Innate Technique Jujutsu Infinite tier list

Innate Techniques play a vital role in Jujutsu Infinite. Not only do they determine how well you do in the PvP mode but also make things easier in the PvE mode if you have a good technique at you're disposal. However, apart from the in-game rarity, some other factors also determine how good an Innate Technique is.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide and tier list of all the available Innate Techniques that will help you know if the one you currently possess is good enough.

A tier list of the Innate Techniques in Jujutsu Infinite

Some Innate Techniques offer great offensive power (Image via Roblox)

While almost every Special Grade Innate Technique is powerful, not all of them are equally useful. The tier list will be based on the usefulness of these techniques for both the PvP and the PvE modes. Note that the list is divided into S, A, B, C, and D tiers.

Trending

Naturally, all the Innate Techniques that fall under the S or A tier are powerful and very effective. The usability and power decrease with each tier.

Tier Innate Technique S Demon Vessel, Infinity, Star Rage, Curse Queen, Volcano A Hydrokinesis, Soul Manipulation, Gambler Fever, Judgeman B Ratio Technique, Cryokinesis, Blood Manipulation, Straw Doll C Curse Speech, Blazing Courage, Boogie Woogie D Construction, Tool Manipulation, Cloning Technique

Also check: How to get Iridescent Lotus in Jujutsu Infinite

Description and reason for each Innate Technique and its tier

Now that we have divided the Innate Techniques into various tiers, it is time to briefly describe why they fall into these categories.

S-tier

The Domain Expansion of the Demon Vessel innate (Image via Roblox)

Demon Vessel - While this Innate Technique might not have the best movesets, the Domain Expansion and the Maximum offer enough power and damage to make up for it. This allows this technique to sit in the S-tier.

While this Innate Technique might not have the best movesets, the Domain Expansion and the Maximum offer enough power and damage to make up for it. This allows this technique to sit in the S-tier. Infinity - Infinity is one of the best Innate Techniques in the game by far. The AoE moves combined with the strong Domain will give you an upper hand in both PvP and PvE modes.

Infinity is one of the best Innate Techniques in the game by far. The AoE moves combined with the strong Domain will give you an upper hand in both PvP and PvE modes. Curse Queen - Since this Innate Technique lets you copy the moves of your opponent, it is very effective in PvE mode. It also has strong movesets that work equally well in the PvP mode.

Since this Innate Technique lets you copy the moves of your opponent, it is very effective in PvE mode. It also has strong movesets that work equally well in the PvP mode. Star Rage - Star Rage is not only quite fun to use but also has extremely strong attacks. The AoE attacks let you deal with multiple enemies at once, which is very useful in every mode.

Star Rage is not only quite fun to use but also has extremely strong attacks. The AoE attacks let you deal with multiple enemies at once, which is very useful in every mode. Volcano - Volcano is quite destructive with its AoE attacks that also pack a punch. The variety of movesets lets you deal with enemies quite easily.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Skill Tree Guide

A-tier

Hydrokinesis has good AoE (Image via Roblox)

Hydrokinesis - Hydrokinesis is quite good and has only a few weaknesses. However, it lacks overall power and destructiveness compared to the Innate Techniques in the S-tier.

Hydrokinesis is quite good and has only a few weaknesses. However, it lacks overall power and destructiveness compared to the Innate Techniques in the S-tier. Soul Manipulation - While Soul Manipulation is one of the best techniques for dealing with single targets, its lack of AoE attacks makes it fall under the A-tier. However, this doesn't mean that it lacks power.

While Soul Manipulation is one of the best techniques for dealing with single targets, its lack of AoE attacks makes it fall under the A-tier. However, this doesn't mean that it lacks power. Gambler Fever - Gambler Fever is neither the best but certainly not the worst Innate Technique in the game. Its Domain Expansion leads it to the A-tier for being relatively lackluster compared to others. However, it is quite fun to use.

Gambler Fever is neither the best but certainly not the worst Innate Technique in the game. Its Domain Expansion leads it to the A-tier for being relatively lackluster compared to others. However, it is quite fun to use. Judgeman - Judgeman is a good Innate Technique with a decent Domain Expansion and overall movesets.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Weapons Tier List

B-tier

Cryokinesis does ice-based damage (Image via Roblox)

Ratio Technique - This is a great Innate Technique for players who like to get close and personal. While it lacks a Domain Expansion, it still offers good power and damage.

This is a great Innate Technique for players who like to get close and personal. While it lacks a Domain Expansion, it still offers good power and damage. Cryokinesis - While the technique has stun and control, it lacks the explosive damage required to be placed at a higher tier.

While the technique has stun and control, it lacks the explosive damage required to be placed at a higher tier. Blood Manipulation - Even though this technique lacks a Domain Expansion or an exclusive Maximum, it is still quite fun to use and has decent damage for both the game modes.

Even though this technique lacks a Domain Expansion or an exclusive Maximum, it is still quite fun to use and has decent damage for both the game modes. Straw Doll - Straw Doll is quite a versatile Innate Technique. It has some of the best movesets in the game that give you the freedom to chain combos.

Also check: How to get Maximum Scrolls in Jujutsu Infinite

C-tier

Curse Speech is decent for single targets (Image via Roblox)

Curse Speech - Curse Speech has decent AoE attacks, but the overall damage behind them is lacking.

Curse Speech has decent AoE attacks, but the overall damage behind them is lacking. Blazing Courage - Blazing Courage works better as your secondary Innate Technique. Its Heart of Fire buff comes in handy during fights even though it lacks power compared to the others.

Blazing Courage works better as your secondary Innate Technique. Its Heart of Fire buff comes in handy during fights even though it lacks power compared to the others. Boogie Woogie - A very fun-to-use technique, which unfortunately lacks much offensive power. However, it is still great if you like to move around the map when fighting enemies.

D-tier

Cloning Technique lets you form clones (Image via Roblox)

Construction - It lets you use gens when everyone is shooting fireballs or freezing the battlefield over. It's an okay skill but has nothing much to offer.

It lets you use gens when everyone is shooting fireballs or freezing the battlefield over. It's an okay skill but has nothing much to offer. Tool Manipulation - Tool Manipulation might be one of the most useless Innate Techniques in the game. It lacks damage, AoE skills, and overall effectiveness.

Tool Manipulation might be one of the most useless Innate Techniques in the game. It lacks damage, AoE skills, and overall effectiveness. Cloning Technique - This technique is decent since it allows you to make clones on the battlefield and swap positions with them, which allows for good mobility options.

Also check: All Awakenings and how to get them in Jujutsu Infinite

FAQs about Jujutsu Infinite

Does Boogie Woogie have a Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Infinite?

No, this technique does not have a Domain Expansion.

Does every Innate Technique have Maximum in Jujutsu Infinite?

No, only a couple of techniques have Maximum.

How do you use Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Infinite?

If your Innate Technique has a Domain, then you must wait till the Domain meter fills up during a fight to use the ability.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024