
ALPHAQUEST100 Tokens
AHARDRESET200 Tokens
HAPPY3M300 Tokens
BETHERE150 Tokens
TTD31BIL200 Tokens
SHANTIESFree Rewards
FOLLOWUSFree Rewards
CHECKOUTOURMERCHFree Rewards
FNFFree Rewards
INDEPENDENCEFree Rewards
SUMMERFree Rewards
PROFree Rewards
2MILLIONFree Rewards

How to redeem TTD 3 codes

Redeem codes in TTD 3 (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in TTD 3 (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians can follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in TTD 3:

  • Make your way to the center of the map and look for the Shop.
  • Upon interacting with the shopkeeper, gamers must press the "Gift" icon on the top right corner of the shop window.
  • Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the "ENTER CODE HERE" text box.
  • Hit the "REDEEM" button to redeem an active code in TTD 3.

Codes for TTD 3 and Their Importance

The active codes in TTD 3 provide Tokens which are the title's in-game currency and can be used to purchase almost every trendy dance. Since the game stays up-to-date with the latest dances that are trending on TikTok or Instagram Reels, it becomes important for gamers to always have some tokens to spare if they wish to unlock a new dance as soon as it's released.

TTD 3 code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in TTD 3 (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshoot codes in TTD 3 (Image via Roblox)

To prevent the "FAILED! CODE INVALID" error message from appearing on the screen, it's best to avoid inputting incorrect codes. You can do this by copying and pasting the codes accurately during the redemption process.

Where to find more TTD 3 codes

Don't forget to keep an eye on the official Discord server and the official X handle to stay updated with the latest codes and in-game news for TTD 3. You can also check the game's official Roblox group for similar information.

FAQs on TTD 3 codes

What is the latest TTD 3 code?

"TOTHENEWYEAR2025" is the latest active code in TTD 3, and redeeming it grants 100 Tokens.

Which codes in TTD 3 can be redeemed for Tokens?

All codes in this list can be redeemed for free Tokens.

Are free Tokens useful in TTD 3?

Yes, Tokens can be used to purchase cool new dances and unlock all sorts of cool stuff in TTD 3.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
