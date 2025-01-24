Anime Immortals codes (January 2025)

The Anime Immortals codes are a wonderful way for players to get their hands on some free items without grinding for them. Fighting waves of enemies alongside your units is only fun when you have good weapons and powerful companions. This can be done by earning Gems and other resources. The codes will reward you with quite a few of these items making the journey slightly easier.

This article will provide all the currently active codes of the game that you can use to obtain free rewards.

Active Anime Immortals codes

You can get various free rewards from codes (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, there are only a couple of working codes for the game. Hopefully, the developer will release more with upcoming updates. That said, the current codes offer a variety of things that will help you out.

All active Fisch codes Code Rewards THANKYOU Get 3 Orbs of Potential and 300 Gems welcome Get 50 Gems and 2 random Potion Boxes 100likes Get 50 Gems, an Orb of Potential, and a Potion Box

List of all inactive codes

Below, we have the list of codes that are no longer working. You will not get any rewards if you try to redeem them.

All inactive Fisch codes Code Rewards RELEASE Free rewards

How to redeem the codes

You must enter the codes here (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming and using the codes is quite simple in the game. However, if you're new and are unaware of the process, then you can follow the instructions provided below. Note that you must input and redeem the codes one at a time.

Launch the game.

Go to Settings by clicking on the gear icon.

Click on Codes.

Input the code and click on the Claim button to redeem it.

Doing so will redeem the rewards and add them to your inventory. You can then go over to the Inventory menu to check out and use them.

Anime Immortals code importance and usage

Redeeming codes will get you valuable items (Image via Roblox)

Being a relatively new title, the codes will allow players to have much more fun since the developer is giving away some of the important things for free. This headstart will come in handy, allowing everyone to focus on defeating waves of enemies rather than get absorbed completely in grinding.

Having some Gems at the beginning will also let gamers explore the shop and check out various things that the title has to offer. Having access to better units from the beginning will also encourage more players to join the game and check out different features.

Anime Immortals code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Mistyping the codes will get you an error (Image via Roblox)

Fortunately, there aren't any complaints about redeeming the codes in the game. Players have been able to obtain the free rewards without any issues. However, some mistakes can lead to errors. The main culprit is mistyping the code or using a different case. Note that the codes are case-sensitive. Hence, we recommend copy-pasting them directly instead of typing them out.

Where to find more and new codes

If you want to look for the latest codes of the game, you can join the Discord server and check it for the latest news and updates. You can also bookmark and come back to this article, where we will update the list with new codes as soon as they are released.

FAQs about Anime Immortals

Q) Does Anime Immortals have active codes?

A) Yes, there are several active codes that you can redeem to get free rewards.

Q) Can you get free units by redeeming codes in Anime Immortals?

A) There are currently no codes that reward you with free units.

Q) Do you get Gems by redeeming codes in Anime Immortals?

A) Yes, some of the codes do give your Gems.

