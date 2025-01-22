TTD 3 Codes (January 2025)

Players can use TTD 3 codes to claim free Tokens in this Roblox experience. In this TikTok-inspired title, players will need as many tokens as possible to redeem them for the latest and trendiest dances. This is where codes come in as they provide free Tokens and other freebies without the need for a grind.

This article provides information about the latest codes in TTD 3, including how to enter and redeem them, along with other useful details like where one can find more.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for TTD 3. We’ll update the article whenever new codes are released.

All TTD 3 Codes [Active]

Active codes for TTD 3 (Image via Roblox)

The active codes in TTD 3 offer Tokens, which are the in-game currency that can be redeemed for the most trendy dances. Although most of these codes are fairly new, some older ones can still be used. None of them risk going inactive any time soon as they do not seem to have a set expiration date.

List of Active Codes for TTD 3 TOTHENEWYEAR2025 100 Tokens (New) CHRISTMAS2024 100 Tokens WINTER2024 100 Tokens SOURCE 100 Tokens HUSTLING 100 Tokens HALLOWEEN2024 75 Tokens WORLDWIDE 75 Tokens 4THANNIVERSARY 75 Tokens SUMMERENDING 75 Tokens DONATION 75 Tokens BYEBYEBYE 75 Tokens LEGACY 100 Tokens BOOMBOX 75 Tokens HEARTSHUFFLE 100 Tokens TTD3XJUNGLE 75 Tokens BACKON74 75 Tokens VACANT 75 Tokens LADYBUG 100 Tokens COWSAY 126 Tokens SPRING24 91 Tokens EASTERWEEK2 185 Tokens EASTER24 324 Tokens FCXTTD3 600 Tokens GLAMOUR 75 Tokens ALMOSTSPRING24 75 Tokens LOVE2024 75 Tokens CLICKBOOM 75 Tokens HAPPYLEAPYEAR 75 Tokens ALMOSTFEB24 75 Tokens FREEZINGWINTER 75 Tokens 1BIL 240 Tokens NY24 240 Tokens PRESENTS23 100 Tokens ITSTIIIME 75 Tokens HAPPYDECEMBER23 75 Tokens FROZENCOLD23 75 Tokens FROSTY23 75 Tokens DEFROSTING 75 Tokens SCARYBUDDIES 75 Tokens PUMPKINSOUP 250 Tokens SPOOKY23 123 Tokens SPOOKYSEASONINCOMING 250 Tokens FALLINGLEAVES 250 Tokens FASTMOVER 250 Tokens RDC23 250 Tokens NOOBY 250 Tokens MAGICAL 250 Tokens ASSUMING 250 Tokens BARBNATOM 300 Tokens MOOLAH 300 Tokens SUMMERTIME 250 Tokens REBUILDING 250 Tokens WOOPWOOP 250 Tokens ALMOSTSUMMER 250 Tokens INFINITEDANCING 150 Tokens WOOPWOOP 250 Tokens PRETTYFX 250 Tokens IRONIC 300 Tokens JUSTBUSINESS 250 Tokens EASTERBUNNY 300 Tokens HAPPYAPRIL 250 Tokens SHAMROCK 250 Tokens ROKI 250 Tokens BLINGBLING 350 Tokens VALENTINES2023 300 Tokens DANCERUSH 100 Tokens HYPNOTIZED 250 Tokens 800MVISITS 1k Tokens NEWYEAR2023 300 Tokens AGIFTFROMUS 500 Tokens 2023 300 Tokens WEDNESDAY Tokens STURDYV2 300 Tokens SECRETSANTA 300 Tokens HALLOWEEN2022 1000 Tokens

Inactive TTD 3 codes

Unfortunately, multiple codes for TTD 3 have become useless over time. This list will be updated whenever a code that is currently active fails to activate.

List of Inactive Codes for TTD 3 GETSTURDY 300 Tokens stafftraining 2022 Tokens DOYOUREMEMBER 200 Tokens AUTUMN 200 Tokens BACKTOSCHOOL 200 Tokens DESERTED 250 Tokens BLOX 125 Tokens HOTDAYS 300 Tokens VAULT 500 Tokens PRESETS 350 Tokens GR4FF1T1 500 Tokens PRIDE2022 1978 Tokens SUBWAY 850 Tokens EASTER2022 400 Tokens JOYRIDE Free Tokens SANDUNDERTABLE Free Tokens VALENTINES2022 Free Tokens MOVEIT 150 Free Tokens BLUESKY Free Tokens WELCOMETO2022 200 Free Tokens christmas2021 300 Free Tokens CHAPTER3 Free Tokens WINTER! Free Tokens VOICECHATON Free Tokens Hallowvember Free Tokens ttd3ontop Free Tokens #TTD3 Free Tokens HBD EVAN! 50 Free Tokens ARTIFACT 100 Free Tokens ALPHAQUEST 100 Free Tokens AHARDRESET 200 Free Tokens HAPPY3M 300 Free Tokens BETHERE 150 Free Tokens #TTD31BIL 200 Free Tokens SUBWAY Free Rewards ALPHAQUEST 100 Tokens AHARDRESET 200 Tokens HAPPY3M 300 Tokens BETHERE 150 Tokens TTD31BIL 200 Tokens SHANTIES Free Rewards FOLLOWUS Free Rewards CHECKOUTOURMERCH Free Rewards FNF Free Rewards INDEPENDENCE Free Rewards SUMMER Free Rewards PRO Free Rewards 2MILLION Free Rewards

How to redeem TTD 3 codes

Redeem codes in TTD 3 (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians can follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in TTD 3:

Make your way to the center of the map and look for the Shop.

Upon interacting with the shopkeeper, gamers must press the "Gift" icon on the top right corner of the shop window.

icon on the top right corner of the shop window. Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the "ENTER CODE HERE" text box.

text box. Hit the "REDEEM" button to redeem an active code in TTD 3.

Codes for TTD 3 and Their Importance

The active codes in TTD 3 provide Tokens which are the title's in-game currency and can be used to purchase almost every trendy dance. Since the game stays up-to-date with the latest dances that are trending on TikTok or Instagram Reels, it becomes important for gamers to always have some tokens to spare if they wish to unlock a new dance as soon as it's released.

TTD 3 code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in TTD 3 (Image via Roblox)

To prevent the "FAILED! CODE INVALID" error message from appearing on the screen, it's best to avoid inputting incorrect codes. You can do this by copying and pasting the codes accurately during the redemption process.

Where to find more TTD 3 codes

Don't forget to keep an eye on the official Discord server and the official X handle to stay updated with the latest codes and in-game news for TTD 3. You can also check the game's official Roblox group for similar information.

FAQs on TTD 3 codes

What is the latest TTD 3 code?

"TOTHENEWYEAR2025" is the latest active code in TTD 3, and redeeming it grants 100 Tokens.

Which codes in TTD 3 can be redeemed for Tokens?

All codes in this list can be redeemed for free Tokens.

Are free Tokens useful in TTD 3?

Yes, Tokens can be used to purchase cool new dances and unlock all sorts of cool stuff in TTD 3.

